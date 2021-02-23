VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Lees-McRae women’s indoor track & field took a fifth-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships Monday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Deanna Betzer, a graduate of Milton Area High School, finished fifth in the 5,000-meter run in 19:27.21.
The Bobcats will now await the official announcement to see who has qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships on March 12-13 in Birmingham, Ala.
