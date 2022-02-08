National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 21 .604 — Toronto 29 23 .558 2½ Brooklyn 29 24 .547 3 Boston 30 25 .545 3 New York 24 30 .444 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 35 20 .636 — Charlotte 28 27 .509 7 Atlanta 25 28 .472 9 Washington 24 29 .453 10 Orlando 12 43 .218 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 21 .618 — Chicago 33 21 .611 ½ Cleveland 33 21 .611 ½ Indiana 19 36 .345 15 Detroit 12 41 .226 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 37 18 .673 — Dallas 31 23 .574 5½ New Orleans 21 32 .396 15 San Antonio 20 34 .370 16½ Houston 15 38 .283 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 33 21 .611 — Denver 29 24 .547 3½ Minnesota 28 25 .528 4½ Portland 21 33 .389 12 Oklahoma City 17 36 .321 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 43 10 .811 — Golden State 41 13 .759 2½ L.A. Clippers 27 28 .491 17 L.A. Lakers 26 28 .481 17½ Sacramento 20 35 .364 24
Monday’s Games
Toronto 116, Charlotte 101 Miami 121, Washington 100 Golden State 110, Oklahoma City 98 Phoenix 127, Chicago 124 Utah 113, New York 104
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. New York at Denver, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Golden State at Utah, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 43 30 10 3 63 157 115 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Ottawa 41 15 22 4 34 114 137 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 43 31 9 3 65 150 102 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 New Jersey 46 15 26 5 35 127 167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Ottawa 4, New Jersey 1 Toronto 4, Carolina 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Olympics
Tuesday results
Figure skating
Men
Single Skating
Short Program 1. Nathan Chen, United States, 113.97 (Q). 2. Yuma Kagiyama, Japan, 108.12 (Q). 3. Shoma Uno, Japan, 105.90 (Q). 4. Cha Junhwan, South Korea, 99.51 (Q). 5. Morisi Kvitelashvili, Georgia, 97.98 (Q). 6. Jason Brown, United States, 97.24 (Q). 7. Evgeni Semenenko, ROC, 95.76 (Q). 8. Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan, 95.15 (Q). 9. Keegan Messing, Canada, 93.24 (Q). 10. Kevin Aymoz, France, 93.00 (Q). 11. Jin Boyang, China, 90.98 (Q). 12. Daniel Grassl, Italy, 90.64 (Q). 13. Matteo Rizzo, Italy, 88.63 (Q). 14. Adam Siao Him Fa, France, 86.74 (Q). 15. Mark Kondratiuk, ROC, 86.11 (Q). 16. Deniss Vasiljevs, Latvia, 85.30 (Q). 17. Brendan Kerry, Australia, 84.79 (Q). 18. Vladimir Litvintsev, Azerbaijan, 84.15 (Q). 19. Donovan Carrillo, Mexico, 79.69 (Q). 20. Nikolaj Majorov, Sweden, 78.54 (Q). 21. Konstantin Milyukov, Belarus, 78.49 (Q). 22. Ivan Shmuratko, Ukraine, 78.11 (Q). 23. Andrei Mozalev, ROC, 77.05 (Q). 24. Lukas Britschgi, Switzerland, 76.16 (Q). 25. Michal Brezina, Czech Republic, 75.19. 26. Alexei Bychenko, Israel, 68.01. 27. Lee Sihyeong, South Korea, 65.69. 28. Aleksandr Selevko, Estonia, 65.29. 29. Roman Sadovsky, Canada, 62.77. 30. Vincent Zhou, United States, WD.
Alpine skiing
Men
Super-G
1. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 1:19.94. 2. Ryan Cochran-Siegle, United States, 1:19.98. 3. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 1:20.36. 4. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, Norway, 1:20.68. 5. Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria, 1:20.70. 6. James Crawford, Canada, 1:20.79. 7. Romed Baumann, Germany, 1:21.10. 8. Andreas Sander, Germany, 1:21.21. 9. Blaise Giezendanner, France, 1:21.26. 10. Trevor Philp, Canada, 1:21.34. 11. Alexis Pinturault, France, 1:21.36. 12. Travis Ganong, United States, 1:21.37. 13. Simon Jocher, Germany, 1:21.52. 14. Stefan Rogentin, Switzerland, 1:21.57. 15. River Radamus, United States, 1:21.63. 16. Gino Caviezel, Switzerland, 1:21.76. 17. Bryce Bennett, United States, 1:21.80. 18. Josef Ferstl, Germany, 1:22.16. 18. Matteo Marsaglia, Italy, 1:22.16. 20. Bostjan Kline, Slovenia, 1:22.55. 21. Dominik Paris, Italy, 1:22.62. 22. Joan Verdu, Andorra, 1:22.92. 23. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 1:23.00. 24. Nejc Naralocnik, Slovenia, 1:23.08. 25. Jan Zabystran, Czech Republic, 1:23.09. 26. Nils Allegre, France, 1:23.24. 27. Henrik von Appen, Chile, 1:23.55. 28. Marco Pfiffner, Liechtenstein, 1:23.66. 29. Rasmus Windingstad, Norway, 1:24.15. 30. Barnabas Szollos, Israel, 1:24.28. 31. Arnaud Alessandria, Monaco, 1:24.68. 32. Ivan Kovbasnyuk, Ukraine, 1:25.56. 33. Zhang Yangming, China, 1:29.39. 34. Marko Vukicevic, Serbia, 1:29.45. 35. Max Franz, Austria, DNF. 35. Raphael Haaser, Austria, DNF. 35. Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander, Bolivia, DNF. 35. Broderick Thompson, Canada, DNF. 35. Brodie Seger, Canada, DNF. 35. Xu Mingfu, China, DNF. 35. Matthieu Bailet, France, DNF. 35. Jack Gower, Ireland, DNF. 35. Christof Innerhofer, Italy, DNF. 35. Miha Hrobat, Slovenia, DNF. 35. Adur Etxezarreta, Spain, DNF. 35. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, DNF. 35. Marco Odermatt, Switzerland, DNF. Women Freeski Big Air Final 1. Gu Ailing Eileen, China, 188.25. 2. Tess Ledeux, France, 187.50. 3. Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland, 182.50. 4. Megan Oldham, Canada, 178.00. 5. Kirsty Muir, Britain, 169.00. 6. Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland, 158.75. 7. Johanne Killi, Norway, 153.25. 8. Olivia Asselin, Canada, 147.50. 9. Anni Karava, Finland, 136.50. 10. Anastasia Tatalina, ROC, 122.50. 11. Darian Stevens, United States, 75.00. 12. Sandra Eie, Norway, 64.50.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
California (Pa.) 64, Shepherd 61
Chatham 74, Grove City 64 Colgate 87, Holy Cross 60 Drexel 72, James Madison 66 Edinboro 88, Clarion 74 Gwynedd-Mercy 62, Centenary (NJ) 57 Hofstra 73, UNC-Wilmington 71 Howard 69, Delaware St. 64 Hunter 113, St. Joseph’s (NY) 104 Indiana (Pa.) 72, Slippery Rock 61 Mass. College 74, Framingham St. 62 Mass.-Lowell 85, Hartford 75 Navy 68, Lafayette 44 New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 65 New Paltz 89, Fredonia St. 75 Plymouth St. 88, Castleton 51 Rosemont 72, Keystone 66 Sarah Lawrence 76, SUNY Maritime 65 Washington Bears 65, Carnegie Mellon 63, OT Wesleyan (Conn.) 97, Williams 52
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 58, Savannah St. 55 Alcorn St. 79, MVSU 71 Allen 77, Fort Valley St. 69 Augusta 80, Georgia Southwestern 67 Belmont 72, Austin Peay 58 Benedict 96, Clark Atlanta 78 Charleston Southern 97, Toccoa Falls 60 Charlotte 81, FIU 68 Chattanooga 74, Mercer 72 Covenant 93, Berea 62 ETSU 75, Furman 71 Fayetteville St. 85, Bowie St. 67 Florida A&M 61, Prairie View 60 Grambling St. 58, Alabama A&M 50 Hampton 74, Presbyterian 69 Middle Tennessee 84, UTSA 75 Richmond 62, George Mason 59 SC State 74, NC Central 68 SC-Aiken 87, Clayton St. 63 Salem Tigers 91, Virginia St. 81 South Florida 52, Temple 49 Southern U. 72, Alabama St. 58 Spring Hill 77, Kentucky St. 58 Tennessee Tech 84, E. Illinois 58 Texas Southern 66, Bethune-Cookman 63 Tuskegee 74, Central St. (Ohio) 67 UNC-Greensboro 68, W. Carolina 49 Virginia 69, Duke 68 Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 47 Virginia Union 80, Claflin 64
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Buffalo 71, W. Michigan 64 Howard 83, Delaware St. 49 Mass.-Lowell 64, Hartford 57 Monmouth (NJ) 66, St. Peter’s 62, OT Niagara 65, Siena 58 Norfolk St. 53, Md.-Eastern Shore 48 Quinnipiac 76, Canisius 55
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Nick Hundley special assistant to the general manager. Signed OF Joe McCarthy to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Ricky Rubio to Indiana in exchange for G Caris LeVert.
FOOTBALL
National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to a reserve/future contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to a reserve/future contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Alize Mack. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Gus Bradley defensive coordinator. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a reserve/future contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Bill Murray to a reserve/future contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Brandon Brown assistant general manager.
High school sports
SaturdayGirls basketballWarrior Run 34, Selinsgrove 29Saturday at Warrior Run
Selinsgrove 8 9 6 6 — 29 Warrior Run 12 3 10 9 — 34
Selinsgrove (13-4) 29
Delaney Parker 1 0-0 2, Avery DeFazio 2 4-6 10, Lydia Geipel 0 1-2 1, Haylee Nava 2 2-2 8, Cierra Adams 2 4-4 8; Murphy O’Brien 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Latsha 0 0-0 0; Mackenzie Bailor 0 0-0 0; Shaela Kruskie 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-14 29.
3-point goals
: DeFazio 2, Nava 2.
Warrior Run (6-13) 34
Leah Grow 1 0-1 3, Alexis Hudson 2 0-0 4, Alayna Wilkins 3 0-0 8, Lilly Wertz 0 1-2 1, Sienna Dunkleberger 0 0-1 0, Emily McKee 7 3-4 18; Tora Kolstad 0 0-0 0; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-8 34.
3-point goals:
Wilkins 2, Grow, McKee.
Central Columbia 34, Lewisburg 21Saturday at Central Columbia
Lewisburg 4 4 6 7 — 21 Central Columbia 8 9 6 11 — 34
Lewisburg (7-11) 21
Sydney Bolinsky 3 0-0 6, Elsa Fellon 3 0-3 6, Sophie Kilbride 2 2-2 6, Anna Baker 0 1-2 1, Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-7 21.
3-point goals:
None.
Central Columbia (16-4) 34
Haley Bull 2 0-0 4, Ava Klingerman 0 0-2 0, Alyx Flick 1 0-0 2, Emmie Rowe 7 0-0 14, Caitlyn Weatherill 3 0-0 8, Maddy Blake 3 0-2 6; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Maggie Vandermark 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 0-4 34.
3-point goals:
Weatherill 2.
Meadowbrook Christian 43, Cowanesque Valley 28Saturday at Cowanesque Valley
Meadowbrook Christian 18 12 5 8 — 43 CowanesqueValley 5 13 6 4 — 28
Meadowbrook Christian (10-9) 43
Kailey Devlin 11 3-3 24, Audrey Millet 2 0-0 4, Alayna Smith 1 1-2 3, Emily Baney 1 0-0 2, Madi McNeal 3 0-0 8; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-5 43.
3-point goals:
McNeal 2, Devlin.
Cowanesque Valley (1-14) 28
Maddie Millard 0 2-4 2, Ashley Woodring 2 1-1 5, Ella Churchill 2 0-0 4, Mak Surine 2 0-0 4, Lily Vergeron 1 0-2 3, Paisley Nudd 3 1-4 8, Logan Hamilton 1 0-2 2; Renee Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-15 28.
3-point goals:
Nudd, Vergeron.
Hughesville 36, Mifflinburg 31Saturday at Hughesville
Mifflinburg 1 10 14 6 — 31 Hughesville 13 5 8 10 — 36
Hughesville (9-9) 36
Hailey Poust 2 0-0 4; Ava Snyder 1 2-5 4; Breanna Bobak 1 1-2 3; Alii Anstadt 4 4-5 12; Grace Pysher 3 0-0 8; Sara Stroup 2 0-0 5; Hailey Sherwood 0 0-0 0; Kayleigh Rooker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-12 36.
3-point goals:
Pysher 2, Stroup.
Mifflinburg (6-12) 31
Ella Shuck 5 1-2 15; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 2 1-2 6; Elizabeth Sheesley 3 1-2 8; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 31.
3-point goals:
Shuck 4, Sheesley, Shively.
Boys basketballMilton 66, Warrior Run 44Saturday at Warrior Run
Milton 17 19 23 7 — 66 Warrior Run 9 8 12 15 —44
Milton (12-8) 36
Carter Lllley 1 0-0 2; Nevin Carrier 3 0-0 6; Austin Gainer 3 0-0 8; Dillan Guinn-Balley 4 0-0 8; Jace Brandt 7 1-4 16; Xzavier Minium 4 2-2 11; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 3; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; Nigel Hunter 3 1-1 9; Joel Langdon 0 1-2 1; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-9 66.
3-point goals:
Gainer 2, Hunter 2, Brandt, DeLong, Minium.
Warrior Run (1-19) 44
Carter Marr 0 1-2 1; Nathan Axtman 3 2-7 8; Cooper Wilkins 4 2-4 11; Mason Sheesley 4 2-4 12; Gavin Gorton 2 0-1 4; Ryan Newton 4 0-0 8; Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Jared Silvers 0 0-0 0; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0; Damien Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-18 44.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 2, Wilkins.
Shamokin 58, Lewisburg 46Saturday at Shamokin
Lewisburg 10 11 12 13 — 46 Shamokin 13 13 18 14 — 58
Lewisburg (13-3) 46
Jacob Hernandez 5 3-3 13, Forrest Zelechoskl 4 0-0 9, Joey Martin 5 3-3 13, Cam Michaels 3 0-0 6, Henry Harrison 2 0-0 5; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-6 46.
3-point goals:
Harrison, Zelechoski.
Shamokin (12-6) 58
Cayan Miecieckl 3 0-0 6, Joe Hile 5 0-0 14, Joey Tarr 4 3-4 14, Case Lichty 1 0-0 2, Colin Seedor 6 2-3 14, Jenssyn Shuey 4 0-0 8; Cameron Annis 0 0-0 0; Dominic Michaels 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-7 58.
3-point goals:
Hile 4, Tarr 3.
Central Mountain 47, Mifflinburg 42Saturday at Mifflinburg
Central Mountain 14 11 8 14 — 47 Mifflinburg 11 11 18 2 — 42
Central Mountain 47
Jack Hanna 5 1-2 12, Hayden Pardoe 4 0-0 9, Brett Gerlach 2 0-0 4, Cayde McCloskey 4 5-6 14, Ashton Probst 2 0-0 4, Levi Schlesinger 1 2-2 4; Essex Taylor 0 0-0 0; Owen Persun 0 0-0 0; Hunter Hoy 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-10 47.
3-point goals:
Hanna, McCloskey, Pardoe.
Mifflinburg (10-6) 42
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 9, Tyler Relgel 2 0-0 4, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2, Cannon Griffith 2 2-2 6, Carter Breed 1 0-0 2, Ethan Bomgardner 9 1-2 19. Totals 18 3-4 42.
3-point goals: Foster 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.