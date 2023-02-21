Basketball
USA Today Top 25 PollThe USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:Record Pts Pvs
1. Houston (24) 25-2 791 2 2. Alabama (6) 23-4 753 1 3. UCLA 23-4 716 4 4. Kansas (1) 22-5 693 7 5. Purdue 24-4 669 3 6. Virginia (1) 21-4 638 6 7. Arizona 24-4 607 8 8. Texas 21-6 588 5 9. Marquette 21-6 515 10 10. Baylor 20-7 512 9 11. Miami (Fla.) 22-5 437 13 12. Gonzaga 23-5 431 12 13. Tennessee 20-7 398 11 14. Saint Mary’s 24-5 349 17 15. Xavier 20-7 309 16 16. Kansas State 20-7 299 14 17. Indiana 19-8 288 15 18. Providence 20-7 226 21 19. Creighton 18-9 225 19 20. San Diego State 21-5 180 20 21. Iowa State 17-9 174 18 22. Northwestern 20-7 148 26 23. Connecticut 20-7 128 23 24. North Carolina State 21-7 93 22 25. Texas A&M 20-7 87 25
Dropped Out:
No. 24 TCU (18-9).
Others receiving votes:
TCU (18-9) 64; Florida Atlantic (24-3) 14; Duke (19-8) 13; Pittsburgh (19-8) 13; Maryland (18-9) 10; Kentucky (18-9) 8; Boise State (21-6) 6; Oral Roberts (25-4) 6; Iowa (17-10) 4; Texas Tech (15-12) 4; Auburn (18-9) 2; Oklahoma State (16-11) 1, Rutgers (17-10) 1.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 Toronto 57 34 15 8 76 194 153 Tampa Bay 55 35 17 3 73 195 162 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 Buffalo 54 28 22 4 60 201 187 Detroit 55 26 21 8 60 172 179 Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 Montreal 56 23 29 4 50 151 205
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 55 37 10 8 82 188 147 New Jersey 56 37 14 5 79 195 149 N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156 N.Y. Islanders 60 29 24 7 65 175 170 Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178 Washington 58 28 24 6 62 175 170 Philadelphia 58 23 25 10 56 157 186 Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 Winnipeg 57 35 21 1 71 181 148 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 Minnesota 56 30 21 5 65 167 161 Nashville 54 26 22 6 58 152 163 St. Louis 56 26 27 3 55 175 205 Arizona 57 20 28 9 49 155 199 Chicago 55 18 32 5 41 136 201
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157 Los Angeles 57 32 18 7 71 196 193 Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 214 192 Calgary 57 26 20 11 63 183 177 Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229 San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 Anaheim 57 17 33 7 41 144 240 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Nashville 3 Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2 Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT Chicago 5, Toronto 3 New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2 Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT Boston 3, Ottawa 1 San Jose 4, Seattle 0 Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3 Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1 N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m. Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 152 129 Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 148 126 Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 156 147 Springfield 49 25 18 2 4 56 152 142 Lehigh Valley 50 25 20 3 2 55 150 152 Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 158 163 Hartford 50 21 20 3 6 51 146 161 WB/Scranton 49 21 21 2 5 49 133 140
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 51 35 13 2 1 73 179 156 Syracuse 48 23 18 4 3 53 172 158 Utica 50 23 20 5 2 53 144 154 Laval 50 21 20 7 2 51 182 179 Rochester 47 23 20 3 1 50 143 158 Cleveland 48 22 21 3 2 49 158 176 Belleville 50 20 25 4 1 45 162 190
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 49 27 12 7 3 64 178 141 Milwaukee 49 30 15 2 2 64 169 139 Manitoba 49 27 16 3 3 60 154 148 Rockford 50 25 17 4 4 58 162 165 Iowa 50 22 19 5 4 53 148 157 Grand Rapids 49 21 24 2 2 46 137 182 Chicago 47 19 23 3 2 43 138 168
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 50 36 12 2 0 74 186 125 Coachella Valley 46 31 9 4 2 68 163 123 Abbotsford 5 1 29 18 2 2 62 175 154 Ontario 49 29 17 2 1 61 158 135 Colorado 50 28 17 4 1 61 146 134 Tucson 52 23 25 4 0 50 162 180 Bakersfield 49 22 23 2 2 48 150 155 San Jose 50 21 25 0 4 46 136 168 Henderson 50 16 29 0 5 37 126 146 San Diego 51 14 36 1 0 29 129 201 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1 Springfield 3, Providence 2 Syracuse 3, Rochester 2 Charlotte 3, Hershey 2 Cleveland 3, Chicago 2 Rockford 5, Iowa 3 Texas 3, Milwaukee 2 Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 4 Tucson 3, Henderson 2 Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 4 Bakersfield 8, San Diego 4 Calgary 5, Colorado 3
Monday’s Games
Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1 Toronto 3, Utica 1 Laval 7, Belleville 2 San Jose 7, Abbotsford 2 Ontario 3, Coachella Valley 2
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
