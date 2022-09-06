WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters will travel to Morgantown, W.Va. to take on the West Virginia Black Bears for the MLB Draft League Championship tonight. The one game, winner take-all contest will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Williamsport ended the regular season with a 5-3, rain-shortened win over Frederick on Sunday. While they secured a berth in the championship with a win on Thursday night, the season-ending victory in Frederick gave Williamsport the best 2nd half record (24-13) in the league. Williamsport finished with an overall record of 44-31 on the season, second only to West Virginia’s 48-30 mark.
The Crosscutters last playoff appearance was in 2015 when Williamsport lost to West Virginia in the New York-Penn League semi-finals. The Cutters last championship was in 2003 as members of the New York-Penn League.
The Cutters will send RHP Jarrett Whorff to the mound in the championship. Whorff had a record of 4-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 7 starts this season.
Tickets for the MLB Draft League Championship Game can be purchased online at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or by calling 304-293-7653. Live streaming coverage of the game will be available at crosscutters.com. In-game updates can also be found on the Williamsport Crosscutters social media channels.
Penn State’s Clifford named Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior Sean Clifford was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Clifford tallied five total touchdowns to lead Penn State to a 35-31 win at Purdue to open the 2022 season. Clifford shared this week’s honor with Nebraska running back Anthony Grant.
Clifford earned his third career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor. He was also Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 27, 2021 and Sept. 27, 2019.
The senior quarterback completed 20-of-37 passes for 282 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns.
Clifford added a 2-yard rushing touchdown to give him five total touchdowns.
With 282 passing yards, Clifford became the third Penn State quarterback to surpass the 8,000-career passing yard mark, joining Trace McSorley (9,899; 2015-18) and Christian Hackenberg (8,457; 2013-15). Clifford now has 8,121 passing yards.
With 284 total yards (282 passing; 2 rushing), Clifford surpassed the 9,000-career total yard mark. He now has 9,020 total yards (8,121 passing; 899 rushing).
The redshirt senior became the third Penn State quarterback to start a game in four different seasons, joining Tony Sacca (1988-92) and Zack Mills (2001-04).
Lycoming’s Magee named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Sophomore Owen Magee had a breakthrough week for the Lycoming College men’s soccer team, scoring twice in key situations to help him earn his first career MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
After injuries kept him off the field in 2021, Magee, a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, struck with his first career goal in the second half to lead the team to a 2-0 win over Mount St. Mary, predicted to finish third in the Skyline Conference poll. On Sunday, he forced a turnover by the goalie and then chipped in a redirect to score the game-tying goal in the 55th minute of a 1-1 tie against Johns Hopkins, which is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Division III poll.
Magee is Lycoming’s first MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award since junior Dylan Sloan earned the award on Sept. 13, 2021.
The Warriors host Susquehanna University in the Battle of the Boot at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Field.
Kelson, Koval sweep MAC Freedom volleyball weekly honors
WILLIAMSPORT – Senior middle hitter Elizabeth Kelson and sophomore libero Ali Koval swept the MAC Freedom Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards, respectively, after helping the Lycoming College volleyball team to four straight wins to open the season, the conference office announced on Monday.
Kelson averaged 3.32 points and 2.86 kills per set while hitting .479 for the team to earn her first weekly conference award. Kelson had six kills and hit .500 in sweep of Penn College, before drilling nine kills and hitting .818 against Clarks Summit. She then posted 10 kills and hit .409 against Hilbert, leading the team to a four-set win and finished the week by hitting .406 with 15 kills and seven blocks against La Roche to help the team post another 3-1 win.
Kelson is Lycoming’s first MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week and the first offensive player to earn the weekly plaudits since Katelyn McKillop on Oct. 28, 2013.
Koval earned her third career MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week award. The 5-2 libero averaged 5.43 digs per set and had at least 20 digs in three of the team’s four matches during the week. She posted 24 digs against Penn College, added two aces and six digs against Clarks Summit, then posted two kills, two aces and 21 digs against Hilbert. She finished the week with a season-best 25 digs and two more aces in a four-set win against La Roche.
Koval also earned the award on Sept. 6 and Oct. 18 during her rookie season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.