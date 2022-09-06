Jarrett Whorff

Williamsport pitcher Jarrett Whorff will get the start for the Crosscutters in tonight’s MLB Draft League championship game against West Virginia.

 Photo provided

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters will travel to Morgantown, W.Va. to take on the West Virginia Black Bears for the MLB Draft League Championship tonight. The one game, winner take-all contest will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Williamsport ended the regular season with a 5-3, rain-shortened win over Frederick on Sunday. While they secured a berth in the championship with a win on Thursday night, the season-ending victory in Frederick gave Williamsport the best 2nd half record (24-13) in the league. Williamsport finished with an overall record of 44-31 on the season, second only to West Virginia’s 48-30 mark.

