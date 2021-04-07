Boys track and field
Lewisburg 77
Danville 72
DANVILLE — Thomas Hess and James Koconis were both three-event winners to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-I victory.
Hess and Koconis helped both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays to victories. Individually, Hess won the 800 (2:05.35) and Koconis won the 400 (52.98) for Lewisburg (1-0).
Lewisburg 77, Danville 72at Danville3,200R:
Lewisburg (Calvin Bailey, Thomas Hess, Elijah Adams, James Koconis), 8:34.76.
100:
1. Brandon Zimmerman, D, 11.36; 2. Jackson Clarke, D; 3. Cam Michaels, L.
1,600:
1. Alan Daniel, L, 4:34.94; 2. Jacob Hess, L; 3. Lucas Jordan, L.
3,200:
1. Jacob Hess, L, 9:40.64; 2. Rory Lieberman, D; 3. Alan Daniel, L.
110HH:
1. Zimmerman, D, 15.10; 2. Ben Bulger, D; 3. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L.
400:
1. James Koconis, L, 52.98; 2. Gianluca Perrone, L; 3. Brogan Williams, D.
800:
1. Thomas Hess, L, 2:05.35; 2. Elijah Adams, L; 3. Doug Houser, D.
200:
1. Jackson Clarke, D, 23.27; 2. Michaels, L; 3. Williams, D.
400R:
Lewisburg (Ethan Dominic, Anthony Bhangdia, Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Cam Michaels), 45.83.
300IH:
1. Zimmerman, D, 41.35; 2. Bulger, D; 3. Calvin Bailey, L.
1600R:
Lewisburg (Calvin Bailey, Thomas Hess, Elijah Adams, James Koconis), 3:32.82.
Shot put:
1. Zach Gose, L, 44-2; 2. Tyler Simas, D; 3. Tenneson Scott, D.
Discus:
1. Colin Findura, D, 103-0; 2. Simas, D: 3. Gose, L.
Javelin:
1. Kayden Riley, D, 149-10; 2. Brady Krainak, D; 3. Jesse Davis, D.
High jump:
1. Jagger Dressler, D, 5-10; 2. Anthony Bhangdia, L; 3. Simon Stumbris, L.
Pole vault:
1. Adam Seasholtz, L, 13-6; 2. Liam Liotta, D; 3. Ethan Riedhammer, D.
Long jump:
1. Brandon Zimmerman, D, 22-7; 2. Bhangdia, L; 3. Stumbris, L.
Triple jump:
1. Bhangdia, L, 44-1; 2. Dressler, D; 3. Stumbris, L.
Milton 79
Montoursville 71
MONTOURSVILLE — The Black Panthers (1-0) won the HAC-II meet, but no results were available.
Girls Track and field
Lewisburg 129
Danville 11
DANVILLE — The Green Dragons took first place in 17 out of 18 events to easily take the HAC-I victory over the Ironmen.
Multiple event-winners for Lewisburg (1-0) included Elena Malone in the 200 and 400, plus Amelia Kiepke swept the long, triple, and high jumps, Siena Brazier took both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and Sarah Mahoney won the 1600- and 3200-meter races.
Milton 100
Montoursville 50
MONTOURSVILLE — The Black Panthers (1-0) won the HAC-II matchup against the Warriors, but no results were available.
Softball
Selinsgrove 12
Mifflinburg 11 (8 inn.)
SELINSGROVE — After working hard to tie the game and send it into extra innings, a bases-loaded walk drawn in the bottom of the eighth inning by Riley Batdorf was all it took for the Seals to take the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
The two teams pounded out a total of 23 hits, as well as accumulate 22 walks between them.
Evelyn Osborne was one of the offensive leaders for Mifflinburg (0-2 overall and HAC-I). She batted 2-for-3, hit a solo home run in the third and totaled two RBI and two runs scored, plus Chelsea Miller went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Wildcats.
Miller was also the game’s starting pitcher before giving way to Kira Hackenberg in the fifth.
Mifflinburg is next at Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Selinsgrove 12, Mifflinburg 11 (8 inn.)at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg 022 023 20 — 11-11-2 Selinsgrove 130 250 01 — 12-12-4 Chelsea Miller, Kira Hackenberg (5). Brooklyn Scholl, Kiersten Dupert (5). WP: Dupert; LP: Hackenberg. Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner, 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hackenberg, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Jaden Kiester, 1-for-5, double, run, RBI; Evelyn Osbrone, 2-for-3, HR (3rd, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBI; Miller, 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Camryn Murrey, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Emilie Miller, 1-for-5, 2 RBI; Chloe Hanselman, 1-for-2, 2 runs. Selinsgrove: Kylee Hessek, 4-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Kayla Shrawder, 4-for-5, run, 2 RBI; Scholl, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Riley Batdorf, 2 RBI; Sophia Ramer, 2 runs; Cassidy Shay, 3 runs; Mackenzie Hoyles, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI.
Central Columbia 2
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — Mea Consentino pitched a complete-game no-hitter to lead the Blue Jays to the HAC-II win over the Green Dragons.
Central (1-0 overall and HAC-II) scored a run in the fourth and one more in the sixth, and Consentino made it stand up as she struck out 16 Lewisburg (2-2 overall) batters.
Lexi Walter (6 hits) also went the distance for the Green Dragons, who are next at Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 2, Lewisburg 0at Lewisburg
Central 000 101 0 — 2-6-0 Lewisburg 000 000 0 — 0-0-0 WP: Mea Consentino. LP: Lexi Walter. Central: Emmie Rowe, 2-for-3, double, run scored; Ali Heintzelman, 2-for-3, RBI; Ellie Rowe, 1-for-3, solo HR.
Southern Columbia 16
Warrior Run 15
TURBOTVILLE — The Tigers scored seven unanswered runs in the middle innings and held on to beat the Defenders in the HAC-II contest.
Southern trailed 12-9 after three innings before bringing home one runner in the fourth, two in the fifth and four more in the sixth for the come-from-behind victory.
Warrior Run posted a comeback effort in the bottom of the seventh by scoring three runs in the team’s final at-bat. The Defenders had a runner on third with two outs when Southern pitcher Jaymie Petro, who pitched all seven innings and earned the win, was able to draw a pop fly to end the game.
The Tigers’ offensive output was led by Emily Reese, who homered and had three RBI, two hits and scored twice in six at-bats.
Abigail Evans had two hits, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for Warrior Run, which plays at Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Southern 16, Warrior Run 15at Warrior Run
Southern 045 124 0 — 16-17-4 War. Run 084 000 3 — 15-17-4 WP: Avery Konyar. LP: Kaelyn Watson. Southern: Konyar, 2-for-6, RBI, run; Emily Reese, 2-for-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Jenson Purnell, 2-for-5, 3 RBI, run; Kate Waltman, 1-for-3, run; Emily Brent, 3-for-4, RBI, 3 runs; Natasha Corley, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 runs; Skye Stabley, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Hannah Hopper, 2 runs. Warrior Run: Hannah Michael, 3-for-5, RBI, 2 runs; Gracy Beachel, 2-for-3, RBI, 3 runs; Val McHenry, 2-for-5, 3 RBI, run; Abigail Evans, 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Watson, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI, run; Emma Kaufman, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kaufman, 2-for-5, double, run; Liana Dion, single, RBI, run; Mackenzie Watts, RBI, run.
Jersey Shore 12
Milton 2 (5 innings)
MILTON — A six-run first inning put the Black Panthers in a hole early, and the Bulldogs cruised from there to take the HAC-I victory.
Brooklyn Wade hit a two-run triple to bring home Kiersten Stork and Kendall Fedder in the first inning for Milton.
The Black Panthers next host Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jersey Shore 12, Milton 2 (5 innings)at Milton
Jersey Shore 611 22 — 12-14-1 Milton 200 00 — 5-2-3 Jocelyn McCracken and Rachel Lorson. Adrianna Allabach and Gabby Whitenight. WP: McCracken. LP: Allabach. Jersey Shore: Carolyn Wacker, 4-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs; McCracken, 3-for-3, 2 runs; Lorson, 2-for-4, double; Grace Russell, triple, walk, run. Milton: Kiersten Stork, 1-for-3, run scored; Kendall Fedder, walk, run; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-2, triple 2 RBI
Boys tennis
Williamsport 5
Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires won every individual match in straight sets to take the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Williamsport gave up just two games to win the three singles matches, but Mifflinburg (2-4) made the Millionaires work to get their doubles wins.
The Wildcats’ Kellen Beck and Daytona Walter at No. 1 doubles, plus Adam Snayberger and Braden Dietrich at No. 2 won a total of 13 games to make it tough for Williamsport to close out the match.
Mifflinburg next plays at Danville at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0at WilliamsportSingles
1. Kyle Shaler (W) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Alex Morris (W) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Zach Lake (W) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Evan Bieter-Owen Karr (W) def. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter, 6-4, 6-4. 2. Hemberth Pena Tasques-Ben Manetta (W) def. Adam Snayberger-Braden Dietrich, 6-4, 6-1.
Montoursville 5
Milton 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Jamir Wilt and Seth Yoder both fell in tough, three-set matches as the Black Panthers lost to the Warriors in HAC-II action.
After losing his first set, Wilt claimed a 6-2 win in the second set but ultimately fell to Andrew Stapp 7-5 in the third. Yoder opened his match with a 6-2 win, but Tyler Gilbert won the next two by 7-6 scores to take the match.
Milton (2-2) next hosts Muncy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Montoursville 5 Milton 0at MontoursvilleSingles
1. Andrew Stapp (Mont) def. Jamir Wilt, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. 2. Jared Matlack (Mont) def. Brodey Scoggins, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Tyler Gilbert (Mont) def. Seth Yoder, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6.
Doubles
1. D.J. Alexander-Greyson Simms (Mont) def. Jose Ayola-Camden Scoggins, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Domanick Young-Noah Shaffer (Mont) def. Conner Smith-Jaydon Cottage, 6-0, 6-1.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 8
Mifflin County 6
LEWISTOWN — Ella Reish and Roz Noone both recorded hat tricks to lead the Green Dragons to the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League victory.
Reish also had an assist on the day, plus Theresa Zeh and Talulah Rice both added goals in the contest for Lewisburg (2-0), which also got 15 saves from goalkeeper Keeley Baker.
The Green Dragons next host State College at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Boys lacrosse
Danville 10
Mifflinburg 3
MIFFLINBURG — John Darrup scored three goals and Kolby Roush had an assist, but the Wildcats fell to the Ironmen in the CSLL game. Mifflinburg (0-2) next hosts Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
