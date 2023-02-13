PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State took down visiting Maryland 44-3 in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday to claim the 2023 Big Ten Regular Season (dual meet) Championship. The Nittany Lions won nine of 10 bouts, seven for bonus.

For the Nittany Lions, it is the ninth time they have won (or shared) the conference’s regular season title (all under head coach Cael Sanderson). Penn State’s regular season conference title list includes 2012 (co-), 2014 (co-), 2016 (co-), 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 (co-), 2022, and now 2023. This marks the eighth time that Penn State has finished the Big Ten dual season without a loss or tie, the seventh under Sanderson.

