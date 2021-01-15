National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Boston 7 3 .700 ½ Philadelphia 9 4 .692 — Brooklyn 7 6 .538 2 New York 5 7 .417 3½ Toronto 3 8 .273 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Orlando 6 5 .545 — Atlanta 5 5 .500 ½ Charlotte 6 7 .462 1 Miami 4 6 .400 1½ Washington 3 8 .273 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 4 .667 — Indiana 8 4 .667 — Cleveland 5 7 .417 3 Chicago 4 7 .364 3½ Detroit 2 9 .182 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 6 4 .600 — San Antonio 6 6 .500 1 Memphis 5 6 .455 1½ New Orleans 4 6 .400 2 Houston 4 6 .400 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 7 4 .636 — Portland 7 5 .583 ½ Denver 6 6 .500 1½ Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 2 Minnesota 3 8 .273 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 — L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667 1½ Phoenix 7 4 .636 2 Golden State 6 6 .500 3½ Sacramento 5 7 .417 4½
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 125, Miami 108 Toronto 111, Charlotte 108 Houston 109, San Antonio 105 Indiana 111, Portland 87 Denver 114, Golden State 104
Friday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, ppd Dallas at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, ppd L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at San Antonio, 5 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, ppd Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Boston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 2 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Utah at Denver, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 6 4 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Buffalo 1 0 1 0 0 4 6 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Buffalo 4 Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO Carolina 3, Detroit 0 Nashville 3, Columbus 1 Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2 San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO Vegas 5, Anaheim 2 Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Dallas at Florida, ppd
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, ppd Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd
Men’s college basketball
EAST LIU 77, Wagner 66 Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57 Sacred Heart 65, CCSU 48 St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Bryant 82 Temple 62, UCF 55 SOUTH Belmont 88, Tennessee Tech 67 Campbell 48, Presbyterian 46 FAU 81, FIU 79 Hampton 69, SC-Upstate 68 Jacksonville St. 65, Tennessee St. 64 UNC-Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54 UNC-Greensboro 87, Samford 63 Winthrop 72, Longwood 61 MIDWEST E. Michigan 67, Calvin 56 Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61 Purdue 81, Indiana 69 FAR WEST Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64 BYU 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 52 Colorado 89, California 60 Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57 E. Washington 75, S. Utah 63 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70 Montana 67, N. Arizona 56 Montana St. 71, Portland St. 64 N. Colorado 74, Idaho 54 Pacific 79, Santa Clara 58 San Francisco 79, Portland 63 Southern Cal 95, Washington 68 UCLA 91, Washington St. 61 Utah 79, Stanford 65 Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45
Women’s college basketball
EAST Marshall 81, W. Kentucky 54 Mount St. Mary’s 84, Sacred Heart 60 St. Francis (Pa.) 67, Bryant 56 Wagner 57, LIU 50 SOUTH Alabama 86, Mississippi St. 78 Georgia 67, Tennessee 66 Jacksonville St. 70, Tennessee St. 41 LSU 65, Texas A&M 61, OT Louisville 89, Boston College 70 Mercer 53, UNC-Greensboro 43 Missouri 86, Mississippi 77 Samford 84, W. Carolina 49 South Carolina 106, Vanderbilt 43 UT Martin 69, Austin Peay 53 Virginia Tech 66, North Carolina 54 Wofford 75, ETSU 49 MIDWEST Dayton 64, Davidson 58 E. Illinois 65, Morehead St. 50 E. Kentucky 79, SIU-Edwardsville 63 Illinois St. 81, Valparaiso 75, OT Indiana 66, Purdue 45 Maryland 90, Minnesota 73 Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40 Notre Dame 79, Wake Forest 72 SE Missouri 69, Murray St. 53 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 84, Florida 80 Texas 79, Kansas 72 FAR WEST Arizona 57, Oregon 41 BYU 80, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63 Fresno St. 78, Nevada 70 Gonzaga 71, Santa Clara 52 Idaho St. 69, Sacramento St. 57 Montana 83, N. Arizona 74 Montana St. 75, Portland St. 67 N. Colorado 63, Idaho 61 Portland 56, San Francisco 54 San Diego St. 68, Utah St. 60
National Football League
Playoff glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9
Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24 Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20 Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23
Sunday, Jan. 10
Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13 New Orleans 21, Chicago 9 Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 4:35 p.m. Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 6:40 p.m.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC TBD NFC TBD
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.