National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Boston 7 3 .700 ½ Philadelphia 9 4 .692 — Brooklyn 7 6 .538 2 New York 5 7 .417 3½ Toronto 3 8 .273 5

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Orlando 6 5 .545 — Atlanta 5 5 .500 ½ Charlotte 6 7 .462 1 Miami 4 6 .400 1½ Washington 3 8 .273 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 4 .667 — Indiana 8 4 .667 — Cleveland 5 7 .417 3 Chicago 4 7 .364 3½ Detroit 2 9 .182 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 6 4 .600 — San Antonio 6 6 .500 1 Memphis 5 6 .455 1½ New Orleans 4 6 .400 2 Houston 4 6 .400 2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 7 4 .636 — Portland 7 5 .583 ½ Denver 6 6 .500 1½ Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 2 Minnesota 3 8 .273 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 — L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667 1½ Phoenix 7 4 .636 2 Golden State 6 6 .500 3½ Sacramento 5 7 .417 4½

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 125, Miami 108 Toronto 111, Charlotte 108 Houston 109, San Antonio 105 Indiana 111, Portland 87 Denver 114, Golden State 104

Friday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, ppd Dallas at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, ppd L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at San Antonio, 5 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, ppd Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Boston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 2 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Utah at Denver, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 6 4 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Buffalo 1 0 1 0 0 4 6 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Buffalo 4 Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO Carolina 3, Detroit 0 Nashville 3, Columbus 1 Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2 San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO Vegas 5, Anaheim 2 Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Dallas at Florida, ppd

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, ppd Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Men’s college basketball

EAST LIU 77, Wagner 66 Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57 Sacred Heart 65, CCSU 48 St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Bryant 82 Temple 62, UCF 55 SOUTH Belmont 88, Tennessee Tech 67 Campbell 48, Presbyterian 46 FAU 81, FIU 79 Hampton 69, SC-Upstate 68 Jacksonville St. 65, Tennessee St. 64 UNC-Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54 UNC-Greensboro 87, Samford 63 Winthrop 72, Longwood 61 MIDWEST E. Michigan 67, Calvin 56 Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61 Purdue 81, Indiana 69 FAR WEST Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64 BYU 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 52 Colorado 89, California 60 Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57 E. Washington 75, S. Utah 63 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70 Montana 67, N. Arizona 56 Montana St. 71, Portland St. 64 N. Colorado 74, Idaho 54 Pacific 79, Santa Clara 58 San Francisco 79, Portland 63 Southern Cal 95, Washington 68 UCLA 91, Washington St. 61 Utah 79, Stanford 65 Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45

Women’s college basketball

EAST Marshall 81, W. Kentucky 54 Mount St. Mary’s 84, Sacred Heart 60 St. Francis (Pa.) 67, Bryant 56 Wagner 57, LIU 50 SOUTH Alabama 86, Mississippi St. 78 Georgia 67, Tennessee 66 Jacksonville St. 70, Tennessee St. 41 LSU 65, Texas A&M 61, OT Louisville 89, Boston College 70 Mercer 53, UNC-Greensboro 43 Missouri 86, Mississippi 77 Samford 84, W. Carolina 49 South Carolina 106, Vanderbilt 43 UT Martin 69, Austin Peay 53 Virginia Tech 66, North Carolina 54 Wofford 75, ETSU 49 MIDWEST Dayton 64, Davidson 58 E. Illinois 65, Morehead St. 50 E. Kentucky 79, SIU-Edwardsville 63 Illinois St. 81, Valparaiso 75, OT Indiana 66, Purdue 45 Maryland 90, Minnesota 73 Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40 Notre Dame 79, Wake Forest 72 SE Missouri 69, Murray St. 53 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 84, Florida 80 Texas 79, Kansas 72 FAR WEST Arizona 57, Oregon 41 BYU 80, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63 Fresno St. 78, Nevada 70 Gonzaga 71, Santa Clara 52 Idaho St. 69, Sacramento St. 57 Montana 83, N. Arizona 74 Montana St. 75, Portland St. 67 N. Colorado 63, Idaho 61 Portland 56, San Francisco 54 San Diego St. 68, Utah St. 60

National Football League

Playoff glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24 Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20 Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13 New Orleans 21, Chicago 9 Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 16

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 4:35 p.m. Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 6:40 p.m.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 24

AFC TBD NFC TBD

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Named Theo Epstein consultant regarding on-field matters. American League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Nik Turley from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash. National League LAS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Floro on a one-year contract. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Raquel Egusquiza vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jose Martinez on a one-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Alex Wood to a one-year contract. Frontier League TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McNorton. BASKETBALL National Basketball League BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G James Harden in exchange for C Jarrett Allen, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 of 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2024 2nd round picks, a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own) and a swap of 2027 1st round picks. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired C Jarrett Allen, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov and a swap 2024 2nd round picks in exchange for G Dante Exum, a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own) and a TPE. Rennounced free-agent exception rights for C Ante Zizic and F/C Channing Frye. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Dante Exum, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 1st round pick (BRK own), a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2027 1st round picks and a TPE in exchange for G James Harden and a TPE. Waived F Bruno Caboclo. Announced termination of 10 day contract with G Yogi Ferrell. NBA G League IGNITE — Announced the addition of G Jarret Jack and F Donta Hall to the active roster. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Godwin Igwebuike, DE Robert McCray and TE Hunter Thedford to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’Amu, WRs Antonio Callaway and Chad Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. Signed DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Released C Darryl Williams. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Corliss Waitman, TE Kevin Rader, WRs Anthony Johnson and Cody White, OTs Anthony Coyle, John Leglue and Brandon Walton, S John Battle, LB Tegray Scales, DE Calvin Taylor, DT Demarcus Christmas, LS Christian Kuntz and CB Trevor Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy and DL Daylon Mack to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. Canadian Football League HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed DE Ja’Gared Davis. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey on a one-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady, from Tucson, assistant coach. BOSTON BRUINS — Designated C Par Lindholm for assignment taxi squad. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from the taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Designated F Jack Quinn for assignment taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan and G Louis Domingue from the taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived G Anton Forsberg. EDMONTON OILERS — Designated D Evan Bouchard for assignment taxi squad. Recalled G Stuart Skinner to the active roster. Assigned LW Tyler Benson to Bakersfield (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIANS — Designated C Jake Evans for assignment taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Linus Hogberg, LW David Kase and RW Maxim Sushko to Lehigh Valley (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Suspended F Sammy Blais for two games, without pay, for an illeghal check to the head on Colorado D Devon Toews on Jan. 13. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract and designated him for assignment taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Craig Anderson from the taxi squad. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and placed on reserve.FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Luke Nogard to the active roster. Announced F Cameron Hebig was loaned to Tucson. Assigned F Lukas Craggs to Chicago (AHL) by Nashville. GREENVILLE — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to the active roster. Placed Ds Gordi Meyer and Curtis Leonard and F Brendan Connolly to the commissioners exempt list. Traded F Kamerin Nault to Kansas City. INDY FUEL — Signed G Billy Christopoulos and F Nick Hutchinson to the active roster. Placed Nick Hutchinson on reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on injured reserve. Placed Spencer Watson on the commissioners exempt list. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Announced G Sean Bonar was loaned to Tucson. Traded Anthony Rinaldi to Greenville. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Announced G Garet Sparks was returned from loan to Calgary. Activated D Kevin Lohan and F Tad Kosun from the reserve list. Placed Fs Aaron Luchuk and Chris LeBlanc on the reserve list. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Butrus Ghafari and Peter Quenneville from the reserve list. Placed F Stephen Baylis and Shawn Boutin on the reserve list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced D Doyle Somerby was loaned to Tucson. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Jared Pike to the active roster. Placed F Yuri Terao on the reserve list and Diego Cuglietta on injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer HOUSTON DYNAMO —Signed F Tyler Pasher. LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Bond from West Bromwich Albion (EPL). NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Jyri Nieminen goalkeeper coach. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded homegrown player rights for MF Kalil ElMedkhar to FC Dallas for general allocation money, future sell-on fees and addition GAM if he meets certain performance-based metrics. TORONTO FC — Named Chris Armas head coach. National Women’s Soccer League CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired Fs Madison Haley, Kelsey Turnbow, Channing Foster and Alissa Gorzak and D Brianna Alger from the 2021 NWSL draft. SKY BLUE FC — Acquired MF Jennifer Cudjoe from Louisville for a first round (13th overall) 2021 NWSL draft pick and allocation money. COLLEGE VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY — Named Inoke Brecterfield and Justin Lustig assistant football coaches, Barton Simmons general manager/director of personnel and Nick Valdiserri recruiting coordinator.

