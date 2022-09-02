MIFFLINBURG — It was a game Mifflinburg’s boys soccer team really needed to win.
The Wildcats hosted Shikellamy in a nonleague matchup Thursday between a pair of Class 3A teams, and Mifflinburg gave the Braves all that they could handle.
Shikellamy, however, got the win and the valuable playoff points that came along with it.
Ryan Williams scored unassisted 12:11 into the game, and it was the only goal Shikellamy needed to take a 1-0 victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
It was the second straight 1-0 loss for Mifflinburg (1-2), which also fell by a single goal to Williamsport on Tuesday.
“For starters, we are a young team, and we lost a lot of guys from the senior class last year, so obviously youth is going to be a little bit of a problem along with a lack of depth,” said Mifflinburg assistant coach Dryden Yost, who spoke in place of head coach Dan Gehers.
“We don’t have as many guys on the roster as some teams do, and it makes in-game situations difficult at times.”
As far as must-win games go, Thursday’s contest could’ve gone a long way in setting Mifflinburg up for a successful season.
“Well, that’s a team we needed to (beat),” said Yost. “They are a 3A team like us, and a team we’ve seen a lot in the past.
“I mean, this was a must-win situation for us,” added Yost.
Shikellamy (2-0) tested Mifflinburg goalkeeper Kanon Keister early, and the senior swiped away a Shikellamy shot off the crossbar just 7 minutes into the game.
The next shot got past Keister 5:11 later when Williams fired a long strike from the right of the box and the ball curled into the top left corner of the net.
Mifflinburg had a perfect opportunity to tie the game on a penalty kick with 8:12 remaining in the first half when a Shikellamy defender was called for a hand ball just outside of the box.
Junior Collin Dreese took the shot, but Braves’ keeper Dillon Zechman dove to his left to make the save.
And when the ball got away from Zechman and rolled back to Dreese, the ensuing second shot by the Wildcat was also kept out of the goal by Zechman.
Instead of tying the game and grabbing the momentum away from Shikellamy, Mifflinburg’s players (and coaching staff) were left scratching their heads following the lost opportunity.
“Obviously, it’s a game-changer if (Collin) puts that one away. When you get a penalty kick like that it’s a gift,” said Yost. “Props to (Zechman), he made a save when he needed to, and that was really our only offensive chance in the match.”
The Wildcats did manage to get a couple more good looks at the goal in the second half when Dreese and Diego Herrera both tested Zechman again, only to get turned away again.
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in another tough matchup of 3A teams.
“There’s a lot of takeaways from this game, but we are just going to continue to try to focus and get better so we’re playing our best soccer towards the end of the season,” said Yost. “But, this was obviously a tough match, and it’s not the result we wanted to get.”
Shikellamy 1, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
First half
Shik-Ryan Williams, unassisted, 27:49.
Shots: 9-9. Corner kicks: Shikellamy, 5-3; Saves: Shikellamy (Dillon Zechman), 9; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 8.
