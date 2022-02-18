SUNBURY — Lewisburg had its share of problems dealing with Bloomsburg’s zone coverage in the first half of Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference semifinal game.
But when the Panthers went to a man-to-man defense in the second half, the Green Dragons took advantage.
Jake Hernandez, Forrest Zelechoski and Henry Harrison all went to town against Bloomsburg in the second half to lift Lewisburg to a 59-49 victory at Shikellamy’s Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium.
Hernandez tallied a game-high 24 points for the Green Dragons, with 14 coming in the second half, while Zelechoski and Harrison chipped in 12 points apiece.
The win puts Lewisburg (19-4) into the HAC championship game against Loyalsock, which will be played at 7:30 p.m. tonight back at Shikellamy High.
Harrison came off the bench to score his 12 points, which included six points in the fourth quarter.
“We were anticipating (Bloomsburg’s) zone. We were really working on that zone in practice, and we were ready for it,” said Harrison, who knocked down three, 3-pointers on the night. “I think we really worked the ball well — getting it into the high post and in the short corner.
“We got Bloomsburg out of the zone in the second half, and then they started pressing. When we get a team into man (coverage), we’re good to go,” Harrison added.
As you would expect, the first half was very tightly contested.
Hernandez scored eight of his points in the first quarter to stake the Green Dragons out to a 15-10 lead.
In the second period Bloomsburg (18-5) tied the game at 17-all, and then at 19-all on a pair of free throws and then a layup by Daniel Guzevich.
A 3-pointer from the right elbow by Harrison broke the tie, and it started an 8-3 run that featured another trey by Harrison before a floater in the lane from Cam Michaels to give the Green Dragons a 27-22 halftime lead.
“I tell you what, Bloomsburg is super athletic. The press that they run is very good — they were trapping everywhere,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “But once we got into the man coverage, and once we got settled down and got into our offense we had a couple of backdoor baskets — Forrest made one for a layup and Henry made one and got fouled.
“So, we were able to get inside and do some better things once we calmed down and decided to go out and execute,” Vaji added.
And despite eight points from Hernandez and four from Joey Martin in the third period, Bloomsburg kept it a five-point game (41-36) as the Panthers got seven points from Rae Grant and four from McGinley.
But in the fourth, a hook shot from Zelechoski to start the quarter was followed by baskets from Harrison and Hernandez as the Green Dragons began to pull away.
“A play I thought was big was when we got the ball to Forrest in the low post, and he went and used his post moves like he’s capable of and gave us a nice little hook shot to put us up by seven and get us going again,” said Vaji.
Zelechoski scored two more buckets in the period, the second of which came following a Lewisburg timeout after Bloomsburg got back-to-back buckets from Nasir Heard that cut the Green Dragons’ lead to 51-47 with 3:15 remaining.
“All year long we’ve had games where we struggled late — we’ve gotten leads and we just couldn’t hold it together,” said Zelechoski. “We knew we had to hold strong or else, because we didn’t want to give a team like Bloomsburg a chance to come back — especially late.”
Harrison later made sure that there would be no comeback by the Panthers by making one more trey to give the Green Dragons a 58-47 lead with 1:30 left in the game.
“Well, I didn’t even think about shooting it really, but then I realized nobody was stepping up (to defend) and I just let it go and it went in,” said Harrison. “We were only up by eight at that point, so that was a really big shot for us.
“We knew the game was over by then, so we just had to finish it out,” added Harrison.
Lewisburg will have its hands full again tonight when the Green Dragons play defending Class 3A champion Loyalsock in the HAC final. It is the fifth straight trip to the HAC final for the Lancers.
“Hopefully this game will serve us well (tonight). We are going to play a really good Loyalsock team, but you look at Bloomsburg and they are super athletic, and they have a tough press,” said Vaji. “To be able to knock them off the boys have got to feel good about it. Now we’ll go home and get a good night’s rest, and then we’ll get in the gym (today) for about an hour or so and see what we can do with Loyalsock.”
HAC Tournament SemifinalAt Shikellamy High SchoolLewisburg 59, Bloomsburg 49
Bloomsburg 10 12 14 13 – 49 Lewisburg 15 12 14 18 — 59
Bloomsburg (18-5) 49
Daniel Guzevich 0 1-2 1; Madden Locke 3 2-5 11; Rae Grant 5 2-3 13; Jake Evans 0 0-0 0; Nasir Heard 4 0-0 8; Andru Williams 1 0-0 2; Adam McGinley 6 2-2 14. Totals: 19 7-17 49.
3-point goals:
Locke 3, Grant.
Lewisburg (19-4) 59
Cam Michaels 3 0-0 6; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Joey Martin 2 0-0 4; Forrest Zelechoski 6 0-0 12; Jake Hernandez 11 2-6 24; Jack Blough 0 1-2 1; Henry Harrison 4 1-2 12; Devin Bodden 0 0-0. Totals: 26 5-10 59.
3-point goals: Harrison 3.
