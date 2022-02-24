MILTON – While reaching the postseason has become a yearly occurrence for Lewisburg’s and Mifflinburg’s boys basketball teams, the same can’t be said for Milton’s squad.
The Black Panthers are making their first trip to the District 4 Class 4A playoffs since 2019, and it sets up an exciting night of opening-round action on Friday.
No. 6 Milton at No. 3 Athens, 7 p.m.
The Black Panthers (13-9), who won just five games a year ago, enter the postseason with a tall order ahead of them with the Wildcats (18-6).
“The team is very excited to play this Friday. It will be the first district basketball game for every player on the team. We feel rested and ready to go!” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt.
Milton’s mettle will be tested by Athens’ height, but Brandt thinks his Black Panthers have the edge elsewhere.
“Athens is very long. Every player 6-foot-1 or taller. We don’t match up in size, but I don’t think they match our speed and athleticism,” said Milton’s coach. “We also have a deeper bench. They go six maybe seven deep and three of their players don’t leave the floor. But as far as basketball skill sets, both teams are very even.”
The tallest player on the floor for Athens on Friday will be 6-6 senior forward JJ Babcock, who leads the team with 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
For Milton, junior guard Xzavier Minium led the team with 299 points, 141 rebounds and 58 assists; and fellow junior guard Jace Brandt is next with 269 points, 128 rebounds, 45 assists and 41 steals.
“The boys are confident. We’ve had lots of film prep, lots of practice game planning, and we’ve had two weeks to prepare,” said coach Brandt. “This is the most prepared we have been for any game this season, and the guys seem to feel familiar with this opponent because of all the prep.”
And according to Milton’s coach, the Black Panthers need to dictate the pace and play all-out in order to come away with a victory.
“(We need) to box-out, rebound and push the pace. We need to box-out their size and we need to test their lungs,” said coach Brandt. “I just want this team to play with everything they got. Leave nothing on the floor, and have no regrets just competitive memories.”
No. 1 Lewisburg vs. No. 8 Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.
The Green Dragons (19-5) will face a familiar opponent in Friday’s Class 4A quarterfinals when they host the Bulldogs (4-18) in the Dragons’ Lair.
Lewisburg enters the contest a confident team after beating Jersey Shore twice on the year (61-51 on Jan. 24, 68-54 on Feb. 15).
“It is exciting going into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The boys have worked really hard to accomplish that and have a good regular season,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “With that being said we realize that everyone is going to want to knock off the No. 1 seed, so we will have to bring our A game every night.”
But after falling in the HAC final to Loyalsock last week, the Green Dragons realized they can be a championship-caliber team.
“I think the HAC Championships made the boys realize that we can be a very good team when we put it all together,” Vaji said. “I believe that game has motivated us to be mentally tougher to respond to the various challenges throughout a game.”
Senior center Jake Hernandez powers the Green Dragons. He averaged 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds a game this season. In addition, senior forward Joey Martin scored 12.6 points a game to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals, and junior guard Cam Michaels leads with 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
“We must be focused to execute offensively and play team defense, and we must do a good job on the boards,” said Vaji. “We can’t give up second and third scoring chances to them. With any game we need to take care of the ball and get out in transition when we can.
“We really had two tough battles with Shore during the regular season. Their record may not show it but they are a very good team,” Vaji added. “Our mindset has to be that Jersey Shore is coming into the game with nothing to lose and we have to be ready for anything they will throw at us. We cannot look past them because they have some excellent players.”
No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 5 Danville, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats (14-8) and the Ironmen (13-8) will write a new chapter in their rivalry on Friday, which has really taken off following Danville’s 63-60 win in last year’s Class 4A final.
Two close matchups between the teams ensued this season, and Mifflinburg coach Andre’ Roupp expects another tight one tomorrow.
“You know, it just seems like we find ourselves either on the same side of the bracket or in the first round (against Danville) in recent years, and its exiting and its fun. It’s turned into a fun rivalry, and it’s gone a couple of different ways for each of us – some good and some bad – with some good, close games this year that we split (won 56-51 on Jan. 19, lost 64-62 on Jan. 31), and we’re looking forward to another tight one Friday.”
However, those games are in the past, and Mifflinburg is a different team now than it was earlier in the season.
“I really think this team’s mindset is that this is a new team for us, and by the end of the year we’re feeling good about what we’re doing as a team,” said Roupp. “We feel confident that we can not only play with Danville but beat Danville. We’re up for a great challenge and we’re looking forward to playing on our home court in front of our home fans.”
Offensively, senior guard Cannon Griffith and junior guard Tyler Reigel lead Mifflinburg in scoring, and leading the charge defensively is junior forward/center Ethan Bomgardner (151 rebounds, 16 steals) and junior forward Carter Breed (140 rebounds, 23 steals, 15 blocks).
Those players will have to stop Danville high-scoring guard Carson Persing to have success in Friday’s game.
“Danville likes to pressure out front with their defense and put up points on the board quickly with transition points. We need to take care of the basketball well out front, and we can’t turn the ball over as it turns into easy transition points,” said Roupp.
We need to take care of the basketball, run our offensive sets and then we got to get back in transition defense and know where Persing is at all times – he can light it up quickly. Danville is balanced and athletic, and we need to make sure when they put a shot up – to just allow one shot and be physical on the boards and do it all over again. We got to know where their shooters are and find their threats who can take it to the rack.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.