LEWISBURG — A hat trick by Tori Vonderheid helped lead Lewisburg’s girls lacrosse team to a 12-10 victory over Selinsgrove in a Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference matchup Wednesday.
Vonderheid also had a pair of assists for Lewisburg (3-1), which has won its third straight game.
Elsa Fellon, Faridah Aboueid, Serena DeCosmo and Maddy VanBuskirk added two goals apiece for the Green Dragons, plus Callie Hoffman scored one goal.
Fellon chipped in a pair of assists on the night, and defensively Izzy Wood made 12 saves to get the victory.
Lewisburg next plays at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
SoftballMifflinburg 19,Warrior Run 8TURBOTVILLE — The Wildcats snapped a two-game losing skid in a big way as they pounded out 13 hits to ease past the Defenders in the nonleague matchup.
Mifflinburg (2-2) took early control of the game with a seven-run third inning that was highlighted by a three-run double from Madison Fohringer, a two-run single from Evelyn Osborne and an RBI double from Taylor Stewart.
A two-run home run from Maura Woland and an RBI single by Abby Evans led to an eight-run fourth that gave Warrior Run (1-2) a one-run lead.
The Wildcats however went back in front with four runs in the sixth before an eight-run seventh gave the visitors a commanding lead.
Stewart, who also got the complete-game win, batted 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI and two runs scored. Fohringer also finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, and Julia Martin hit a three-run home run in the seventh to lead Milton.
Evans and Woland both batted 2-for-4 to lead Warrior Run.
“We got down seven in the third — all with 2 outs. We were able to battle back the following inning, but in the end we just made too many mistakes to overcome,” said Warrior Run Mark Evans.
“We need to clean up the defense to take some of the pressure off of our pitchers and our pitchers need to get more consistent in getting ahead in the count.”
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while Mifflinburg next plays at Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 19, Warrior Run 8
At Warrior Run
Mifflinburg 007 004 8 – 19-13-4
Warrior Run 000 800 0 – 8-8-4
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Mackenna Heyler, Isabella Shupp (3), Heyler (7) and Lakesha Hauck, Brooke Ryder (7).
WP: Stewart. LP: Shupp.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Stewart, 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Anna Pachucki, 2-for-4, walk, stolen base, 3 runs; Lily Martin, 1-for-2, run; Madison Fohringer, 2-for-4, double, stolen base, 4 RBI, run; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-3, walk, stolen base, 2 runs; Julia Martin, 1-for-3, HR (7th, 2 on), 3 RBI; Lainey Miller, 1-for-4, double, run; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Abby Evans, 2-for-4, RBI; Maura Woland, 2-for-4, HR (4th, 1 on), 2 RBI.
Baseball Mifflinburg 11, Shikellamy 2
SUNBURY — The Wildcats’ best hitting day of the season so far resulted in yet another victory, as Mifflinburg remained undefeated by blowing out the Braves in the nonleague contest.
Mifflinburg (4-0) got yet another dominating pitching effort from both starter Troy Dressler and reliever Luke Rokavec.
Dressler struck out 13, walked two and gave up two runs on just three hits in 93 pitches of work to get his second win of the season. Rokavec entered in the sixth and got one strikeout to close out the victory.
The Wildcats jumped on the Braves (1-1) early and took a 4-1 lead in the second inning. Jarrett Miller hit a two-run triple and Andrew Diehl brought another run home on a groundout.
Following single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, Mifflinburg blew the game wide open with a five-run sixth.
Tanner Zimmerman and Diehl began the frame with back-to-back RBI doubles. One batter later Dressler pounded a two-run double and battery mate Lucas Whittaker finished the rout with an RBI single.
“Troy pitched another great game tonight, and we hit the ball with guys in scoring position tonight,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church.
Mifflinburg next plays at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a Heartland-II contest.
Mifflinburg 11, Shikellamy 2
At Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 130 115 0 – 11-11-1
Shikellamy 100 010 0 – 2-3-4
Troy Dressler, Luke Rokavec (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Mason Deitrich, Brady Wilson (4), Mason Rebuck (7) and Mark Culp.
WP: Dressler. LP: Deitrich.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Zach Wertman, walk, 2 runs; Dressler, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run; Whittaker, 2-for-4, RBI; Zeb Hufnagle, walk, 2 runs; Derek Hackenberg, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Jarrett Miller, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-2, double, walk, RBI, run
Top Shikellamy hitters: Cohen Boyer, walk, run scored; Brayden Lytle, 2-for-3, HR (1st, solo), 2 RBI, run; Brady Wilson, 1-for-2, double, walk.
Milton 7, Shamokin 5 (9 innings)
COAL TOWNSHIP — Logan Shrawder’s RBI single broke a tied game in the ninth as the Black Panthers got their first win of the season as they held on to beat the Indians in a Heartland-I matchup.
Milton (1-0) sent the game into extra innings when Dominic Lytle hit a pop fly RBI single in the seventh to plate Luke Goodwin.
Lytle helped put the game away for the Black Panthers in the ninth when he followed Shrawder’s single with a two-run double to bring home Aidan Keiser and Jostein Minyety-Ortiz.
Shrawder led Milton with a 3-for-3 day that included three RBI, plus Lytle finished 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Montgomery Fisher, Ethan Rhodes and Keiser added two hits apiece for the Black Panthers.
Milton is scheduled to host Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Milton 7, Shamokin 5 (9 innings)
at Shamokin
Milton 200 010 103 — 7-14-5
Shamokin 031 000 001 — 6-7-0
Gehrig Baker, Brayden Gower (4) and Aidan Keiser. Ty Neary, H. Karlovich (8) and Lincoln Waugh.
WP: Gower. LP: Karlovich.
Top Milton hitters: Montgomery Fisher, 2-for-5, run scored; Ethan Rhodes, 2-for-5, run; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Keiser, 2-for-3, double, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Logan Shrawder, 3-for-3, 3 RBI; Dominic Lytle, 2-for-5, double, 3 RBI; Avery Reiff, 1-for-5; Quin Keister, 1-for-4, walk.
Top Shamokin hitters: Malaki Peffer, 2-for-4; Karlovich, 1-for-3, 2 walks, 2 RBI; R. Price, 1-for-4, walk, run; Neary, 1-for-5, 2 runs; Carter Kurtz, 1-for-5; Waugh, 1-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, run; Kramer, walk, RBI, run
