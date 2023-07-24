LEWISBURG — Palmer “PJ” Steiner has joined Kelly Cook’s Bucknell women’s soccer staff as an assistant coach.

A 2016 graduate of Misericordia University and a goalkeeper on the men’s soccer team, he helped the Cougars to an ECAC Championship, three MAC Freedom finals appearances, and two NCAA Tournament berths. Steiner later played semi-professional soccer with the Electric City Shock.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.