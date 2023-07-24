LEWISBURG — Palmer “PJ” Steiner has joined Kelly Cook’s Bucknell women’s soccer staff as an assistant coach.
A 2016 graduate of Misericordia University and a goalkeeper on the men’s soccer team, he helped the Cougars to an ECAC Championship, three MAC Freedom finals appearances, and two NCAA Tournament berths. Steiner later played semi-professional soccer with the Electric City Shock.
After graduating with a degree in biology with a minor in chemistry, Steiner became the head soccer coach at Shamokin Area High School while also serving as head manager with The Edge of PA, where he organized soccer training sessions for kids aged 6-15.
In 2018-19, Steiner was the director of athletics at Millville Jr./Sr. High School, where he led the school’s first-ever state championship boy’s soccer team. Steiner spent the 2016 season as an assistant men’s soccer coach at Penn State-Hazelton, where he helped the Nittany Lions reach the PSUAC championship game. From 2019-21 he was an assistant men’s coach at Elizabethtown, where he worked under one of the all-time winningest coaches in college soccer in Skip Roderick.
Steiner joined the Bloomsburg staff last season and helped guide the Huskies to a 14-5-1 record and a berth in the PSAC final.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.