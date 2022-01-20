LEWISBURG — Leading by just two points after the third quarter, Lewisburg would get the points it needed in the final period to hold on for a 30-21 Heartland-I victory Wednesday.
Sophie Kilbride led Lewisburg (5-7, 5-5 HAC-I) with eight points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Also for the Green Dragons, Keeley Baker pulled down seven rebounds and Maddie Still added three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Next game has Lewisburg playing at Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 30, Central Mountain 21At Lewisburg
Central Mtn. 5 3 11 2 – 21 Lewisburg 8 7 6 9 — 30
Central Mountain (5-7) 21
Marisa Wheeler 0 0-0 0; Mia Kopysciansky 1 1-2 3; Joslyn Anderson 0 0-0 0; Danica Kelley 2 2-3 6; Tara Mader 0 0-0 0; Taylor Doyle 2 0-0 4; Kiahna Jones 2 0-1 4; Ava Doyle 0 0-0 0; Reese Doyle 1 0-0 2; Keely Rohrbach 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
9 3-6 21.
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (5-7) 30
Maddie Materne 2 2-5 6; Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2; Maddie Still 2 0-2 4; Elsa Fellon 1 3-5 5; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 2-4 8; Anna Baker 0 1-2 1; Keeley Baker 1 2-3 4.
Totals:
10 10-21 30.
3-point goals:
None.
Other area scores:Danville 53, Midd-West 25Loyalsock 63, Williamsport 50Boys basketball
Lewisburg 60
Selinsgrove 47
SELINSGROVE — A game-high 22 points from Jake Hernandez combined with 17 from Cam Michaels lifted the Green Dragons to the Heartland-I triumph over the Seals.
Henry Harrison chipped in eight points on the night for Lewisburg (9-2, 5-2 HAC-I), which next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 60, Selinsgrove 47At Selinsgrove
Lewisburg 11 17 20 12 – 60 Selinsgrove 5 12 14 16 – 47
Lewisburg (9-2) 60
Cam Michaels 8 0-0 17; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Joey Martin 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Jake Hernandez 10 2-2 22; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 8; Devin Bodden 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
27 2-2 60.
3-point goals:
Harrison 2, Michaels, Martin.
Selinsgrove (2-8) 47
Isaiah Ulrich 4 0-2 11; Nate Hackenberger 1 0-0 2; Ryan Reich 3 0-0 6; Gavin Bastian 5 0-0 11; Blake Haddon 3 2-3 8; Spencer George 4 0-0 8; Valentino Barillaro 4 0-0 8.
Totals:
20 3-6 47.
3-point goals:
Ulrich 3, Bodden.
Loyalsock 81
Milton 45
MILTON — A 44-point first half by the Lancers powered the visitors past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup in The Jungle.
Xzavier Minium led Milton (9-5, 5-2 HAC-II) with 20 points, plus Dillan Guinn-Bailey added eight points in the loss.
Milton next plays at Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Loyalsock 81, Milton 45At Milton
Loyalsock 22 22 19 18 – 81 Milton 16 8 13 8 – 45
Loyalsock (10-3) 81
Jaylen Andrews 3 1-2 7; Gage Patterson 2 0-0 5; Tyler Gee 0 0-0 0; Saraj Ali 12 0-1 24; Alec Kulp 1 1-2 4; Brenden Clark 6 0-0 13; Nate Bauman 4 2-3 11; Will Burdett 1 0-0 2; Jaiden Ross 7 1-2 15.
Totals:
36 5-10 81.
3-point goals:
Patterson, Kulp, Clark, Bauman.
Milton (9-5) 45
Carter Lilley 2 0-0 4; Nevin Carrier 1 0-0 3; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Austin Gainer 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 0-0 8; Jace Brandt 2 1-2 6; Xzavier Minium 7 2-2 20; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 3; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 1-2 1; Nigel Hunter 0 0-0 0; Joel Langdon 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 4-6 45.
3-point goals:
Minium 4, Carrier, Brandt, DeLong.
JV score:
Milton, 61-51. High scorers: Milton, Rylin Scott, 18; Loyalsock, Krish Patel, 11.
Bloomsburg 62
Warrior Run 24
TURBOTVILLE — A 26-point third quarter by the Panthers blew the game wide open as they took the HAC-II win over the Defenders.
Mason Hulsizer scored nine points to lead Warrior Run (1-11), which next plays at Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bloomsburg 62, Warrior Run 24At Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 16 12 26 8 — 62 Warrior Run 10 6 5 3 – 24
Bloomsburg (8-1) 62
Daniel Guzevich 4 0-0 8; Katrell Butler 0 0-0 0; Madden Locke 4 0-0 8; Dominic Rosini 0 0-0 0; Rae Grant 5 1-1 12; Jacob Evans 1 0-0 2; Nasir Heard 5 2-4 14; Andru Williams 2 0-0 4; Adam McGinley 7 0-0 14.
Totals:
28 3-5 62.
3-point goals:
Heard 2, Grant.
Warrior Run (1-11) 24
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Jared Sivers 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Nathan Axtman 1 2-2 5; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cooper Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Mason Sheesley 3 0-0 9; Gavin Gorton 2 0-0 4; Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
9 2-2 24.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 3, Axtman.
JV score:
Bloomsburg, 41-34. High scorers: Bloomsburg, Rosini, 8; WR, Yoder, 11.
Other area scores:Shamokin 57, Jersey Shore 50Montgomery 53, Sullivan County 43Central Columbia 39, Mount Carmel 33
