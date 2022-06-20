WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters swiped a season-high nine bases en route to a 6-3 win over Mahoning Valley. Williamsport completes the series sweep and take over first place in the MLB Draft League.
Sabin Ceballos got the scoring started early for the Crosscutters, plating Matthew Etzle to give the Cutters a 1-0 lead. Etzel had led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a Daniel Harris double.
Williamsport reclaimed the lead and added a run in the bottom of the fourth inning using a sacrifice fly from Cole Evans to score Lance Logsdon. Etzel came through with an RBI single to score Logan Flood and Travis Holt stole home to cap the scoring in the inning. The Cutters took a 4-1 lead into the fifth.
The Scrappers chipped away, scoring a run in the top of the seventh and the top of the eighth to bring themselves within one at 4-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth.
Williamsport did some damage with two out in the frame as Travis Holt scored on a wild pitch and Daniel Harris plated Matthew Etzel with an RBI single to give Williamsport a 6-3 advantage heading to the ninth.
Jacob Peaden induced a game-ending double play to secure the win and the sweep for the Cutters.
Third baseman Daniel Harris continued to swing a hot bat, finishing the night 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Harris raised his batting average to .375 for the season.
Center fielder Matthew Etzel chipped in a couple hits, finishing the night 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Etzel leads the MLB Draft League with 21 hits.
The Crosscutters saw multiple guys swipe multiple bases in the win as Etzel stole three bases to give him 11 on the season. Shortstop Travis Holt also swiped a trio of bags, giving him four for the year. Second baseman Edarian Williams, designated hitter Alan Shibley and right fielder Cole Evans also stole bases for the Cutters.
Reliever Braden Nett earned the win, tossing a pair of scoreless innings. Nett worked around three walks and a hit, striking out one in his outing.
The Crosscutters defense was near flawless, spinning a trio of double play, including one to end the game. The Crosscutters have turned 14 double plays this season, which is the second most in the MLB Draft League.
The Crosscutters look to keep their streak alive as they hit the road for six-straight games, starting in West Virginia tonight.
Cutters Carvings: The Crosscutters finish the home stand 4-1… The Sweep is the second of the year for the Cutters… Williamsport is the second team in the MLBDL to reach 10 wins.
