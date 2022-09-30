Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-New York 96 59 .619 _ y-Toronto 87 69 .558 9½ Tampa Bay 85 71 .545 11½ Baltimore 80 76 .513 16½ Boston 75 81 .481 21½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 88 68 .564 _ Chicago 77 79 .494 11 Minnesota 76 80 .487 12 Detroit 63 92 .406 24½ Kansas City 63 93 .404 25
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ Seattle 85 70 .548 16½ Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 Texas 66 89 .426 35½ Oakland 56 100 .359 46 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 98 58 .628 _ z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1 Philadelphia 83 72 .535 14½ Miami 65 91 .417 33 Washington 54 101 .348 43½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _ Milwaukee 83 73 .532 7 Chicago 70 86 .449 20 Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30 Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 108 48 .692 _ San Diego 86 70 .551 22 San Francisco 78 78 .500 30 Arizona 72 84 .462 36 Colorado 65 91 .417 43 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings Detroit 2, Kansas City 1 Boston 3, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3 Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4 Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings Seattle 3, Texas 1 L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3 Boston 5, Baltimore 3 Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1 L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2 Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-6), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Alexander 4-10), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (Valdez 16-5), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-6), 9:38 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1 Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings San Francisco 6, Colorado 3 L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0 Miami 4, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 6, Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 6-11), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 3-5), 2:20 p.m. Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81 New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38 Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61 Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84 Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36 Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84 Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50 Dallas 2 1 0 .667 46 52 N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 56 59 Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57 Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45 Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70 ___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at New England, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
HockeyNHL Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 5 Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 7 8 Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 8 6 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 Florida 3 1 2 0 2 6 12 Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 1 7 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 4 9
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 11 4 Columbus 4 2 1 1 5 13 9 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 5 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 8 9 Philadelphia 3 1 2 0 2 4 6 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 17 7 Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 13 6 Nashville 3 2 0 1 5 9 4 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 10 Colorado 4 1 2 1 3 8 16 Chicago 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 12 Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 3 3 0 0 6 10 3 San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 11 7 Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 11 5 Anaheim 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Vegas 3 1 1 1 3 9 6 Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 5 7 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 4 7 Vancouver 3 0 1 2 2 5 11 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1 Columbus 4, Buffalo 1 Toronto 3, Montreal 0 Chicago 4, Detroit 2 San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1 Calgary 4, Edmonton 0 Vegas 7, Colorado 1 Anaheim 3, Arizona 1 Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2 Carolina 5, Florida 2 Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3 Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0 St. Louis 4, Columbus 2 Minnesota 5, Dallas 2 Seattle 4, Vancouver 3, OT Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
