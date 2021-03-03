WILLIAMSPORT – For Lewisburg swimming coach Derek Updegraff and his swimmers, they feel fortunate just to have an opportunity to compete in the District 4 Championships.
The boys meet will be held today, with the girls meet contested on Thursday. Swimming both days begins at 6 p.m. at Williamsport Area High School.
“I’ve talked to the athletes a few times this season about how fortunate we are to have been able to make it this far into the season. For a while we weren’t even sure we would have one,” said Updegraff. “We’ve talked about making every race count because it could be the last one. So, we do feel very lucky and fortunate that we have been able to come this year. Now that we are preparing for the district meet, everyone is just focused on doing as well as they can.”
But the Green Dragons are more than just fortunate to be in the championship meet, they will have a few opportunities to come away with a gold medal or two.
And even though only the district champions advance to the PIAA Championships (unless they record one of the top-four times in the state), the pressure will be on the area’s swimmers to grab one of those coveted spots.
I don’t know if the athletes feel any more pressure with the only the winner moves on situation. Yes, District 4 has often received several at large bids in the past, but we never count on them. They know the best way to get to states is to win,” said Updegraff.
“My mindset is that the athletes have done all that we’ve asked of them during this challenging year. They are well prepared and looking to swim as fast they can (today) and Thursday. They are just going to come out and swim the best that they can.”
Leading Lewisburg’s boys today is freshman Mason Ordonez, who has the second-best time in the 200 free (1:54.56) and the No. 3 time in the 500 free (5:19.21).
Ordonez will also be competing in the 200 medley relay for the Green Dragons along with junior Braden Davis, freshman Kieran Davis and sophomore Mitchell Malusis. That same quartet will be competing in the 400 free relay for the Green Dragons.
In addition for Lewisburg, Braden Davis will be appearing in the 50 and 100 freestyles, plus Malusis will be in the 100 fly and 100 back, and Kieran Davis will be in the 100 free.
“The goals for the boys team are simple. Go out and swim the best you can,” said Updegraff. “I always look for personal best times at districts. This is the meet that we prepare for all year long. We are only taking four boys this year. I believe that Ordonez has a chance to do really well in the 200 and 500 Free, and Malusis should also do well in his individual events.”
In action for Milton will be Brandon Newcomer (200 medley relay, 100 back, 100 breast), Camden Weaver (200 medley, 100 free, 100 breast), Hunter Zettlemoyer (200 medley, 50 free, 100 free) and Xavier Godown (200 medley, 200 free, 500 free).
Mifflinburg will also have a handful of swimmers competing today, with junior Sam Deluca leading the way. Deluca has the No. 3 time in the 200 free (1:56.89) and the 100 fly (57.13).
Also swimming for the Wildcats are sophomore Brady Wohlheiter (200 free), sophomore Evan Pachucki (200 free) and junior Sean Witmer (200 IM, 100 breast (1:05.36).
Girls
On the girls side for Lewisburg, which finished second to Danville (322-284) in the team standings a year ago, has several swimmers that can reach the top of the podium.
Freshman Kimberly Shannon has the fastest time in the 500 free (5:18.82), and she’s helped the Dragons’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to second-best times of 1:57.09 and 3:53.57, respectively.
“Shannon is one of our very talented freshmen. She has a chance to do really well in both of her individual events,” said Updegraff. “She’s seeded second in the IM and first in the 500 Free.”
Senior Delaney Humphrey, junior Alexandra Decker and freshman Emma Gerlinski round out the 200 medley, while senior Jewels Hepner, Humphrey and Decker join Shannon on the 400 free relay.
In addition, Decker has the No. 2 time in the 100 breast (1:13.51), Hepner is No. 2 in the 100 free (57.38) and third in the 50 free (26.79), Humphrey is No. 3 in the 200 free (2:07.40) and 500 free (5:36.08).
Other Lewisburg swimmers in action Thursday are senior Ryleigh Faust (200 free, 500 free), senior Molly Gill (200 IM, 100 fly), junior Carina Pavlov (100 free, 100 breast), freshman Valeria Riley (200 IM, 50 free).
“All three relays have a great chance at doing really well, and I’m looking forward to those,” said Updegraff. “I also think that Delaney, Jewels and Alex all have a shot at either winning or doing very well in their individual events. I know that all of the seniors have devoted a lot to this team and I wish them the absolute best and hope that do extremely well on Thursday.”
Updegraff also hopes his younger swimmers do well over the next two days, because their success will translate into more team success over the next year or two.
{span}”The meet is pretty important for the younger swimmers. We haven’t been able to have any invitationals this season due to COVID, so this will be the first big high school meet the younger swimmers will be exposed to. While we try to treat it like another meet, its obviously bigger and the stakes are larger,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Participating in this meet will certainly help the younger swimmers down the road. They’ll be exposed to some very high levels of competition and it simply makes them realize that they’ve got to continue training hard if they want to compete at that level.{/span}
{span}”Due to the new qualification process this year, most teams have some swimmers competing that might not have qualified in previous years. I have some swimmers like that at this meet,” Updegraff added. “It is certainly my hope that they take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about what its like to swim in big meets. That experience will certainly help them lead the team in future years.” {/span}
Milton will also have several swimmers competing on the day. They include junior Kayli Johnson (200 medley relay, 100 back), senior Haylee Carl (200 medley, 200 free, 100 breast), Maria Painter (200 medley, 100 fly), junior Riley Godown (200 medley, 100 free), sophomore Sara Dewyer (200 medley, 100 free) and junior Ashley Shamblen (100 back).
