Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 59 54 .522 _ Atlanta 58 55 .513 1 New York 56 55 .505 2 Washington 50 62 .446 8½ Miami 47 67 .412 12½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 68 46 .596 _ Cincinnati 61 53 .535 7 St. Louis 56 56 .500 11 Chicago 52 63 .452 16½ Pittsburgh 41 72 .363 26½
W L Pct GB San Francisco 72 41 .637 _ Los Angeles 68 45 .602 4 San Diego 66 49 .574 7 Colorado 51 62 .451 21 Arizona 35 79 .307 37½
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0 Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Houston 5, Colorado 0 San Francisco 8, Arizona 7 San Diego 6, Miami 5 Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 7:05 p.m. Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 44 .611 _ Boston 65 50 .565 5 New York 62 51 .549 7 Toronto 61 51 .545 7½ Baltimore 38 73 .342 30
W L Pct GB Chicago 67 47 .588 _ Cleveland 55 56 .495 10½ Detroit 55 60 .478 12½ Kansas City 49 63 .438 17 Minnesota 49 65 .430 18
W L Pct GB Houston 67 46 .593 _ Oakland 65 48 .575 2 Seattle 59 55 .518 8½ Los Angeles 57 57 .500 10½ Texas 40 73 .354 27
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game Detroit 9, Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4 Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 5, Colorado 0 Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 2:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 9:38 p.m. Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 47 36 .566 — Toledo (Detroit) 47 37 .560 ½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 40 .524 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 42 .500 5½ Columbus (Cleveland) 37 46 .446 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 36 47 .434 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 33 51 .393 14½
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 31 .613 — Buffalo (Toronto) 50 32 .610 — Worcester (Boston) 46 37 .554 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 38 44 .463 12 Rochester (Washington) 33 47 .412 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 54 .349 21½
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 28 .663 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 49 36 .576 7 Jacksonville (Miami) 48 37 .565 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 46 38 .548 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 45 .471 16 Norfolk (Baltimore) 33 50 .398 22 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 30 54 .357 25½
Louisville 8, Nashville 1 Worcester 7, Syracuse 6 Buffalo 11, Rochester 0 Lehigh Valley 8, Scranton/W-B 1 Norfolk 4, Memphis 0 Charlotte 3, Jacksonville 2 Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 8 Durham at Gwinnett, ppd. Toledo 9, Columbus 4 Iowa 10, Omaha 2
Toledo at Columbus, 12:05 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 12:15 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614 — Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 42 .481 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 47 .434 15 Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19 Hartford (Colorado) 28 56 .333 23½
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619 — Bowie (Baltimore) 49 34 .590 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 43 42 .506 9½ Harrisburg (Washington) 30 54 .357 22
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5 Richmond 6, Bowie 3 Hartford 1, Binghamton 0 Akron 7, Reading 1 Portland at Somerset, ppd. Altoona 11, Erie 7
Richmond at Bowie, 12:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Ryan Braisier to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Niko Goodrun from the 10-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Pedro Baez from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Rafael Montero on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Andre Scrubb from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from Omaha (Triple-A East). Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Chris Rodriguez from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Vincent from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to St. Paul. Transferred OF/1B Alex Kirilloff from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Clint Frazier to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Sent RF Trey Amburgey to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP A.J. Puk from Las Vegas (Triple-a West). Designated RHP J.B. Wendelken for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP D.J. Johnson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RF Randy Arozarena from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Louis Head from durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP John King to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assigment. Released LHP Tommy Milone. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Josh Rojas from the 10-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Shane Greene for assignment. Recalled LHP A.J. Minter from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Justin Steele from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa then recalled him. Reinstated RHP Rowan Wick from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa. COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Taylor Motter from Albuquerque (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF Raimel Tapia on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Corey Knebel from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Connor Greene from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the bereavement list. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 list. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment. Recalled LHP Aaron Ashby from Nashville (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 7. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent OF Ka’ai Tom to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Sent 3B Erik Gonzalez ourtrigth to Indianapolis. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Camilo Doval from Sacramento. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael DeSanti. Reinstated RHP Danny Barnes. Released RHP Jhon Victorino. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list. Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Riley. Released LHP Marty Anderson. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Braxton Davidson. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Demchak. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brayden Bonner. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Patty Mills. CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Alex Caruso. DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Luka Doncic to a rookie scale extension. DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed G Frank Jackson. Signed Gs Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Andre Iguodala. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Yves Pons. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Named Nick Collison special assistant to executive vice president and general manager. Signed F Jeremiah Robinson-Eart. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Elfrid Payton. TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Sam Dekker. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed NT Darius Kilgo. Waived T Ryan Pope. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DE Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list. Placed LB Marquel Lee on the COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived FB Mikey Daniel. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated S Eddie Jackson from the non-football injury list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Larry Ogunjobi from the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Amari Cooper from the physically unable to perform (PUP list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez and DB Nickell Robey-Coleman. Waived K Matthew Wright. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Curtis Bolton. Waived OT Jake Benzinger. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Darryl Williams from the COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Case Cookus. Waived WR Trey Quinn. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed CB Tyler Hall off waivers from Atlanta. Waived P Brandon Wright and S Jovan Grant. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Mike Gesicki from the COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Tyler Gaffney. Signed DL Malik Gant. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed K Brett Maher. Placed DB Patrick Robinson on the reserve/retired list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated TE Rysen John from the COVID-19 list. Reinstated OLB Ryan Anderson from the non-football injury list. Waived TE Tommy Stevens. Promoted Jen Escalante to vice president of strategic communications. Named Dion Dargin director of football communications and Maddi Harris communications director. NEW YORK JETS — Placed G Teton Saltes on the reserve/injured list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed WR Marken Michel off waivers from Carolina. Placed S Obi Melifonwu on IR. Waived WR Michael Walker. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE Calvin Taylor on the reserve/injured list. Waived T Anthony Coyle. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres. Waived CB Mark Fields and OL Isaiah Williams. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams. Waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Donnie Ernsberger with an injury designation. Released OL Spencer Pulley and DB Greg Mabin from IR with injury settlements. Canadian League Football EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Shaydon Phillip and DL Rossini Sandjong. HOCKEY National Hockey League DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed F Jakub Vrana to a three-year contract. East Coast Hockey League JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Named Nick Luukko head coach. READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Ruck. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found New York City FC D Maxime Chanot guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match on Aug. 7 against Toronto and fined an undisclosed amount. Found Los Angeles FC F Eduard Atuesta guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match against San Jose on Aug. 8 and fined an undisclosed amount. The yellow card that San Jose F Jeremy Ebobisse received as a result will be absolved from his card accumulation and any disciplinary points will be dismissed. Found Los Angeles Galaxy F Kevin Cabral guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match against Vancouver on Aug. 8 and fined an undisclosed amount. Found Los Angeles FC in violation of the mass confrontation policy in a match against San Jose on Aug 8 and issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy. LA FC Fs Raheem Edwards and Latif Blessing have been fined undisclosed amounts for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Found Inter Miami CF HC Phil Neville in violation of the league’s policy in a match against Nashville SC on Aug. 8. MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Named Shari Ballard chief executive officer at the end of the current season. National Women’s Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-assigned Richie Burke to front office. PRO RODEO Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association PRCA BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Accepted the resignation of PRCA chief executive officer George Taylor effective immediately. COLLEGE AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Jones football defensive-run game coordinator and defensive line coach. Promoted Chris Klappas to assistant head football coach. Named Brian Baca tight ends coach. NYU — Named Kai Henson assistant sports information director. TOWSON — Named Amit Vohra director of basketball performance and Matthew Kabay athletic trainer.
