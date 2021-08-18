Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 56 .533 _ Philadelphia 61 58 .513 2½ New York 59 60 .496 4½ Washington 51 68 .429 12½ Miami 51 69 .425 13
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 73 47 .608 _ Cincinnati 65 56 .537 8½ St. Louis 61 57 .517 11 Chicago 53 69 .434 21 Pittsburgh 42 78 .350 31
W L Pct GB San Francisco 78 42 .650 _ Los Angeles 74 46 .617 4 San Diego 67 55 .549 12 Colorado 54 66 .450 24 Arizona 39 81 .325 39
Atlanta 2, Miami 0 Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1 Washington 12, Toronto 6 Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0 Colorado 7, San Diego 3 San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2 L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (González 3-6), 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 3:45 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-1), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 73 47 .608 _ New York 68 52 .567 5 Boston 69 53 .566 5 Toronto 63 55 .534 9 Baltimore 38 80 .322 34
W L Pct GB Chicago 70 50 .583 _ Cleveland 58 60 .492 11 Detroit 58 63 .479 12½ Minnesota 53 67 .442 17 Kansas City 51 67 .432 18
W L Pct GB Houston 70 49 .588 _ Oakland 68 52 .567 2½ Seattle 64 56 .533 6½ Los Angeles 60 61 .496 11 Texas 42 77 .353 28
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0 Washington 12, Toronto 6 L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2 Kansas City 3, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0 Seattle 3, Texas 1 Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-2), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Head 1-0), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 50 40 .556 — Omaha (Kansas City) 49 40 .551 ½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 50 41 .549 ½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 47 .478 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 41 48 .461 8½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 39 51 .433 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 53 .411 13
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 52 35 .598 2 Worcester (Boston) 47 43 .522 8½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 47 .466 13½ Rochester (Washington) 35 51 .407 18½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 57 33 .633 — Jacksonville (Miami) 52 39 .571 5½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 51 40 .560 6½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 41 .549 7½ Memphis (St. Louis) 42 49 .462 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 51 .420 19 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 32 57 .360 24½
Gwinnett 4, Louisville 2 Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 4, 1st game Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 0, 2nd game Buffalo at Syracuse, ppd. Jacksonville 8, Durham 5 Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd. Toledo 7, Indianapolis 1 Rochester 8, Lehigh Valley 4 St. Paul 6, Iowa 5, 1st game St. Paul 4, Iowa 3, 8 innings, 2nd game Columbus 7, Omaha 4 Nashville at Memphis 5, Nashville 1
Buffalo at Syracuse, 2, 4:05 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 2, 5:30 p.m. Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 35 .607 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36 .600 —½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 42 45 .483 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 49 .449 14 Reading (Philadelphia) 35 56 .385 20 Hartford (Colorado) 29 61 .322 25½
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 56 34 .622 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 36 .596 2½ Erie (Detroit) 50 41 .549 6½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 42 .528 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 44 47 .484 12½ Harrisburg (Washington) 34 56 .378 22
Portland 11, Binghamton 0 Somerset 9, Altoona 1 Erie 2, Richmond 1 Harrisburg 4, Akron 3 Reading 3, Bowie 2 New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
W L Pct GB Connecticut 16 6 .727 — Chicago 11 11 .500 5 New York 10 12 .455 6 Washington 8 12 .400 7 Atlanta 6 15 .286 9½ Indiana 4 18 .182 12
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 16 6 .727 ½ Minnesota 13 8 .619 3 Phoenix 11 10 .524 5 Dallas 10 13 .435 7 Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8
Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60 Dallas 80, Chicago 76 Las Vegas 93, Washington 83 Phoenix 84, Indiana 80 Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 80, OT
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Named Karin Timpone executive vice president, chief marketing officer. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Adam Plutko outright to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes and RHP Jose Urena to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Released RHP Buck Farmer. NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and C Gary Sanchez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned C Rob Brantley and RHP Stephen Ridings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Corey Kluber to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on rehab assignments. Returned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 2B Vimael Machin to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reinstated SS Elvis Andrus from the paternity list. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham. Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Sent RHP Chris Archer to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Nicholas Deschamps and C/INF Andres Sosa on minor league contracts. Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to August 15. Recalled INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed free agent OF Elijah Greene to a minor league contract. Reinstated RHP Taylor Widener from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to Reno (Triple-A West). ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day IL. CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Michael Hermosillo from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Dan Winkler for assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-a East). Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville. Sent 2B Mike Freeman outright to Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the paternity list. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City. Optioned LHP Darien Nunez and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City. Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Victor Gonzalez to Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHPs Conner Greene and Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Evan Phillips. Reinstated 2B Gavin Lux from the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville. Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the restricted list. Sen RHP David Hess outright to Jacksonville. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed free agent OF David Dahl to a minor league contract. Optioned 1B Keston Hiura to Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Kyle Lobstein for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Vince Velasquez to Clearwater (Low-A Souteast) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Sam Coonrod and SS Freddy Galvis to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Yoshi Tsutsugo on a major league contract. Sent LHP Sam Howard to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LF Austin Dean from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Chatwood from Sacramento (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento. Placed RHP Tyler Beede on the 60-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms and activated OF Chris Shaw and LHP Dalton Oates. Placed INF Ryan Jackson on the inactive list. Released OF Breland Almadova. Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Thomas. EVANSVILLE OTTTERS — Acquired OF Jeffrey Baez from Kane County (American Association) to complete a previous trade. Acquired RHP Matt Quintana from Sioux City (American Association). LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with OF Zach Racusin. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luke Garza and F Chris Smith to two-way contracts. NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired G Evan Fournier and and two second-round draft picks from Boston in a sign-and-trade. Signed G Alec Burks. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed C Joel Emblid to a veteran extension. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed P Ryan Winslow from Green Bay. Released P Tyler Newsome. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded OT Greg Little to Miami in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Placed CA Troy Pride on IR. Released FB Rod Smith. Waived LB Nate Hall and C Mike Panasiuk with an injury designation. CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Justin Hardy. Waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack with injury designations. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Reggie Robinson and RB Sewo Olonilua on IR. Waived LB Anthony Hines, CB Kyron Brown and WR Brennan Eagles. DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Chad Hansen with an injury settlement. Waived DT michael Barnett. Placed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR. Released LS Don Muhlbach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on IR. Released G/T Zack Johnson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Graham Adomitis, RB Darius Anderson, WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson. Placed DE Damontre Moore on IR. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB D.J. Daniel and TE Tim Tebow. Waived WRs Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones and DT Daniel Ross with injury designations. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway with an injury designation. Waived DB Manny Patterson and WR Chad Williams. Placed RB Elijah McGuire on IR. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Te’von Coney. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy. Released QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Allen Harms on IR. Waived OTs Timon Parris and Jonathan Hubbard and G Tyler Marz. Waived CB Jaytlin Askew with an injury designation. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Amari Henderson. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Troy Fumagalli with an injury designation. NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of RB Alfred Morris and S Chris Milton. Placed CB Jarren Williams and G Kyle Murphy on IR. Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in exchange for CB Josh Jackson. NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walker. Placed OL Cam Clark on IR. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga and T Casey Tucker with injury designations. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived WR Isaiah McKoy, T Brandon Walton, K Sam Sloman, DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Stephen Denmark. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released TE Joshua Perkins and CB Ken Webster. Released WR Austin Watkins with an injury designation. Claimed DB Davontae Harris off waivers from Baltimore. Waived QB Josh Rosen. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR John Franklin III with a failed physical. and OG Donell Stanley with an injury designation. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL Trevon Coley and S Tedric Thompson on IR. Waived OL Paul Adams. Signed S Jamal Carter. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Nick Guggemos. Released CB Greg Stroman from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a settlement. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Cam Meredith. Signed LB Kevin Brown. HOCKEY National Hockey League OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract. East Coast Hockey League READING ROYALS — Signed F Cam Strong. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud for unacceptable conduct and use of inappropriate language directed towards officials during the post-match of a game on August 14 against Real Salt Lake. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Olivier Mbaizo to a multi-year contract extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.