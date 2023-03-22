LEWISBURG — A productive day by Derek Gessner helped Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team get off to a strong start, and finish strong as the Green Dragons posted a 14-4 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over Mifflinburg on Tuesday.

Gessner had four goals and an assist in the game for Lewisburg (2-0). Two goals came in both the first and fourth periods, and his assist came on a Matt Reish goal in the third.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

