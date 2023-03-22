LEWISBURG — A productive day by Derek Gessner helped Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team get off to a strong start, and finish strong as the Green Dragons posted a 14-4 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over Mifflinburg on Tuesday.
Gessner had four goals and an assist in the game for Lewisburg (2-0). Two goals came in both the first and fourth periods, and his assist came on a Matt Reish goal in the third.
Mason Fassero added three goals and an assist for the Green Dragons, with all of his goals coming in the first half to help the hosts get out to a 10-1 lead.
Reish finished with two goals and two assists, plus Quin Michaels and Alfred Romano both added two goals and an assist. Lewisburg’s other goal came from Damon Alabakoff, and Ben Bailey added an assist in the win.
Gabe Collare and Noah Rodichok both had a pair of goals to lead Mifflinburg (0-1), and Eli Brouse made 19 saves for the Wildcats, who won seven faceoffs compared to 11 for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg is back on the pitch today for a 4:30 game at Danville, while Mifflinburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 6:15 p.m. March 28.
SELINSGROVE – A two-run third inning was all that the Wildcats needed to begin the season with a nonleague victory over the Seals.
Hope Swarey batted 2-for-3 and scored a run, plus freshman Anna Pachucki added a 2-for-4 day and also scored a run for Mifflinburg (1-0).
Fellow freshman Taylor Stewart pitched a complete-game shutout for the Wildcats. She struck out nine and scattered six hits in a 91-pitch effort.
Mifflinburg 3, Selinsgrove 0
Mifflinburg 002 010 0 – 3-6-0
Selinsgrove 000 000 0 – 0-6-4
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Kiersten Dupert and Katelyn Eisely.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-3; Lainey Miller, run scored; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-4; Hope Swarey, 2-for-3, run; Osborne, RBI, stolen base; Anna Pachucki, 2-for-4, run.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Cassidy Shay, 1-for-3; Kylee Hessek, 1-for-3; Grace Landis, 1-for-3; Madison Burd, 2-for-2; Dupert, 1-for-2.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
