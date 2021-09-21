UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State junior linebacker Brandon Smith was selected Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, announced by the league office. Smith had a big impact in No. 10/12 Penn State’s 28-20 win over No. 22/20 Auburn on Saturday.
Smith won his first career Big Ten weekly honor. He is Penn State’s first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week since Robert Windsor on Nov. 12, 2018.
The junior tallied a career-high 10 tackles against the Tigers. He added a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a QB hurry. Smith recorded seven tackles in the first half. Three of his 10 tackles held Auburn to one or less yards.
Through three games, Smith leads Penn State with 25 tackles and 15 solo stops. He also has two tackles for loss.
Smith is the first Penn State player with 25 tackles through the first three games of the season since Mike Hull’s 31 tackles in 2014.
Smith ranks fifth in the Big Ten, and 49th in the country, in total tackles. He sits sixth in the conference, and 41st in the nation, in solo tackles.
Penn State to face Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Football’s contest against Indiana on Oct. 2 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced Monday.
The Nittany Lions hold a 22-2 all-time record vs. Indiana, with Indiana winning last year’s matchup 36-35 in overtime.
Penn State faces off with Villanova in Beaver Stadium on Saturday at noon ET on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 28-20 victory over Auburn.
Teresa Deda named PL Midfielder and Rookie of the Week
LEWISBURG – Freshman Teresa Deda has already had a big impact on the Bucknell women’s soccer team in 2021, and on Monday she received a pair of Patriot League honors for her role in the squad’s biggest win of the season thus far.
Deda logged a goal and an assist in Bucknell’s 4-2 win over two-time defending champion Navy in the Patriot League opener on Saturday, and she was named Patriot League Midfielder of the Week and Rookie of the Week for her efforts.
Deda played 81 of the 90 minutes against the Mids. Her well-timed pass to Rylee Donaldson in the 57th minute resulted in a stunning 3-0 Bison lead. Then after Navy pulled two goals back and seemed to have all the momentum in the latter stages of the match, Deda carried the ball about 25 yards to the edge of the box, held up play for moment, and then took a touch to her right to clear space for a shot that that slipped inside the left post.
The crucial insurance goal marked the first tally of Deda’s young career, and her earlier assist was her Patriot League-leading sixth of the season. The six assists are already tied for 10th-most in a season in Bucknell history.
After recording 14 goals in the entire 2019 season and one goal in five games in the abbreviated spring 2021 season, the Bison have 14 already in just nine contests this fall. After the four-goal outburst against Navy, Bucknell is now the Patriot League’s highest-scoring team.
Now 4-4-1 overall and 1-0-0 in the Patriot League, the Bison are back in action on Wednesday at home against American at 7 p.m. The game can be seen live on ESPN+.
Lycoming’s Campbell named MAC Defensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – A two-interception day, including one that helped clinch a 28-8 win over King’s in the Middle Atlantic Conference opener has helped sophomore Hunter Campbell earn his first career MAC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Campbell had six tackles, 0.5 for loss and two interceptions against the Monarchs. Campbell recorded a tackle for loss on King’s second offensive play, ensuring a 3-and-out. The sophomore’s first interception came early in the second quarter inside the Lycoming 19-yard line to end a six-play Monarch drive. Campbell’s second pick came with 2:26 left at the King’s 22, thwarting any chances of a comeback on the first play of the drive with the score 21-8. It set up Lycoming’s fourth touchdown of the game.
Campbell is third on the Warriors with 19 tackles, 1.5 for loss, a sack and his two interceptions leads the team. He is also tied for the team lead with two pass breakups.
Campbell is the first Warrior to earn the conference’s defensive player of the week award since Zach Kovach won it on Sept. 9, 2018.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they head to Stevenson University for a 12 p.m. MAC game.
Green named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – With four goals and four assists during a three-game week, junior Bella Green has earned her second MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award of the year, the conference office announced on Monday.
The midfielder totaled 12 points on four goals and four assists to lead the Warriors to a 3-0 week, helping the team to its first 6-1 start in program history. She scored on a header off a corner kick in a 2-0 win over Penn College in the Battle for the Lumber on Wednesday. This weekend, Green scored a goal with three assists in a 9-0 win over Bethany, becoming the 11th player in program history with three assists in a game, before scoring twice and adding an assist in a 7-0 win over Wilson.
Green leads the MAC Freedom in goals (8), assists (6) and points (22). Just seven games into the season, the junior is tied for 15th in the program’s single season history in goals, tied for ninth in assists and tied for 14th in points.
Green also earned the conference’s offensive player of the week award on Sept. 6, after posting three goals and two assists in a two-game week.
The Warriors get back on the field on Wednesday when they head to Susquehanna for a 7 p.m. River Derby game.
