MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez has been on a hot streak in recent days, scoring goals one after the other for the Milton Black Panthers.
Just how hot has Lopez been on the pitch? Not even the pouring rain could cool the junior striker off in Tuesday’s Heartland-II matchup against Midd-West.
Lopez recorded a hat trick to lead Milton past Midd-West, 4-0, at soggy Alumni Stadium.
“My girls played fantastic tonight with a lot of energy. The rain didn’t bother us at all!” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “Midd-West is a very good team and that is a good win for us. That win solidified our playoff berth.”
Milton (9-3 overall) sits solidly in sixth place in the District 4 Class 2A standings following the victory.
Lopez made sure the Black Panthers stayed firmly in the playoff hunt.
Her first goal came midway through the first half off an assist by Cam Roush, who hustled to win a 50-50 ball before dishing the ball off to Lopez.
However, Lopez was initially kept out of the goal by Midd-West goalkeeper Rylee Weaver, but when the ball got away from Weaver Lopez was right there to fire it home.
“Yes, Cam played very well tonight for us. She was playing with a mission. It was a great assist,” said Harris. “It’s always great to get on the board first! It allows us to relax and play.”
Milton led just 1-0 at the half, but the Black Panthers gained some separation from Midd-West (6-6-1) after the break following Lopez’s second two goals.
Lopez has scored seven goals in the last three games, and she now has 18 goals on the season.
And each time Harris sees his star player racing to the goal, he has just one thought.
“I’m saying, just relax and finish kid,” said Milton’s coach.
Milton’s remaining goal came from freshman Sammy Roarty, off a header on a corner kick.
Maddie Zeiber also had a pair of assists for the Black Panthers.
Milton finished the game with a 19-9 advantage in shots, and a 4-1 edge in corner kicks. Goalkeeper Morgan Reiner also made six saves for the Black Panthers.
Milton next plays at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5,
Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT – Julia Monaco scored twice and Caroline Blakeslee chipped in a pair of assists as the Green Dragons rolled to the Heartland-I victory at the Balls Mills Complex.
Lewisburg (5-5 overall) led 2-0 at the half behind goals from Monaco and Sophie Kilbride. Blakeslee assisted on both goals for the Green Dragons.
Then in the second half, Mikayla Long and Laurel Boyer joined Monaco with goals to put the game away for Lewisburg against Williamsport (7-7).
McKenna Meadows also made three saves to get the clean sheet for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5, Williamsport 0
At Balls Mills Complex
First half
Lew-Julia Monaco, assist Caroline Blakeslee, 23:38.
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, assist Blakeslee, 10:35.
Second half
Lew-Mikayla Long, unassisted, 27:42.
Lew-Monaco, assist Maria Bozella, 16:32.
Lew-Laurel Boyer, unassisted, 9:13.
Shots: Lewisburg, 8-1; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 1-0; Saves: Lewisburg (McKenna Meadows), 3; Williamsport, 4.
Central Columbia 7,
Warrior Run 0
ALMEDIA – The Blue Jays got goals from six different players to take a Heartland-II victory over the Defenders.
Central led in corner kicks 6-0, and the Blue Jays’ back line didn’t allow Warrior Run (5-8 overall) to get of a single shot in the game. Defenders’ keeper Addy Ohnmeiss made seven saves.
Warrior Run next hosts Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cross country
Lewisburg boys/girls sweep quad meet
ALMEDIA — Lewisburg’s boys and girls cross country teams remained undefeated on the season after they both cruised to three wins in the nonleague quad meet at Central Columbia.
In the boys race, Lewisburg (14-0) placed its top five runners among the first six finishers to run away with the win.
Thomas Hess was the winner in 16 minutes, 58 seconds. Kieran Murray was second (17:37) and Jonathan Hess (17:52) third for the Green Dragons
On the girls side, Baylee Espinosa won for the Green Dragons (14-0) in 18:53. Following Espinosa across the finish line were teammates Alanna Jacob (3rd, 19:47), Jenna Binney (4th, 20:23) and Maya Sak (5th, 21:17).
Boys
Lewisburg 15, Central Columbia 40
Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50
Lewisburg 17, Jersey Shore 44
At Central Columbia, 3.1-mile course
1. Thomas Hess, L, 16:58; 2. Kieran Murray, L, 17:37; 3. Jonathan Hess, L, 17:52; 4. Francis Raidan, JS, 17:57; 5. Liam Shabahang, L, 18:15; 6. Jonah Carney, L, 18:29; 7. Luke Saragulor, CC, 18:33; 8. Nathan Horn, JS, 18:40; 9. Micah Zook, L, 18:47; 10. Ben Bailey, L, 18:53; 11. Owen VanKirk, L, 19:23; 12. Brady Ryder, L, 19:27; 13. Paul Tranquillo, L, 19:27; 14. Luca Kuhn, L, 19:35; 16. Ian Cavanaugh, L, 19:58; 17. Brady Cavanaugh, L, 19:58; 19. Kai Ambrose, L, 20:52.
Girls
Lewisburg 17, Central Columbia 41
Lewisburg 19, Bloomsburg 50
Lewisburg 16, Jersey Shore 50
At Central Columbia, 3.1-mile course
1. Baylee Espinosa, L, 18:53; 2. Maizy Aikey, B, 18:56; 3. Alanna Jacob, L, 19:47; 4. Jenna Binney, L, 20:23; 5. Maya Sak, L, 21:17; 6. Erin Prezioso, CC, 21:36; 7. Birtukan Hartman, JS, 21:55; 8. Lillian Bennett, CC, 22:14; 9. Chloe Spielyk, L, 22:38; 10. Gabriella Rosenberg, L, 22:45; 14. Sofia Wilkinson, L, 24:16; 17. Laura Tranquillo, L, 26:54; 18. Nia Young, L, 26:57; 20. Kaitlyn Doran, L, 27:09.
Milton runs well at Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers had five first-place finishers on the day to run well at a quad meet at Williamsport Area High School.
In the boys race Ryan Bickhart won in 17:33 for Milton, plus Rex Farr was fourth (17:58) and Jude Sterling was eighth (19:26.
Milton’s Jayden Mather took second in the girls race in 22:01, plus Emma East was third (23:15) and Mercedes Farr was fourth (23:26) for the Black Panthers.
Boys
Williamsport 23, Milton 36
Milton vs. Loyalsock, no score
Milton vs. Mount Carmel, no score
At Williamsport, 3.1-mile course
1. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 17:33; 2. Ethan Holcomb, W, 17:39; 3. Patrick Nardi, W, 17:57; 4. Rex Farr, Milt, 17:58; 5. Pence Keiser, W, 18:09; 6. Holden Fury, W, 18:15; 7. Cash Rogers, W, 19:18; 8. Jude Sterling, Milt, 19:26; 9. Luke Segraves, W, 19:26; 10. Steven Lingg, L, 19:34; 21. Zach Guffey, Milt, 22:40; 22. Chance Benshoff, Milt, 22:54; 32. Wyett Heintzelman, Milt, 27:53.
Girls
Milton 26, Williamsport 30
Milton 27, Loyalsock 30
Milton 20, Mount Carmel 37
At Williamsport, 3.1-mile course
1. Elise Wroebel, SW, 21:30; 2. Jayden Mather, Milt, 22:01; 3. Emma East, Milt, 23:15; 4. Mercedes Farr, Milt, 23:26; 5. Caroline Baker, L, 23:43; 6. Hazel Zajack, L, 24:08; 7. Anna Herstad, L, 25:08; 8. Bella Gehron, W, 25:23; 9. Kathryn Stea, W, 25:24; 10. Julia Breon, L, 25:37; 18. Alianna Ayala, Milt, 28:42; 21. Cameron Hoover, Milt, 31:56; 22. Bianca Heimbach, Milt, 44:01.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Field hockey
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, postponed to 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 10
Girls soccer
Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 20
