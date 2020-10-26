National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143 N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221 Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143 Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197 Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243 Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142 New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174 Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168 Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172 Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 18, N.Y. Jets 10 Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24 Green Bay 35, Houston 20 Cleveland 37, Cincinnati 34 New Orleans 27, Carolina 24 Detroit 23, Atlanta 22 Washington 25, Dallas 3 Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20 Kansas City 43, Denver 16 San Francisco 33, New England 6 L.A. Chargers 39, Jacksonville 29 Arizona 37, Seattle 34, OT Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Games
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
College football
EAST Army 49, Mercer 3 Boston College 48, Georgia Tech 27 Houston 37, Navy 21 Marshall 20, FAU 9 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3 SOUTH Alabama 48, Tennessee 17 Auburn 35, Mississippi 28 Charlotte 38, UTEP 28 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14 E. Kentucky 31, Cent. Arkansas 28 Georgia St. 36, Troy 34 LSU 52, South Carolina 24 Liberty 56, Southern Miss. 35 Louisville 48, Florida St. 16 Memphis 41, Temple 29 Miami 19, Virginia 14 North Carolina 48, NC State 21 South Alabama 38, Louisiana-Monroe 14 UCF 51, Tulane 34 W. Kentucky 13, Chattanooga 10 Wake Forest 23, Virginia Tech 16 MIDWEST Indiana 36, Penn St. 35, OT Kansas St. 55, Kansas 14 Michigan 49, Minnesota 24 Missouri 20, Kentucky 10 Northwestern 43, Maryland 3 Ohio St. 52, Nebraska 17 Purdue 24, Iowa 20 Rutgers 38, Michigan St. 27 SOUTHWEST Cincinnati 42, SMU 13 Middle Tennessee 40, Rice 34, 2OT Oklahoma 33, TCU 14 Oklahoma St. 24, Iowa St. 21 Stephen F. Austin 35, Abilene Christian 32, OT Texas 27, Baylor 16 Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 27 UTSA 27, Louisiana Tech 26 FAR WEST BYU 52, Texas State 14 Boise St. 42, Utah St. 13 Hawaii 34, Fresno St. 19 Nevada 37, Wyoming 34, OT San Diego St. 34, UNLV 6 San Jose St. 17, Air Force 6
Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 2
At Arlington, Texas
