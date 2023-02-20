NORTHUMBERLAND – Having endured some frightening moments several days earlier, Kailey Devlin stood on the free-throw line Saturday afternoon in a tied basketball game with less than a minute showing on the scoreboard clock.
Two swishes later, Devlin and her Meadowbrook Christian teammates were back in front – with a championship still undecided.
One potential go-ahead miss, a defensive rebound and feisty scramble later, Devlin was back at the line. And this trip played out identically to the earlier one as the talented junior canned both looks.
Devlin’s heroics in the closing moments lifted East Division champion Meadowbrook to a thrilling 40-36 victory over Northumberland Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association’s girls’ basketball final at Norry’s Bingaman Center.
Devlin added eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks, but she also limited Norry’s Carrie King to just six points as Shane Devlin’s program claimed its first ACAA crown in some 10 seasons. No wonder Devlin was tagged the tournament’s most valuable player.
“It was a game plan, (it wasn’t just me),” Kailey Devlin said.
“We know Carrie King’s a special player,” Shane Devlin added. “Kailey was the one sort of assigned to her to try to defend her.”
Audrey Millett, Madalyn Fasnacht and Alayna Smith added six points apiece — Smith snared 12 rebounds – as Meadowbrook (22-2) extended its winning streak to five games. The No. 1 seed, the Lions will begin chasing a District 4 Class A crown later this week.
Aubrie Hostetter hopped off the bench to score 14 points and Jenika Krum chipped in 11 for Norry (16-9), which had its six-year run of ACAA championships ended – but not until the final minute of the title game.
“It’s a balance, because it’s just a game and knowing the weight it holds in life it’s not huge,” Kailey Devlin said of winning the ACAA crown. “But it is pretty cool (to win) since they had gone on a streak for such a long time.”
Yet throughout a tense, 32-minute exercise – three times Meadowbrook led by five points – it was fitting a back-and-forth encounter wasn’t settled until the game’s final minute. And while Millett’s short jumper and Devlin’s drive erased a 34-32 deficit and popped Meadowbrook in front (36-34) with 1:59 to play, Hostetter’s putback with 1:11 left forged the contest’s ninth and final deadlock.
Once Devlin stepped to the line with 43.8 seconds remaining, that tie was gone. And when King’s 3-ball was off the mark, Smith latched on and Devlin absorbed another smack, Meadowbrook’s lead grew to four with 8.1 to play.
“This was a full team effort,” Shane Devlin said, referencing his players and assistant coaches.
Although Shane Devlin was parked on the bench – assistant Ryan Torrey did much of the work – he was severely injured in an automobile accident several days earlier that had him nursing a broken sternum and abrasions yet moving slowly.
Ironically, Norry skipper Dan Severn was one of the first people to reach out to the shaken Devlin.
Since Devlin’s accident was severe – his car left the road following a collision and wound up on its roof – those touch-and-go moments were flashing through Kailey Devlin’s mind when she stepped to the foul line with a result hanging in the balance.
No problem whatsoever.
Devlin sank the first pair to put Meadowbrook in front 38-36, then watched King misfire on a 3-ball from the top of the circle. When the rebound hit the floor and Smith grabbed on, a scramble ensued that led to another Devlin stop at the line and two more freebies.
“This week has taught me there are things bigger than basketball,” said Kailey Devlin, a first-team all-league performer. “Last time we played them we were up and I missed those foul shots. We didn’t need them, but this time we did.”
And that was enough to lift the Lions to the win, even though Norry’s physical defensive effort created issues for a Meadowbrook side that turned the ball over 18 times. The Lions also led three times by five points in the second quarter only to see Norry rally.
Yet the Lions prevailed.
Now they’ll carry momentum into a 4-A tournament that won’t include 2022 District 4-A and PIAA Class A champ Norry Christian.
“Our girls played their hearts out,” Severn said. “They played as good of a game as we wanted them to play.”
Devlin’s Lions also know they can be sitting in arrears late yet find ways to rally and claim must-have results.
“We’ve had the close game s. We’ve had the toss-ups at the end,” Kailey Devlin admitted. “We’re more prepared than we were (last year).
“Now we can come in, like, ‘We’ve won a championship.’ If we can stay composed (in districts), hopefully we can get to the final.”
ACAA Championship Game
Saturday at Northumberland Christian’s Bingaman Center
Meadowbrook Chr. 40, Northumberland Chr. 36
Northumberland 9 11 10 6 — 36
Meadowbrook 11 9 9 11 — 40
Northumberland Christian (16-9)
Carrie King 2 2-2 6; Eden Treas 1 1-2 3; Kara Wilhelm 0 0-2 0; Jenika Krum 3 3-3 11; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2; Aubrie Hostetter 5 3-6 14. Totals: 12 9-15 36.
3-point goals: Krum 2, Hostetter.
Meadowbrook Christian (22-2)
Madalyn Fasnacht 3 0-1 6; Kailey Devlin 5 11-13 22; Audrey Millett 3 0-0 6; Alayna Smith 3 0-6 6; Alyssa Canelo 0 0-0 0; Kat Bennage 0 0-0 0; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Melanie Eager 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-20 40.
3-point goals: Devlin.
