LOCK HAVEN — Highlighted by Milton’s Riley Murray’s record-breaking effort in the pole vault, a number of area athletes found success at the 25th Annual LHU High School Classic held Saturday at Lock Haven University.
Murray, a senior, actually broke Milton’s program record height of 11 feet, 0 inch twice during the meet. She first vaulted 11-1 to break the mark initially, but Murray later raised the ball to 12-3 and cleared the height to reset the school record.
However, Murray wasn’t the only Black Panther to post some excellent times and distances on the day.
Mackenzie Lopez was 2nd in the javelin (121-3) and 3rd in the 300 hurdles (48.94). Alexis Beaver was 3rd in the 100 hurdles (17.19) and 8th in the 300H (50.33) for Milton.
Also for the Black Panthers, Sara Dewyer was 3rd in the long jump (16-5 3/4) and 3rd in the triple jump (33-6 1/2); Leah Walter was 4th in the 800 (2:26.48); Aliana Ayala was 8th in the LJ (15-4 1/4) and 7th in the TJ (32-1 1/2); and Anita Shek was 6th in the shot put (32-11).
Warrior Run also had some girls competing in the meet. Sage Dunkleberger was 3rd in the 3200 (12:05.18) and Kelsey Hoffman was 12th (13:33.78); and Lillian Wertz was 8th in the 800 (2:32.60).
In addition, Milton’s 4x100 relay team took 4th in 53.64, and Warrior Run’s 4x800 relay team was 5th in 10:32.04.
On the boys side, Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess won the 400-meter run (51.08) and younger brother Jonathan Hess was 2nd in the 3200 (9:49.84). Also in the 3200, Meadowbrook Christian’s Jude Sterling was 7th in 10:41.84 and in the 400, Warrior Run’s Alex Brown was 5th (53.02).
Other top finishes for the Green Dragons came from Cam Michaels in the 100-meter dash (3rd, 11.15), Kieran Murray in the 1600 (4:46.25), Connor Murray in the 2000-meter steeplechase (3rd, 7:08.89), and Zach Gose in the shot put (2nd, 47-11) and David Hall in the same event (7th, 44-1 1/4).
The Black Panthers also had Chris Aviles take 6th in the 100 (11.62) and 9th in the 200 (24.19), Ryan Bickhart was 3rd in the 1600 (4:39.10), Chase Bilodeau was 2nd in the 2000 steeplechase (6:59.58), Joel Langdon was 6th in the high jump (5-8), Anthony Wendt was 7th in the pole vault (11-6), and Connor Snyder was 2nd in the javelin (159-3).
And also for the Defenders, Cody Goodspeed was 9th in the 300H (44.36), Nathan McCormack was 7th in the triple jump (39-10 1/2) and Isaac Butler was 5th in the pole vault (11-6).
Lewisburg’s 4x800 relay team took second (8:41.47) and Warrior Run’s 4x400 relay team was 3rd in 3:38.90.
