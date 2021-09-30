SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team got its revenge against Selinsgrove on Wednesday night, and Grace Weber had a big hand in it.
Weber scored twice in the second half as the Wildcats beat the Seals 3-1 in the Heartland Athletic Conference-I matchup played under the lights at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
The game was a rematch of sorts from last year’s District 4 Class 3A final, when Selinsgrove edged Mifflinburg 3-2 in overtime to claim the title.
Sarah Fritz got Mifflinburg (9-1, 6-0 HAC-I) on the board first by scoring off an assist by Avery Metzger in the 23rd minute.
In the second half, Ella Magee tied the game for Selinsgrove (5-4-1, 2-1-1) in the 52nd minute, but Weber tallied both of her goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to break the tie.
Mifflinburg next hosts Loyalsock at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 3, Selinsgrove 1at SelinsgroveScoringFirst half:
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Avery Metzger, 22:46.
Second half:
Sel-Ella Magee, assist Erin Mullen, 51:43; Miff-Grace Weber, unassisted, 71:10; Miff-Weber, unassisted, 78:16.
Shots: 6-6; Corners: Mifflinburg, 2-0; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 5; Selinsgrove (Kirsten Yoder), 3.
Warrior Run 3
Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Raygan Lust scored a goal in each half to power the Defenders past the Lancers for the Heartland-II victory.
Lust’s first goal in the 25th minute tied the game at 1 for Warrior Run (7-3 overall). Lust’s second goal broke the tie in the 47th minute and it proved to be the deciding goal for the Defenders.
In addition to Lust’s goal, Maddy Ross added a goal in the 56th minute to give Warrior Run a two-goal lead.
Warrior Run is next scheduled to host Milton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrior Run 3, Loyalsock 1at LoyalsockScoringFirst half:
Loy-Emma Strickland, unassisted, 9:00; WR-Raygan Lust, unassisted, 25:00.
Second half:
WR-Lust, unassisted, 47:00; WR-Maddy Ross, unassisted, 56:00.
Shots: WR, 15-3; Corners: WR, 9-3; Saves:
WR (Addy Ohnmeiss), 2; Loyalsock (Rylie French), 13.
Lewisburg 0
Montoursville 0 (2 OT)
LEWISBURG — The Heartland-II contest between the Green Dragons and the Warriors ended in a scoreless tie after 100 minutes of action. Lewisburg, which next hosts State College at 11 a.m. Saturday, falls to 1-4-2, 1-1-1 in league play.
Other area scores:
Shikellamy 10, Jersey Shore 0 Hughesville 1, Bloomsburg 0 Williamsport 2, Midd-West 1 (OT) Shamokin 2, Central Mountain 0 East Juniata 5, Halifax 0
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 5
Mifflinburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons shut out the Wildcats to get the HAC interdivisional victory.
Lewisburg (4-9) got straight-set wins from Grace Hilkert and Katelyn Fessler at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, and from the No. 1 doubles team of Jayden Thomas and Kassie McTammany.
The match marked the season finales for both teams.
Lewisburg 5, Mifflinburg 0at LewisburgSingles
1. Grace Hilkert (L) def. Alexis Scopelliti, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Bridget Kinnaman (L) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Jayden Thomas-Kassie McTammany (L) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Julie Kaszuba-Tara Clark (L) won by forfeit.
Other area scores:
