WILLIAMSPORT – For the first time since 2018, the Lycoming College women’s tennis team earned the ITA All-Academic Team award while two student-athletes, freshman twins Haley and Hannah Seebold, both graduates of Milton Area High School, earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All eligible student-athletes whose names appear on the team’s roster and have competed in one or more varsity matches were included in the team GPA. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.
In 2021, 605 Division III Women student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 144 women’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction. Arcadia, DeSales, Misericordia and Stevens joined Lycoming in the group of teams from the MAC Freedom to earn the All-Academic Team award.
The Seebold twins mark the 13th straight year that a member of the women’s tennis team has earned the ITA Scholar-Athlete award.
Also for the first time since 2017, Lycoming’s men’s tennis team earned the ITA All-Academic Team award while four student-athletes, including senior Cody Greenway, a fellow Milton High School graduate, plus sophomore Nate Redell, junior Casey Haas and freshman Luke Leach each earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status.
Redell and Haas each earned the award for a second time for the Warriors, while Greenaway and Leech were each first-time awardees.
The Warriors open the 2021-22 season on Thursday, Sept. 9, when they host Penn College at 3 p.m. at Brandon Park.
River Hawks men’s tennis honored with academic award for fourth year in a row
SELINSGROVE – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association proudly announced the 2021 Division III Men’s All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes Wednesday morning, and Susquehanna University men’s tennis earned All-Academic Team status for the fifth time in six years while six River Hawks picked up ITA Scholar-Athlete honors.
Susquehanna was one of 111 men’s programs to gain All-Academic Team distinction as the River Hawks posted a 3.294 team GPA during the 2020-21 academic year. SU was one of six Landmark Conference men’s tennis programs to earn All-Academic Team honors.
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements: have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.0 scale), all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.
Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Ian Reish was among the 28 Landmark players honored by the ITA. Drew University led the league with nine selections while Susquehanna was second with six followed by the University of Scranton with five honorees.
In all, the River Hawks men’s tennis program has earned 34 Scholar-Athlete awards. Susquehanna has notched 23 honorees since 2018, including nine in 2019 for the most ever.
This is the third Scholar-Athlete award for Reish, who posted a grade point average over 3.8.
Ex-Pats meet Aftershocks in TBT first round, Friday Night on ESPN2
BETHLEHEM – The No. 15 Ex-Pats will take on the No. 2 Aftershocks in the first round of the 2021 The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. on Friday. Live coverage begins at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Ex-Pats, featuring former Bucknell great Zach Thomas, are the first squad to represent the Patriot League in the eight-year history of the TBT, the 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a winner-take-all prize of more than $1 million. They will meet the second-seeded Aftershocks in the First Round of the Wichita Region. The team made up of Wichita State alums will be making their second appearance in the TBT after a hiatus in 2020, and have the benefit of the home crowd in Koch Arena, Wichita State’s home court.
Head Coach and General Manager Jack Lieb and Assistant GM and Director of Basketball Operations David Roelke, both Lehigh men’s basketball alums, have put together a talented roster featuring former Patriot League Players of the Year Jordan Burns (Colgate), along with Thomas. Lehigh stars Kahron Ross and Mackey McKnight, who are second and fourth respectively on the Patriot League career assists list, are joined by fellow Mountain Hawks Zahir Carrington, Jordan Cohen and Kyle Leufroy.
Lieb said, “I am ecstatic to be coaching the EX-PATS in Wichita and to compete on the TBT’s platform. With a sold-out crowd and a primetime showing on ESPN2 — we are ready for the opportunity. The players are amped, and we have put in a lot of work up to this point. I am confident that the team is ready to represent the Patriot League, The TBT, Alma maters, and all parties involved in the EX-PATS with the highest level of professionalism and competitiveness. The Aftershocks are a talented team with a proven history of success and it should make for an exciting game. The fan base in Wichita is on par with the upper echelon of college basketball, and we are looking forward to playing there on Friday in an energetic environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.