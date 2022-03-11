College basketball
Men’s Conference Tournament ScoresAmerica Athletic ConferenceAt Dickies ArenaFort Worth, TexasFirst Round
Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63 Tulsa 73, Wichita St. 67 UCF 60, South Florida 58
Atlantic 10 ConferenceAt Capital One ArenaWashingtonSecond Round
Fordham 54, George Mason 49 Saint Louis 71, La Salle 51 UMass 99, George Washington 88 Richmond 64, Rhode Island 59
Atlantic Coast ConferenceAt Barclays CenterBrooklyn, N.Y.Quarterfinals
Duke 88, Syracuse 79 Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT Virginia Tech 87, Notre Dame 80 North Carolina 63, Virginia 43
Big 12 ConferenceAt T-Mobile CenterKansas City, Mo.Quarterfinals
TCU 65, Texas 60 Kansas 87, West Virginia 63 Oklahoma 72, Baylor 67 Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 41
Big East ConferenceAt Madison Square GardenNew YorkQuarterfinals
Providence 65, Butler 61 Creighton 74, Marquette 63 Villanova 66, St. John’s 65 UConn 62, Seton Hall 52
Big Sky Conference TournamentAt Idaho Central ArenaBoise, IdahoFirst RoundQuarterfinals
Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61 Weber St. 68, Montana 56 Portland St. 77, S. Utah 65 N. Colorado 68, Eastern Washington 57
Big Ten ConferenceAt Gainbridge FieldhouseIndianapolisSecond Round
Indiana 74, Michigan 69 Iowa 112, Northwestern 76 Purdue 76, Maryland 72 Penn St. 71, Ohio St. 68
Big West ConferenceAt Dollar Loan CenterHenderson, Nev.Quarterfinals
Long Beach St. 72, CS Bakersfield 61 UC Santa Barbara 78, UC Irvine 69 CS Fullerton 73, UC Davis 55
Conference USAAt The Ford CenterFrisco, TexasQuarterfinals
N. Texas 68, Rice 50 Louisiana Tech 59, W. Kentucky 57 Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 59, OT UAB 80, FAU 66
Metro Atlantic ConferenceAt Jim Whelan Boardwalk HallAtlantic City, N.J.Quarterfinal
Quinnipiac 77, Siena 71 Monmouth 61, Niagara 58
Mid-American ConferenceAt Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseClevelandQuarterfinals
Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71 Akron 70, Buffalo 68 Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75 Ohio 77, Ball 67
Mid-Eastern Athletic ConferenceAt Norfolk Scope ArenaNorfolk, Va.Quarterfinals
Morgan St. 80, South Carolina St. 77 NC Central 68, 8 p.m.Md.-Eastern Shore 56
Mountain West ConferenceAt Thomas & Mack CenterLas VegasQuarterfinal
Boise St. 71, Nevada 69 Wyoming 59, UNLV 56 Colorado St. 53, Utah St. 51
Pac-12 ConferenceAt T-Mobile ArenaLas VegasQuarterfinals
Arizona 84, Stanford 80 Colorado 80, Oregon 69 UCLA 75, Washington St. 65
Southeastern ConferenceAt Amalie ArenaTampa, Fla.Second Round
Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT LSU 76, Missouri 68. Mississippi St. 73, South Carolina 51 Vanderbilt, 82, Alabama 76
Southland ConferenceAt Leonard E. Merrell CenterKaty, TexasSecond Round
Texas A&M-CC 75, Houston Baptist 60 New Orleans 82, McNeese St. 78
Southwestern Athletic ConferenceAt Bartow ArenaBirmingham, Ala.Quarterfinals
Grambling St. 60, Southern 58 Alabama A&M 61, Florida A&M 56
Western Athletic ConferenceAt Orleans ArenaLas VegasQuarterfinals
Grand Canyon 71, Sam Houston St. 66
Women’s College Basketball ScoresTOURNAMENTAmerican AthleticChampionship
UCF 53, South Florida 45
Big 12First Round
Oklahoma St. 73, Texas Tech 58 West Virginia 68, TCU 48
Colonial Athletic AssociationFirst Round
Hofstra 46, UNC-Wilmington 45
Conference USAQuarterfinal
Charlotte 59, Rice 53 North Texas 65, Old Dominion 58 Louisiana Tech 71, UAB 65 Middle Tennessee 70, Southern Miss. 50
Metro Atlantic AthleticQuarterfinal
Manhattan 61, Canisius 49 Niagara 60, Siena 59
Mid-Eastern Athletic ConferenceQuarterfinal
Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65 Morgan St. 66, SC State 53
Missouri ValleyFirst Round
Indiana St. 89, Evansville 75 Drake 71, Bradley 56
NortheastSemifinal
Bryant 44, Fairleigh Dickinson 38 Mount St. Mary’s 62, Wagner 50
Patriot LeagueSemifinal
American 70, Boston U. 48 Bucknell 64, Navy 44
SouthlandFirst Round
Incarnate Word 74, Nicholls 73 New Orleans 57, Northwestern St. 48
Southwestern AthleticQuarterfinal
Alabama St. 60, Prairie View 58 Southern U. 68, Texas Southern 67, OT
Western AthleticQuarterfinal
Utah Valley St. 72, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57 Cal Baptist 85, Sam Houston St. 78
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GB
Philadelphia 40 25 .615 — Boston 40 27 .597 1 Toronto 35 30 .538 5 Brooklyn 34 33 .507 7 New York 28 38 .424 12½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct GB
Miami 44 23 .657 — Charlotte 32 35 .478 12 Atlanta 31 34 .477 12 Washington 29 35 .453 13½ Orlando 17 50 .254 27
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 25 .627 — Chicago 40 26 .606 1½ Cleveland 38 27 .585 3 Indiana 22 45 .328 20 Detroit 18 48 .273 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Memphis 45 22 .672 — Dallas 40 26 .606 4½ New Orleans 27 39 .409 17½ San Antonio 25 41 .379 19½ Houston 17 49 .258 27½
Northwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Utah 41 24 .631 — Denver 40 27 .597 2 Minnesota 38 29 .567 4 Portland 25 40 .385 16 Oklahoma City 20 46 .303 21½
Pacific DivisionW L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 53 13 .803 — Golden State 45 22 .672 8½ L.A. Clippers 35 33 .515 19 L.A. Lakers 28 37 .431 24 Sacramento 24 44 .353 30 x-clinched playoff spot ___
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 115, Charlotte 101 Chicago 114, Detroit 108 Phoenix 111, Miami 90 Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115 Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102 Orlando 108, New Orleans 102 Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT Toronto 119, San Antonio 104 New York 107, Dallas 77 Utah 123, Portland 85 Denver 106, Sacramento 100 L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100 Golden State 113, Denver 102
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at Memphis, 8 p.m. Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at Utah, 10 p.m. Toronto at Denver, 10 p.m. Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 3 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170 Tampa Bay 57 37 14 6 80 197 166 Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176 Boston 58 35 18 5 75 177 158 Detroit 58 24 27 7 55 170 218 Ottawa 57 21 31 5 47 151 183 Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210 Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 57 40 12 5 85 193 134 N.Y. Rangers 58 36 17 5 77 173 150 Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156 Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166 Columbus 58 28 27 3 59 190 216 N.Y. Islanders 54 22 24 8 52 143 152 New Jersey 58 21 32 5 47 177 207 Philadelphia 57 18 29 10 46 144 199
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170 St. Louis 57 33 17 7 73 201 157 Minnesota 56 34 19 3 71 214 184 Nashville 57 33 20 4 70 180 157 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 Winnipeg 58 26 22 10 62 176 179 Chicago 59 21 30 8 50 155 205 Arizona 57 18 35 4 40 146 207
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 57 35 15 7 77 201 140 Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 175 166 Vegas 59 32 23 4 68 186 172 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168 Anaheim 60 27 24 9 63 176 191 San Jose 57 25 25 7 57 149 182 Seattle 60 17 37 6 40 155 217 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT Vancouver 5, Montreal 3
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1 Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT Carolina 2, Colorado 0 Buffalo 3, Vegas 1 Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT Boston 4, Chicago 3 Florida 6, Philadelphia 3 Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0 St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2 Nashville 4, Anaheim 1 Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1 San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m. Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m. Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m. Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m. Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m. Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMinor League BaseballFrontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHPs Jeremy Ovalle and Darwin Ramos. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Alfredo Marte to a contract extension. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Gian Martellini and OF Max Smith to contract extensions. Signed SSs Austin Dennis and Steven Figueroa, OFs Giovani Garbella, Ernie Geraci, David Vinksy, INFs Gabriel Garcia, Julian Hunt, Gerson Molina and RHP Cesar Tovar. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed SS Clay Fisher and C Mitsuki Fukuda. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Ricardo Sanchez. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Donivan Williams to GAry (American Association).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WR Jake Kumerow on a one-year contract. Released OL Jon Feliciano. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Julian Stanford. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Terrance Mithcell. Signed OL Carson Green. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Tendered an ERFA contract to CB Deandre Baker. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Anthony Hines to a futures deal. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Carl Granderson to a two-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DLs Kevin Givens, Maurice Hurst, RB JaMycal Hasty and OL Colton McKlivitz to one-year contract extensions. Signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a reserve/future contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract extension. Released G Rodger Saffold, RB Darrynton Evans and OT Kendall Lamm.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Danny O’Regan from San Diego (AHL). Recalled RW Buddy Robinson and C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Signed G Remi Poirer to a three-year, entry-level contract. EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Markus Niemelainen to a two-year contract extension. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Ristolainen on a five-year contract extension. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Valtteri Puustinen from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (ECHL) from loan. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Boris Katchouk to Syracuse (AHL) on a conditioning assignment. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL). CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL) from loan. CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Roman Ahcan to a professional tryout contract (PTO). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Garrett McFadden from Reading (ECHL) from loan. ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Shawn Element from Orlando (ECHL) from loan. Acquired LW Boris Katchouk. TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Marc Johnstone. Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland on loan. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Corey Andonovski to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Orlando RW Tyler Bird for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing in a game on March 9 against Jacksonville. Suspended Jacksonville D Austin McEneny for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for misconduct for leaving the player’s bench in a game on March 9 against Orlando. Suspended Newfoundland C Nathan Nole for four games and fined an undisclosed amount for illegal contact to the head in a game on March 9 against Trois-Rivieres. Suspended Kansas City C/RW Darick Angeli for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at the conclusion of a game on March 9 against Utah. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Joe Manchurek. GREENVILE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Austin Eastman and removed from roster. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Cooper Jones. Activated D Will Cullen from reserve. Placed Fs Colton Kehler, David Norris and D Matt Stief on injured reserve. INDY FUEL — Acquired F Chase Lang from Norfolk. Traded Fs Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar to Norfolk. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Travis Howe from reserve. Placed D Kyle McKenzie on reserve. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Orrin Centazzo from reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Elijah from Atlanta. Placed D Quinn Wichers on reserve. READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Liam Leonard to a contract. Placed Fs William Leblanc and Tim Vanstone on reserve. Placed F Julien Nantel on injured reserve.
SOCCERU.S. Soccer
U.S. SOCCER — Named Ann Sweeney chief people & diversity officer.
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed D Andy Najar to a multi-year contract extension. LA GALAXY — Signed D Eriq Zavaleta to a one-year contract. MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Devin Padelford to a three-year homegrown player contract.
USL Championship
FC CINCINNATI 2 — Signed D Kai Thomas and F Daniel Martin to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Luca Iaccino and D Bryce Warhaft.
MLS NEXT Pro
NORTH TEXAS SC — Acquired F Jose Mulato on loan from Deportivo Cali (Categoria Primera A), pending league and federation approval of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
COLLEGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.