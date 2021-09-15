MIFFLINBURG – For Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers, he was expecting to have a tough game against undefeated Danville in Tuesday’s conference matchup, but what he didn’t expect was how his Wildcats would start the game against the Ironmen.
Danville took advantage of some early mistakes by Mifflinburg to score three goals in the first 8 minutes of the game and take a 3-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“Danville won the first seven minutes. (Falling behind by three goals) obviously wasn’t our plan,” said Gehers. “We were confused to start the game. We had a lot of new guys in different positions.
“With our goalkeeper (Kanon Keister) being out, it changes our whole lineup and we’re not deep enough to (make up for that),” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Danville (5-0, 1-0 HAC-I) scored its first goal just 3:02 into the game when Dan Hartzel scored off a cross from Nicholas Hand.
Just over 4 minutes later the Ironmen struck again when PJ Cera scored unassisted when he beat backup keeper Gabe Greb 1-on-1. Greb is normally a defender.
And a mere 43 seconds later Cera netted his second goal of the night when Dameon White picked up the ball to the right of Mifflinburg’s net and fired a long pass over to Cera for the goal inside the left post past Greb.
Following the goal, Mifflinburg (2-3, 0-1) began playing much better and more as a unit.
“We straightened things out, and it was an even game from then on I would say,” said Gehers. “Greb stepped in, but has only played three varsity games so far, and he’s fine.”
Not only did the Wildcats stiffen up defensively after falling behind by three, but they also got things going a little bit offensively as well.
A little more than nine minutes following Danville’s last goal, Mifflinburg finally got on the board.
Madden Schnure’s through ball found Kellen Beck, whose high arcing shot from the right of the goal floated into the top-left corner of the net.
“We stayed in the game, and you can’t fault (our effort). Some teams would’ve rolled over maybe (after falling behind 3-0),” said Gehers. “It was an even game after (the first 8 minutes). I’m happy with the way the guys responded.
“We just didn’t quit playing,” Gehers added.
That continued into the second where the Wildcats had several good looks at the goal, which included a shot off the left post by Collin Dreese with 7 minutes left in the game.
“The post is the goalie’s friend, but it was a good shot,” said Gehers. “I think Kellen had some (good shots) and we missed a sitter in the first half. We had as many good chances as Danville had in the game.”
However, it doesn’t get any easier for Mifflinburg, which plays at Midd-West at 7 p.m. Thursday, before the Wildats play at Altoona on Saturday, host Lewisburg on Tuesday and then wrap up a murderous stretch with an away game at Central Mountain next Thursday.
“This is a game to build on for the rest of the year, not just the next game, but we’ll take (the loss) the right way I think,” said Gehers. “The boys will hear what I have to say about the game. They understand we kept playing, and they’ll rebound.
We have four games coming up, and Danville wasn’t the toughest one,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “With Midd-West, Altoona and Lewisburg coming up, this game was one we were going to play as hard as we could (to get a win). The boys know we messed up early, and they got the point.”
Danville 3, Mifflinburg 1At MifflinburgFirst half
Dan-Dan Hartzel, assist Nicholas Hand, 36:58. Dan-PJ Cera, unassisted, 32:46. Dan-Cera, assist Dameon White, 32:03. Miff-Kellen Beck, assist Madden Schnure, 23:11.
Shots: Danville, 10-7; Corners: Danville, 7-3; Saves: Danville (Evan Haas), 5; Mifflinburg (Gabe Greb), 7.
