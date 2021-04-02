College
Men's tennis
Messiah 9, Lycoming 0
Records: Messiah is 2-1. Lycoming is 1-2.
Women's tennis
Messiah 5, Lycoming 4
Notes: Freshman Hannah Seebold, a graduate of Milton Area High School, and Williamsport's Mia Shuler posted an 8-6 win over Rebekah Adams and Kasi Conjack at No. 1 doubles. Seebold also earned her first win while playing at No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sarah Fleming.
Records: Messiah is 1-2. Lycoming is 0-3.
Baseball
MLB Glance
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 1 .000 ½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _
San Diego 1 0 1.000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½
Arizona 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Detroit 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
Kansas City 14, Texas 10
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Today's games
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
San Diego 8, Arizona 7
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Today's games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 34 15 .694 —
Philadelphia 33 15 .688 ½
New York 24 24 .500 9½
Boston 23 25 .479 10½
Toronto 18 30 .375 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 24 23 .511 —
Miami 25 24 .510 —
Atlanta 24 24 .500 ½
Washington 17 30 .362 7
Orlando 17 31 .354 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 30 17 .638 —
Indiana 21 25 .457 8½
Chicago 19 27 .413 10½
Cleveland 17 31 .354 13½
Detroit 14 34 .292 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 25 21 .543 —
San Antonio 24 22 .522 1
Memphis 22 23 .489 2½
New Orleans 21 26 .447 4½
Houston 13 34 .277 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 36 11 .766 —
Denver 29 18 .617 7
Portland 29 18 .617 7
Oklahoma City 20 27 .426 16
Minnesota 12 36 .250 24½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 33 14 .702 —
L.A. Clippers 32 17 .653 2
L.A. Lakers 30 18 .625 3½
Golden State 23 25 .479 10½
Sacramento 22 26 .458 11½
___
Wednesday's games
Portland 124, Detroit 101
Miami 92, Indiana 87
Brooklyn 120, Houston 108
Dallas 113, Boston 108
Minnesota 102, New York 101
Oklahoma City 113, Toronto 103
Utah 111, Memphis 107
San Antonio 120, Sacramento 106
Phoenix 121, Chicago 116
Milwaukee 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Thursday's games
Philadelphia 114, Cleveland 94
Detroit 120, Washington 91
Brooklyn 111, Charlotte 89
Miami 116, Golden State 109
Orlando 115, New Orleans 110, OT
Atlanta 134, San Antonio 129, 2OT
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Today's games
Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Brooklyn at Chicago, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 36 23 9 4 50 125 112
N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88
Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95
Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81
Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129
N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96
New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106
Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87
Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101
Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89
Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113
Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119
Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121
Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92
Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 35 23 8 4 50 127 80
Vegas 34 24 9 1 49 110 79
Minnesota 34 21 11 2 44 99 86
St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113
Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112
Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96
San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120
Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92
Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102
Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107
Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88
Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Wednesday's games
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2
San Jose 4, Minnesota 2
Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 9, Arizona 3
Calgary at Vancouver, ppd
Thursday's games
Montreal 4, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 8, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Today's games
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday's games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd
Sunday's games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 10-day injured list and RHP Shawn Armstrong on paternity list. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed INF Chris Davis and RHP Hunter Harvey on the 60-day injured list.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez and RHP Ryan Brasier on the 10-day injured list. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from the alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel and LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day injured list and OF Eloy Jimenez on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contracts of OF Billy Hamilton and INF/OF Andrew Vaughn from Schaumburg (Triple-A East). Assigned LHP Nik Turley outright to Schaumburg.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Rony Garcia on the 10-day injured list. Selected the contract of LHP Derek Holland from Toledo (Triple-A East). Designated OF Christin Stewart for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Andre Scrubb, Josh James and Austin Pruitt and LHP Framber Valdez on the 10-day injured list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett for assignment. Selected the contracts of CF Kyle Islbel from Quad Cities (High-A Central) and LHP Jake Brentz from Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF David Fletcher on a five-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of LHP Reymin Guduan and INF Jed Lowrie from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP A.J. Puk and RHP Daulton Jefferies to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Mike Fiers and Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day injured list. Designated OF Skye Bolt for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Brett Phillips and 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHP Matt Bush and INF Charlie Culberson from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Round Rock. Placed RHP Demarcus Evans, LHPs Brock Burke, Brett Martin and Joely Rodriguez, C Sam Huff, OFs Willie Calhoun and Khris Davis on the 10-day injured list. Assigned RHP Hunter Wood and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang to the alternate training site. Designated INF Rougned Odor for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected LHP Tim Mayza and INF Joe Panik from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from the alternate training site. Optioned LHPs Travis Bergen and Anthony Kay to the alternated training site. Placed RHPs Thomas Hatch, Kirby Yates and Nate Pearson, LHP Robbie Ray and OF George Springer on the 10-day injured list. Designated C Reese McGuire and INF Breyvic Valera for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Riley Smith from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Zac Gallen and RF Kole Calhoun on the 10-day injured list.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHPs Jonathan Holder and Rowan Wick and C Austin Romine on the 10-day injured list.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Max Schrock, LF Mar Payton to the alternate training site. Designated RHP Edgar Garcia for assignment. Placed CF Shogo Akiyama, RHPs Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list. Selected the contract of 3B Jonathan India from Chattanooga (Double-A South). Activated 1B Joey Votto from the 10-day injured list.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Jhoulys Chacin. Designated RHP Jairo Diaz for assignment. Placed LHP Kyle Freeland and 2B Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 60-day injured list and RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day injured list.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RF Jesus Sanchez and RHP Jorge Guzman on the 10-day injured list.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHPs Bobby Wahl and Justin Topa, C Jacob Nottingham, RF Derek Fisher on the 10-day injured list.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHPs Carlos Carrasco, Drew Smith and Seth Lugo on the 10-day injured list and INF Jose Martinez on the 60-day injured list.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of 2B Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Kyle Dohy for assignment and then assigned him outright to the alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Clay Holmes to the 40-man roster. Placed LHP Steven Brault on the 60-day injured list, RHP Cody Ponce on the 10-day injured list and RHP Kyle Crick on the COVID-injured list.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas, LHP Kwang Hyun Kim and CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHPs Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Javy Guerra, Pierce Johnson and Dinelson Lamet, C Austin Nola, OF Jorge Ona, RF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list and RHP Michel Baeez on the 60-day injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day injured list. Assigned RHP Trevor Gott and Nick Tropeano, LHP Conner Menez, C Chadwick Tromp and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to the alternate training site.
Minor League
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHPs Nefi Ogando and Max Povse.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Named Cam Roth field manager.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Francisco Jimenez.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Jake Fisher.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Jeff Teague to a rest of season contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed DE Steven Means. Signed OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB L.J. Fort to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Germain Ifedi.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corn Elder.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton. Signed DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, FS Sean Davis and OG Chris Reed.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with RB Boston Scott on a exclusive rights contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Tyson Alualu.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Jason Verrett.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR DeAndre Carter.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL De'Ondre Wesly. Released OL Tristan Nickelson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Colorado F Nathan MacKinnon for unsportsmanlike conduct against Arizona F Conor Garland during and March 31 game. Suspended Vegas F Chandler Stephenson for three-games for elbowing LA Kings D Tobias Bjornfot in a March 31 game.
NHLPA — Named Sean Bergenheim European affairs representative and Ron Hainsey assistant to the executive director for sports projects and development initiatives.
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived LW Tyler Ennis.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived RW Matt Luff.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Frederic Allard to the minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned LW Max McCormick to Chicago (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived RW Nikita Gusev.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned LW Carsen Twarynski and C Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled F Tanner Lacynski and F Linus Sandin from the minor league taxi squad.
American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired LW Max McCormick and G Petr Mrazek from Carolina (NHL) loan.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Odeen Tufto to a amateur tryout contract (ATO).
TEXAS STARS — Acquired C Jordan Kawaguchi.
