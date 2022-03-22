Men’s golf

Lycoming posts best round since 2017 at LVC Spring Invitational

Senior Jon Marble and junior Blake Premo led Lycoming in its first tournament of the spring season with 25th-place finishes, as the team posted its best score in five years at a tournament at the Lebanon Valley Spring Invitational on Monday. Marble and Premo each shot 90s to lead the Warriors at the par-72, 6,562-yard Lebanon Country Club to finish in the top 25 in the field of 52 golfers. Marble fired a 41 on the front nine and a 49 on the back while Premo shot a 43 on the front and 47 on the back. The Warriors’ team score of 388 was Lycoming’s best since it notched a 377 during a dual with Penn College on April 9, 2017. It was the first time that Lycoming beat a team in tournament play since they finished eighth of nine teams during the 2018 Lebanon Valley Spring Invitational, when the team posted a 428 to beat Wilson College (459). Senior Michael Turck (Homer, N.Y./Homer) fired a 101 and sophomore Ian Plankenhorn (Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area) rounded out the scorers with a 107. Junior Michael Coe (Pittston, Pa./Pittston Area) shot a 116 in his first career round.

Major League BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.

Boston 5 0 1.000 Kansas City 2 0 1.000 Chicago 4 1 .800 Toronto 3 1 .750 Cleveland 2 1 .667 Los Angeles 2 2 .500 Oakland 1 1 .500 Texas 1 1 .500 Baltimore 1 2 .333 Detroit 1 2 .333 New York 1 2 .333 Seattle 1 3 .250 Minnesota 1 4 .200 Houston 0 3 .000 Tampa Bay 0 3 .000

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.

Miami 3 0 1.000 Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 St. Louis 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 3 1 .750 Atlanta 2 1 .667 Chicago 3 2 .600 Colorado 3 2 .600 Cincinnati 2 2 .500 New York 1 2 .333 Philadelphia 1 2 .333 San Francisco 1 2 .333 Washington 1 2 .333 San Diego 1 3 .250 Arizona 1 4 .200 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 ___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1 Boston 3, Baltimore 2 Washington 3, Houston 2 Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 2 Cleveland 9, Oakland 9 Kansas City 11, Arizona 10 Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2 Milwaukee 6, San Diego 3 L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8 Boston 5, Atlanta 0 Toronto 3, Detroit 1 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1 Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2 Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6 Texas 25, Cleveland 12 Arizona 9, Seattle 1 Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5 Colorado 8, San Diego 4 St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m. Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

College basketballNCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament GlanceGREENSBORO REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 18At Colonial Life ArenaColumbia, S.C.

South Carolina 79, Howard 21 Miami 78, South Florida 66

At James H. Hilton ColiseumAmes, Iowa

Georgia 70, Dayton 54 Iowa St. 78, Texas-Arlington 71

At Carver-Hawkeye ArenaIowa City, Iowa

Creighton 84, Colorado 74 Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58

Saturday, March 19At McKale CenterTuscon, Ariz.

North Carolina 79, Stephen F. Austin 66 Arizona 72, UNLV 67

Second RoundSunday, March 20At Colonial Life ArenaColumbia, S.C.

South Carolina 49, Miami 33

At James H. Hilton ColiseumAmes, Iowa

Iowa St. 67, Georgia 44

At Carver-Hawkeye ArenaIowa City, Iowa

Creighton 64, Iowa 62

Monday, March 21At McKale CenterTuscon, Ariz.

Arizona vs. North Carolina, 10 p.m.

At Greensboro ColiseumGreensboro, N.C.Regional SemifinalsFriday, March 25

South Carolina vs. Arizona-North Carolina winner, TBA Iowa St. vs. Creighton, TBA

Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 27

South Carolina_Arizona-North Carolina winner vs. Iowa St.-Creighton winner, TBA

WICHITA REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 18At KFC Yum! CenterLouisville, Ky.

Louisville 83, Albany (NY) 51 Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55

At Ferrell CenterWaco, Texas

South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61 Baylor 89, Hawaii 49

Saturday, March 19At Thompson-Boling ArenaKnoxville, Tenn.

Belmont 73, Oregon 70, 2OT Tennessee 80, Buffalo 67

At Crisler CenterAnn Arbor, Mich.

Villanova 61, BYU 57 Michigan 74, American 39

Second RoundSunday, March 20At KFC Yum! CenterLouisville, Ky.

Louisville 68, Gonzaga 59

At Ferrell CenterWaco, TexasSouth Dakota 61, Baylor 47Monday, March 21At Thompson-Boling ArenaKnoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee vs. Belmont, 7 p.m.

At Crisler CenterAnn Arbor, Mich.

Michigan 64, Villanova 49

At Intrust Bank ArenaWichita, Kan.Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 26

Louisville vs. Tennessee-Belmont winner, TBA Michigan vs. South Dakota, TBA

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 28

Louisville_Tennessee-Belmont winner vs. Michigan-South Dakota winner, TBA

SPOKANE REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 18At Maples PavilionStanford, Calif.

Stanford 78, Montana St. 37 Kansas 77, Georgia Tech 58

At Xfinity CenterCollege Park, Md.

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81 Maryland 102, Delaware 71

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

Utah 92, Arkansas 69 Texas 70, Fairfield 52

Saturday, March 19At Pete Maravich Assembly CenterBaton Rouge, La.

Ohio St. 63, Missouri St. 56 LSU 83, Jackson St. 77

Second RoundSunday, March 20At Maples PavilionStanford, Calif.

Stanford 91, Kansas 65

At Xfinity CenterCollege Park, Md.

Maryland 89, Florida Gulf Coast 65

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

Texas 78, Utah 56

Monday, March 21At Pete Maravich Assembly CenterBaton Rouge, La.

LSU vs. Ohio St., 8 p.m.

At Spokane Veterans Memorial ArenaSpokane, Wash.Regional SemifinalsFriday, March 25

Stanford vs. Maryland, TBA Texas vs. LSU-Ohio St. winner, TBA

Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 27

Stanford-Maryland winner vs. Texas_LSU-Ohio St. winner, TBA

BRIDGEPORT REGIONALFirst RoundSaturday, March 19At Reynolds ColiseumRaleigh, N.C.

NC State 96, Longwood 68 Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40

At Lloyd Noble CenterNorman, Okla.

Notre Dame 89, UMass 78 Oklahoma 78, IUPUI 72

At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.

Princeton 69, Kentucky 62 Indiana 85, Charlotte 51

At Harry A. Gampel PavilionStorrs, Conn.

UCF 69, Florida 52 UConn 83, Mercer 38

Second RoundMonday, March 21At Reynolds ColiseumRaleigh, N.C.

NC State 89, Kansas St. 57

At Lloyd Noble CenterNorman, Okla.

Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64

At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.

Indiana vs. Princeton, 8 p.m.

At Harry A. Gampel PavilionStorrs, Conn.

UConn vs. UCF, 9 p.m.

At Total Mortgage ArenaBridgeport, Conn.Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 26

NC State vs. Notre Dame, TBA UConn-UCF winner vs. Indiana-Princeton winner, TBA

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 28

NC State-Notre Dame winner vs. UConn-UCF_Indiana-Princeton winner, TBA

FINAL FOURAt Target CenterMinneapolisNational SemifinalsFriday, April 1

TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National ChampionshipSunday, April 3

Semifinal winners, TBA

TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Derek Holland and RHP Hansel Robles on minor league contracts. MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Jhon Romero off waivers from Washington. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Billy Hamilton on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed LHP Caleb Baragar off waivers from San Francisco. Agreed to terms with LHP Oliver Perez. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to a six-year contract extension with INF Ryan McMahon. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Patrick Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Hunter Harvey off waivers from San Francisco. Placed 3B Carter Kieboom on the 60-Day IL.

BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALLNational Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with QB Marcu Mariota on a two-year contract. Signed LB Lorenzo Carter to a one-year contract. Traded QB Matt Ryan to Indianapolis for a 2022 third-round draft pick. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed FB Patrick Ricard to a three-year contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Duke Johnson and OL Greg Mancz to one-year contracts. Re-signed QB Matt Barkley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract. Released CB Trae Waynes. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed CB Rasul Douglas. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Ryan Santoso. Re-signed WR Laquon Treadwell. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Brandon Parker. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P J.K. Scott. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed T Trent Brown to a two-year contract. Re-signed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jihad Ward and RB Matt Breida. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Austin Hooper and DB A.J. Moore on one-year contracts.

