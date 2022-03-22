Men’s golf
Lycoming posts best round since 2017 at LVC Spring InvitationalNotes:
Senior Jon Marble and junior Blake Premo led Lycoming in its first tournament of the spring season with 25th-place finishes, as the team posted its best score in five years at a tournament at the Lebanon Valley Spring Invitational on Monday. Marble and Premo each shot 90s to lead the Warriors at the par-72, 6,562-yard Lebanon Country Club to finish in the top 25 in the field of 52 golfers. Marble fired a 41 on the front nine and a 49 on the back while Premo shot a 43 on the front and 47 on the back. The Warriors’ team score of 388 was Lycoming’s best since it notched a 377 during a dual with Penn College on April 9, 2017. It was the first time that Lycoming beat a team in tournament play since they finished eighth of nine teams during the 2018 Lebanon Valley Spring Invitational, when the team posted a 428 to beat Wilson College (459). Senior Michael Turck (Homer, N.Y./Homer) fired a 101 and sophomore Ian Plankenhorn (Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area) rounded out the scorers with a 107. Junior Michael Coe (Pittston, Pa./Pittston Area) shot a 116 in his first career round.
Major League BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Boston 5 0 1.000 Kansas City 2 0 1.000 Chicago 4 1 .800 Toronto 3 1 .750 Cleveland 2 1 .667 Los Angeles 2 2 .500 Oakland 1 1 .500 Texas 1 1 .500 Baltimore 1 2 .333 Detroit 1 2 .333 New York 1 2 .333 Seattle 1 3 .250 Minnesota 1 4 .200 Houston 0 3 .000 Tampa Bay 0 3 .000
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Miami 3 0 1.000 Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 St. Louis 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 3 1 .750 Atlanta 2 1 .667 Chicago 3 2 .600 Colorado 3 2 .600 Cincinnati 2 2 .500 New York 1 2 .333 Philadelphia 1 2 .333 San Francisco 1 2 .333 Washington 1 2 .333 San Diego 1 3 .250 Arizona 1 4 .200 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 ___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1 Boston 3, Baltimore 2 Washington 3, Houston 2 Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 2 Cleveland 9, Oakland 9 Kansas City 11, Arizona 10 Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2 Milwaukee 6, San Diego 3 L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8 Boston 5, Atlanta 0 Toronto 3, Detroit 1 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1 Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2 Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6 Texas 25, Cleveland 12 Arizona 9, Seattle 1 Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5 Colorado 8, San Diego 4 St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m. Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
College basketballNCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament GlanceGREENSBORO REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 18At Colonial Life ArenaColumbia, S.C.
South Carolina 79, Howard 21 Miami 78, South Florida 66
At James H. Hilton ColiseumAmes, Iowa
Georgia 70, Dayton 54 Iowa St. 78, Texas-Arlington 71
At Carver-Hawkeye ArenaIowa City, Iowa
Creighton 84, Colorado 74 Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58
Saturday, March 19At McKale CenterTuscon, Ariz.
North Carolina 79, Stephen F. Austin 66 Arizona 72, UNLV 67
Second RoundSunday, March 20At Colonial Life ArenaColumbia, S.C.
South Carolina 49, Miami 33
At James H. Hilton ColiseumAmes, Iowa
Iowa St. 67, Georgia 44
At Carver-Hawkeye ArenaIowa City, Iowa
Creighton 64, Iowa 62
Monday, March 21At McKale CenterTuscon, Ariz.
Arizona vs. North Carolina, 10 p.m.
At Greensboro ColiseumGreensboro, N.C.Regional SemifinalsFriday, March 25
South Carolina vs. Arizona-North Carolina winner, TBA Iowa St. vs. Creighton, TBA
Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 27
South Carolina_Arizona-North Carolina winner vs. Iowa St.-Creighton winner, TBA
WICHITA REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 18At KFC Yum! CenterLouisville, Ky.
Louisville 83, Albany (NY) 51 Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55
At Ferrell CenterWaco, Texas
South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61 Baylor 89, Hawaii 49
Saturday, March 19At Thompson-Boling ArenaKnoxville, Tenn.
Belmont 73, Oregon 70, 2OT Tennessee 80, Buffalo 67
At Crisler CenterAnn Arbor, Mich.
Villanova 61, BYU 57 Michigan 74, American 39
Second RoundSunday, March 20At KFC Yum! CenterLouisville, Ky.
Louisville 68, Gonzaga 59
At Ferrell CenterWaco, TexasSouth Dakota 61, Baylor 47Monday, March 21At Thompson-Boling ArenaKnoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee vs. Belmont, 7 p.m.
At Crisler CenterAnn Arbor, Mich.
Michigan 64, Villanova 49
At Intrust Bank ArenaWichita, Kan.Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 26
Louisville vs. Tennessee-Belmont winner, TBA Michigan vs. South Dakota, TBA
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 28
Louisville_Tennessee-Belmont winner vs. Michigan-South Dakota winner, TBA
SPOKANE REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 18At Maples PavilionStanford, Calif.
Stanford 78, Montana St. 37 Kansas 77, Georgia Tech 58
At Xfinity CenterCollege Park, Md.
Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81 Maryland 102, Delaware 71
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
Utah 92, Arkansas 69 Texas 70, Fairfield 52
Saturday, March 19At Pete Maravich Assembly CenterBaton Rouge, La.
Ohio St. 63, Missouri St. 56 LSU 83, Jackson St. 77
Second RoundSunday, March 20At Maples PavilionStanford, Calif.
Stanford 91, Kansas 65
At Xfinity CenterCollege Park, Md.
Maryland 89, Florida Gulf Coast 65
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
Texas 78, Utah 56
Monday, March 21At Pete Maravich Assembly CenterBaton Rouge, La.
LSU vs. Ohio St., 8 p.m.
At Spokane Veterans Memorial ArenaSpokane, Wash.Regional SemifinalsFriday, March 25
Stanford vs. Maryland, TBA Texas vs. LSU-Ohio St. winner, TBA
Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 27
Stanford-Maryland winner vs. Texas_LSU-Ohio St. winner, TBA
BRIDGEPORT REGIONALFirst RoundSaturday, March 19At Reynolds ColiseumRaleigh, N.C.
NC State 96, Longwood 68 Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40
At Lloyd Noble CenterNorman, Okla.
Notre Dame 89, UMass 78 Oklahoma 78, IUPUI 72
At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.
Princeton 69, Kentucky 62 Indiana 85, Charlotte 51
At Harry A. Gampel PavilionStorrs, Conn.
UCF 69, Florida 52 UConn 83, Mercer 38
Second RoundMonday, March 21At Reynolds ColiseumRaleigh, N.C.
NC State 89, Kansas St. 57
At Lloyd Noble CenterNorman, Okla.
Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64
At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.
Indiana vs. Princeton, 8 p.m.
At Harry A. Gampel PavilionStorrs, Conn.
UConn vs. UCF, 9 p.m.
At Total Mortgage ArenaBridgeport, Conn.Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 26
NC State vs. Notre Dame, TBA UConn-UCF winner vs. Indiana-Princeton winner, TBA
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 28
NC State-Notre Dame winner vs. UConn-UCF_Indiana-Princeton winner, TBA
FINAL FOURAt Target CenterMinneapolisNational SemifinalsFriday, April 1
TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA
National ChampionshipSunday, April 3
Semifinal winners, TBA
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Derek Holland and RHP Hansel Robles on minor league contracts. MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Jhon Romero off waivers from Washington. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Billy Hamilton on a minor league contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed LHP Caleb Baragar off waivers from San Francisco. Agreed to terms with LHP Oliver Perez. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to a six-year contract extension with INF Ryan McMahon. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Patrick Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Hunter Harvey off waivers from San Francisco. Placed 3B Carter Kieboom on the 60-Day IL.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
