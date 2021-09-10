DANVILLE – The running game, and in particular the run blocking, have been key in getting Milton’s football team off to an undefeated start to the 2021 season.
Milton continued with its bread and butter against Holy Redeemer on Friday, and the Black Panthers just feasted on the Royals to win again.
Led by Chris Doyle’s 268 yards on 31 carries, which also included a pair of touchdowns, and Milton ran away for a 35-12 victory over Holy Redeemer at Danville Area High School to get its third win of the season.
“It feels great (to be 3-0). To be honest with you, I put all three (wins) on the offensive line, and they’ve done the job,” said Milton coach Phil Davis, whose team has gotten off to its best start since 2000.
“We came off the ball hard in the second half, and our plan was to run the ball. We missed a couple of passes that we could’ve connected on for some big plays - that’s a work in progress - but our offensive line played outstanding and led us to victory.”
Milton (3-0) scored on three of its four possessions in the first half to get out to a 21-6 lead.
First, Xavier Minium ran for a three-yard score on a quarterback keeper around the left side 4:12 into the game.
Holy Redeemer (0-3) tied the game at six when Jacob Hunter threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Justice Shoats on 3rd-and-goal from the 17 with 10:05 left in the second quarter.
The Black Panthers answered back with a four-yard scoring run over right tackle by Minium with 6:55 left before the half.
But then a key turnover by the Royals on their next possession (a high snap that was recovered by Peyton Rearick at the Holy Redeemer 20), put Milton in business once again.
Five plays later and Chris Doyle ran it in from nine yards out to give the Black Panthers a 21-6 lead at the break.
“We had a couple of drives in the first half which took up some clock, which was good for us because Holy Redeemer is really athletic on the outside and they put us in some positions where we were really not sound defensively,” said Davis.
“But we made the stops when we needed to, and that turnover helped us a lot, and again our offensive line took over and we went from there.”
The Black Panthers, however, fumbled the ball away on their first possession of the second half to result in the Royals pulling to within nine points (21-12) following Hunter’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Shoats with 7:28 left in the third period.
Milton then responded with its best drive of the game.
Beginning at their 15 following a holding penalty on the first play, the Black Panthers marched 85 yards down the field in 13 plays before Doyle pounded it in from the 2 to give Milton a two-score advantage (28-12).
“I couldn’t have done it without (my teammates). They blocked well and they did everything well,” said Doyle. “Our plan was to run the ball, gas Holy Redeemer out and just keep pushing the rock down the field.
“It feels good (to be 3-0). It’s been a while. We’re here celebrating, and it feels good,” added Doyle, who spearheaded a 382-yard rushing performance by the Black Panthers.
“Doyle is a good running back, so I give him a lot of credit,” said Davis. “He rarely goes backwards on contact, and he got a lot of yards after contact which speaks volumes for him, but he also had a lot of big holes to run through and that’s (due) to our offensive line.
“Together, it’s a nice little combo with them,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton later put the finishing touches on its win with a seven-yard score by Minium 2:02 into the fourth quarter.
The Black Panthers, who are getting more confident every week, next travel to face Towanda in Week 4.
“Confidence-wise, this certainly only helps and that’s a great thing for these kids. It’s been 21 years since we were 3-0, and it’s a great feeling. It’s all due to our kids, and my coaches who have done an outstanding job of getting the kids prepared,” said Davis, whose team has also benefitted from pep talks given by the school’s athletic trainer, Kayla Eddy, prior to each game.
“Our kids just have done a great job on absorbing what their being taught, and then executing it. It’s all on them and they deserve all the credit. And honestly, since Week 1 we probably wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had without our trainer giving her pep talks, and that will obviously continue throughout the year.”
Milton 35, Holy Redeemer 12
At Danville Area High School
Holy Redeemer (0-3);0;6;6;0 – 12
Milton (3-0);6;15;7;7 – 35
Scoring summary
First quarter
MILT-Xavier Minium 3 run (kick blocked), 7:48.
Second quarter
HR-Justice Shoats 17 pass from Jacob Hunter (kick blocked), 10:05.
MILT-Minium 4 run (Minium run), 6:55.
MILT-Chris Doyle 9 run (Trace Witter kick), 1:45.
Third quarter
HR-Shoats 54 pass from Hunter (pass failed), 7:28.
MILT-Doyle 2 run (Witter kick), 143.
Fourth quarter
MILT-Minium 7 run (Witter kick), 9:58.
Statistics
;HR;MILT
First downs;13;20
Rushes-yards;13-0;50-382
Passing-yards;242;36
Att.-Comp.-Int;18-30-0;2-3-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;2-1
Penalties-yards;14-98;11-101
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Holy Redeemer: Hunter, 9(-10); Zach Perta, 2-(-3); Shoats, 2-13. Milton: Doyle, 31-268, 2 TDs; Minium, 11-68, 2 TDs; Mason Rowe, 4-29; Peyton Rearick, 3-17; Chris Aviles-Robles, 1-0.
PASSING – Holy Redeemer: Hunter, 18-30-0-242, 2 TDs. Milton: Minium, 2-3-0-36.
RECEIVING – Holy Redeemer: Shoats, 7-136, 2 TDs; Perta, 6-83; Louis Lussi, 3-18; Josh Wesneski, 2-5. Milton: Rearick, 1-32; Dylan Reiff, 1-4.
