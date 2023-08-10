UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday. Senior punter Riley Thompson was tabbed to the Ray Guy Award watch list.
The Doak Walker Award is presented annually by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum to the nation’s top college running back.
The Ray Guy award honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.
Allen (5-11, 221) appeared in 13 games, making three starts, as a freshman in 2022. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the media, and he was named a College Football News Freshman All-American.
Allen rushed for 867 yards, the fourth-most by a PSU freshman, in 2022. He finished the season with 10 rushing touchdowns, the second-most in a season by a Penn State freshman behind only Nicholas Singleton’s 12 in 2022.
Singleton (6-0, 224) was also named to the Maxwell Award and Paul Hornung Award watch lists. He was named Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned Freshman All-American honors from the FWAA, ESPN.com, On3 and 247Sports, and was voted third-team All-Big Ten as a running back and All-Big Ten second team as a return specialist.
Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022. He set a Penn State freshman record with 12 rushing touchdowns and became the third PSU freshman running back to rush for over 1,000 yards.
Overall, Singleton became the 16th Nittany Lion to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and he and Allen (867) became the first freshmen teammates in Big Ten history each with 700+ rushing yards in a season.
Thompson (6-1, 212), a transfer from Florida Atlantic, was named to The Athletic’s and College Football News’ Freshman All-American teams in 2022, and he was voted honorable mention All-Conference USA.
In 2022, Thompson totaled 61 punts for 2,770 yards with a long of 71, 15 punts of 50+ yards, 26 punts inside the 20 and three touchbacks. Averaged 45.4 yards per punt.
He finished second in Conference USA in punt average (45.4; 12th nationally) and punts inside the 20 (26; tied-15th nationally) and third in net punting (41.8; 15th nationally).
Lycoming announces 2023 football coaching staff
WILLIAMSPORT – As practice get set to kick off on Thursday, 16th-year Lycoming head football coach Mike Clark announced the addition of three new assistant coaches for the 2023-24 academic year, as Greg Roskos (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Richie Roman (defensive line) join the coaching staff and Jermaine Reyes (running backs) rejoins the team.
In addition, Mark DeLucia was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and Tyler Jeffreys will serve as a volunteer assistant and work with the receivers.
Clark (offensive line) also welcomes back a corps of experienced coaches in associate head coach Steve Wiser '74 (50th year, co-defensive coordinator/defensive line), Greg Merchlinsky (3rd year, wide receivers), Adam Gehr (3rd year, outside linebackers), Chris Kish '12 (12th year, inside linebackers), Brent Newton (2nd year, tight ends) and Andrew Wagner '13 (5th year, offensive line).
Bloomsburg graduate Roskos spent 11 seasons on the sidelines at SUNY Cortland (2009-19), where he rose to the role of associate head coach in addition to being offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Roskos also worked at the University of Minnesota, the University of Toledo, Lafayette and Muhlenberg. He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2002.
Roman worked six years with the Parkland High School football team, assisting in all aspects of the game, helping the team to a 53-17 record, two district titles and four appearances in the district final in his tenure. He played one season at Moravian as an offensive lineman before graduating in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and economics.
Reyes is back for a third stint as an assistant coach, this time working with the running backs in his sixth year with the team in 2023. Reyes worked as an assistant linebackers coach from 2016-18 and 2021 and he served as a student assistant with the team in 2015 as he finished his Bachelor of Arts degree in business management.
Reyes appeared in nine games as a senior in 2014, making a career-high 26 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Reyes appeared in 24 career games with the Warriors, finishing his career with 46 career tackles and 5.5 for loss.
Bringing more than 15 years of coaching experience to the fold, DeLucia was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, as he assists associate head coach Wiser in his 50th year with the team. He will again also work with the defensive backs.
DeLucia spent 2021 as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Albright College, where he mentored two all-conference players and one Academic All-MAC pick. Before that, DeLucia moved up the ranks on the defensive coaching staff at Delaware Valley for 14 years, rising to co-defensive coordinator in 2016.
Jeffreys joins the Warriors’ coaching staff after he was a wide receiver with Westminster College’s football team before earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Westminster in 2020.
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It's a first for Grand Slam tennis
New U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Garner recalls being a chair umpire and having a tough time figuring out in the moment whether a ball bounced twice before a player got it back over the net.
If that happens at Flushing Meadows this year, though, an official can check a replay: Video review will make its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins in New York on Aug. 28.
“There were certain situations, of course, where you would see a video post-match and wish you had made a different decision,” Garner told The Associated Press, “or wish you had assistance in making that decision.”
Video review — which is separate from the electronic line-calling used for ruling balls in or out at all matches — will be set up for five of the Open's 17 competition courts: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 5 and Court 17. That sampling, which should include a little more than 50% of singles matches, according to Garner, will be studied before deciding whether to expand the system in 2024.
This year, players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles will get three challenges per set for things such as double bounces, a ball touching a player’s body, a player touching the net or a player being hindered by noise. They'll hold onto a challenge if they’re correct and receive an additional one in tiebreakers.
“I had pushed for this for a while, so I am glad to see the U.S. Open is going to allow it,” said Jessica Pegula, an American who is ranked No. 3 and was involved in a high-profile missed call on a double bounce that helped her opponent, Iga Swiatek, at last year's French Open. “It will be great for both the players and the fans.”
It's the latest example of modern assistance for officials in sports — and the latest example of the U.S. Open leading the way when it comes to recent rules changes at major tennis tournaments.
The U.S. Open was the first Slam event with electronic line-calling (in 2006), the first with a serve clock (2018) and the first to allow in-match communication with coaches (2022).
Video review was tested at lower-profile men's events such as the ATP Cup and the Next Gen Finals. It has not been tried at a women's tournament.
One additional element Garner said was adopted in 2021 but formally written into the rules this year: If a player does something that could result in a default — such as when Novak Djokovic inadvertently hit a line judge with a ball at the 2020 U.S. Open — video can help determine whether disqualification is warranted.
When there is a challenge, two people away from the court will send the best replay to the chair umpire's screen and videoboards in the arena. The umpire will have three options: confirm the original call, overturn it or let the call stand if there isn't clear video evidence one way or the other.
All reviews will be prompted by players and should help reduce — if not eliminate — disagreements over these types of episodes, which happen every so often.
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.
Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.
After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11.
He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.
Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.
Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.
