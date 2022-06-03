DANVILLE — Four area football players will get one more chance to strap on the pads after they garnered selections to the District 4 UPMC/Geisinger All-Star Game.
The game, which features the top senior players throughout District 4, will be played at 7 p.m., Friday June 24, at Danville Area High School.
Named to Team Geisinger (South Squad) are Milton defensive back Quadir Herbert, along with Warrior Run wide receiver Derek Thomas, running back Logan Smedley and offensive lineman Ethan Carper.
This past season Thomas caught 33 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns; and Smedley caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a score. Smedley also carried the ball 29 times for 64 yards for the Defenders.
The South Squad will be led by Milton head coach Phil Davis, along with several members of his Black Panthers’ coaching staff.
Team UPMC (North Squad)
No., Player, Position, Ht., Wt., School
1 Colby Springman RB 5-11 200 Montgomery
2 Naz Smith WR/DB 5-10 165 Loyalsock
3 Josh Arnold WR/DB 5-10 165 Sayre
4 Damond Greene WR/DB 5-11 160 Williamsport
5 Frankie Morrone QB/LB 5-10 195 Williamsport
6 Rocco Pulizzi RB 5-11 205 Montoursville
7 Maddix Dalena QB 6-4 225 Montoursville
8 Jayden Renzo DB 5-10 165 Troy
9 Cameron Fabian DB 5-8 160 NP-Mansfield
10 Gavin Morse WR 6-1 180 Canton
11 Rasheed Green WR/DB 5-8 145 South Williamsport
12 Logan Almeida WB 5-8 160 Montgomery
13 Cooper Kitchen QB 5-10 165 Canton
15 Avery Campbell TE/DE 6-3 225 Williamsport
17 Karter Peacock LB 6-2 210 Jersey Shore
19 Jake Casella DE 6-0 230 South Williamsport
20 Isaiah Fenner WR/DB 5-8 160 Montoursville
22 Sebastian Robinson TE/LB 5-10 200 Williamsport
23 Lajear Whaley RB/LB 6-0 215 Williamsport
24 Cayden Hess WR/CB 6-1 185 Jersey Shore
25 Bailey Hadzinikolov TE/LB 6-0 205 Muncy
27 Jerval Weeks-Shuler WR/DB 6-0 205 Loyalsock
28 Dylan Blackwell DB 5-11 165 Montoursville
30 Gaven Sexauer LB 5-10 165 NP-Mansfield
38 Conner Davis TE/DE 6-3 215 Jersey Shore
39 Brayden Brown LB 5-10 195 Montoursville
50 Xander Brown OL/DL 6-1 250 Muncy
55 Connor Adkins OL/DL 6-0 240 Williamsport
56 Charles Crews OL/DL 6-3 260 Williamsport
59 Joel Feleppa OL/DL 5-8 235 Williamsport
60 Conner Davis OL/LB 5-11 230 Canton
61 Michael Sipps OL/DL 6-0 215 Cowanesque Valley
63 Caiden Williams DE 6-2 195 Canton
70 Mason Shultz DE 5-10 175 Canton
71 Isaac Harris OL/DL 6-4 260 Muncy
72 Eli Crane OL 5-9 250 Troy
73 Kade Sottolano OL/DL 6-3 280 Cowanesque Valley
74 Thayden Miller OL/DE 6-4 250 Montgomery
76 Thomas Forrest OL/DL 6-3 310 Athens
77 Hunter Hanna OL/DL 6-3 240 Montoursville
81 Coltin Hans WR 6-0 165 Montgomery
88 Brendan Clark TE 6-5 220 Loyalsock
89 Ryan Sweet WR/DE 6-3 185 Wellsboro
99 Dade Splain OL/DL 6-3 270 Williamsport
Team Geisinger (South Squad)
No., Player, Position, Ht., Wt., School
1 Teague Hoover DB 5-10 175 Selinsgrove
2 Brandon Hile RB/LB 6-2 205 Selinsgrove
3 Thomas Davitt RB/LB 5-9 165 Mount Carmel
4 Nathan Aument RB/LB 5-9 145 Selinsgrove
5 Daniel Guzevich DB 6-0 180 Bloomsburg
6 Aidan Herb WR 5-11 155 Line Mountain
7 Michael Widom ATH 6-0 160 Bloomsburg
9 Aidan Kritzer DB 5-8 145 Line Mountain
10 Quadir Herbert DB 5-9 165 Milton
11 Joey Swink DB 5-11 180 Hughesville
12 Michael Zsido LB 5-11 175 Southern Columbia
13 Auston Rainier WR/DB 5-9 185 Central Columbia
14 Parker Jones K 6-1 175 Bloomsburg
15 Derek Thomas WR 5-11 175 Warrior Run
16 Pedro Feliciano QB 6-2 185 Mount Carmel
21 Mikey Dylina RB/DB 5-11 170 Hughesville
22 Damon Rasmussen II DB 5-7 165 Bloomsburg
24 Julien Stellar RB/LB 5-9 185 Mount Carmel
26 Ethan Schlief P 5-10 175 Midd-West
27 Coltyn Sempko RB/LB 5-9 180 Shikellamy
33 Gage Wolfe RB/LB 5-10 185 Shikellamy
44 Logan Smedley RB 5-10 190 Warrior Run
48 Brenden Knight RB 5-8 150 Hughesville
50 Cole Stobo DL 6-3 255 Bloomsburg
51 Jesse Davis DL 6-2 195 Danville
53 Gabe Leffler OL 6-0 195 Southern Columbia
54 Aaron Rothermel OL/LB 5-11 205 Selinsgrove
55 Wyatt Shaffer DL 6-0 200 Line Mountain
56 Luke Turner OL 5-6 240 Hughesville
57 Gabe Benjamin LB 5-11 190 Danville
58 Kurtis Raker C/DL 5-11 200 Shikellamy
61 Luke Bowes OL 6-0 220 Bloomsburg
65 Chase Snyder OL/DL 5-9 210 Hughesville
75 Austin Reeder DL 5-11 195 Southern Columbia
76 Ethan Carper OL 6-1 250 Warrior Run
77 Colin Findura OL 6-8 255 Danville
81 Kaden Hoffman TE 6-2 205 Shikellamy
82 Devon Yocum DL 6-3 220 Bloomsburg
99 Brennan Hartman OL/DL 5-9 300 Hughesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.