DANVILLE — Four area football players will get one more chance to strap on the pads after they garnered selections to the District 4 UPMC/Geisinger All-Star Game.

The game, which features the top senior players throughout District 4, will be played at 7 p.m., Friday June 24, at Danville Area High School.

Named to Team Geisinger (South Squad) are Milton defensive back Quadir Herbert, along with Warrior Run wide receiver Derek Thomas, running back Logan Smedley and offensive lineman Ethan Carper.

This past season Thomas caught 33 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns; and Smedley caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a score. Smedley also carried the ball 29 times for 64 yards for the Defenders.

The South Squad will be led by Milton head coach Phil Davis, along with several members of his Black Panthers’ coaching staff.

Team UPMC (North Squad)

No., Player, Position, Ht., Wt., School

1 Colby Springman RB 5-11 200 Montgomery

2 Naz Smith WR/DB 5-10 165 Loyalsock

3 Josh Arnold WR/DB 5-10 165 Sayre

4 Damond Greene WR/DB 5-11 160 Williamsport

5 Frankie Morrone QB/LB 5-10 195 Williamsport

6 Rocco Pulizzi RB 5-11 205 Montoursville

7 Maddix Dalena QB 6-4 225 Montoursville

8 Jayden Renzo DB 5-10 165 Troy

9 Cameron Fabian DB 5-8 160 NP-Mansfield

10 Gavin Morse WR 6-1 180 Canton

11 Rasheed Green WR/DB 5-8 145 South Williamsport

12 Logan Almeida WB 5-8 160 Montgomery

13 Cooper Kitchen QB 5-10 165 Canton

15 Avery Campbell TE/DE 6-3 225 Williamsport

17 Karter Peacock LB 6-2 210 Jersey Shore

19 Jake Casella DE 6-0 230 South Williamsport

20 Isaiah Fenner WR/DB 5-8 160 Montoursville

22 Sebastian Robinson TE/LB 5-10 200 Williamsport

23 Lajear Whaley RB/LB 6-0 215 Williamsport

24 Cayden Hess WR/CB 6-1 185 Jersey Shore

25 Bailey Hadzinikolov TE/LB 6-0 205 Muncy

27 Jerval Weeks-Shuler WR/DB 6-0 205 Loyalsock

28 Dylan Blackwell DB 5-11 165 Montoursville

30 Gaven Sexauer LB 5-10 165 NP-Mansfield

38 Conner Davis TE/DE 6-3 215 Jersey Shore

39 Brayden Brown LB 5-10 195 Montoursville

50 Xander Brown OL/DL 6-1 250 Muncy

55 Connor Adkins OL/DL 6-0 240 Williamsport

56 Charles Crews OL/DL 6-3 260 Williamsport

59 Joel Feleppa OL/DL 5-8 235 Williamsport

60 Conner Davis OL/LB 5-11 230 Canton

61 Michael Sipps OL/DL 6-0 215 Cowanesque Valley

63 Caiden Williams DE 6-2 195 Canton

70 Mason Shultz DE 5-10 175 Canton

71 Isaac Harris OL/DL 6-4 260 Muncy

72 Eli Crane OL 5-9 250 Troy

73 Kade Sottolano OL/DL 6-3 280 Cowanesque Valley

74 Thayden Miller OL/DE 6-4 250 Montgomery

76 Thomas Forrest OL/DL 6-3 310 Athens

77 Hunter Hanna OL/DL 6-3 240 Montoursville

81 Coltin Hans WR 6-0 165 Montgomery

88 Brendan Clark TE 6-5 220 Loyalsock

89 Ryan Sweet WR/DE 6-3 185 Wellsboro

99 Dade Splain OL/DL 6-3 270 Williamsport

Team Geisinger (South Squad)

No., Player, Position, Ht., Wt., School

1 Teague Hoover DB 5-10 175 Selinsgrove

2 Brandon Hile RB/LB 6-2 205 Selinsgrove

3 Thomas Davitt RB/LB 5-9 165 Mount Carmel

4 Nathan Aument RB/LB 5-9 145 Selinsgrove

5 Daniel Guzevich DB 6-0 180 Bloomsburg

6 Aidan Herb WR 5-11 155 Line Mountain

7 Michael Widom ATH 6-0 160 Bloomsburg

9 Aidan Kritzer DB 5-8 145 Line Mountain

10 Quadir Herbert DB 5-9 165 Milton

11 Joey Swink DB 5-11 180 Hughesville

12 Michael Zsido LB 5-11 175 Southern Columbia

13 Auston Rainier WR/DB 5-9 185 Central Columbia

14 Parker Jones K 6-1 175 Bloomsburg

15 Derek Thomas WR 5-11 175 Warrior Run

16 Pedro Feliciano QB 6-2 185 Mount Carmel

21 Mikey Dylina RB/DB 5-11 170 Hughesville

22 Damon Rasmussen II DB 5-7 165 Bloomsburg

24 Julien Stellar RB/LB 5-9 185 Mount Carmel

26 Ethan Schlief P 5-10 175 Midd-West

27 Coltyn Sempko RB/LB 5-9 180 Shikellamy

33 Gage Wolfe RB/LB 5-10 185 Shikellamy

44 Logan Smedley RB 5-10 190 Warrior Run

48 Brenden Knight RB 5-8 150 Hughesville

50 Cole Stobo DL 6-3 255 Bloomsburg

51 Jesse Davis DL 6-2 195 Danville

53 Gabe Leffler OL 6-0 195 Southern Columbia

54 Aaron Rothermel OL/LB 5-11 205 Selinsgrove

55 Wyatt Shaffer DL 6-0 200 Line Mountain

56 Luke Turner OL 5-6 240 Hughesville

57 Gabe Benjamin LB 5-11 190 Danville

58 Kurtis Raker C/DL 5-11 200 Shikellamy

61 Luke Bowes OL 6-0 220 Bloomsburg

65 Chase Snyder OL/DL 5-9 210 Hughesville

75 Austin Reeder DL 5-11 195 Southern Columbia

76 Ethan Carper OL 6-1 250 Warrior Run

77 Colin Findura OL 6-8 255 Danville

81 Kaden Hoffman TE 6-2 205 Shikellamy

82 Devon Yocum DL 6-3 220 Bloomsburg

99 Brennan Hartman OL/DL 5-9 300 Hughesville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.