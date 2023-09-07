MILTON - Trailing Danville by a goal at the half, Milton coach Brandee Krall made some adjustments during the break to get more offensive production out of her Black Panthers.
One of the changes Krall made consisted of moving sophomore Alyvia Russell from the midfield to the forward line.
And as capable a player Russell is in the midfield; she also has the chops to score some goals to prove that Krall's call was the right call.
Russell recorded a hat trick in the second half as Milton stormed back to take a 5-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Danville Thursday night at Alumni Stadium.
"We dropped a tough one to Southern Columbia on Tuesday (a 3-0 loss), so this was a good win to bring everyone back," said Krall. "We kind of had a rough (couple of days) after that game and morale was down a little bit, so I'm glad the girls were able to pull it together and get back to where we needed to be."
However, in the first half of Thursday's game Milton (2-3 overall) got off just one shot, and the Black Panthers would find themselves down 1-0 late in the second quarter when Saige Sarviss scored unassisted just 3:47 left to go before the half.
"We didn't have very much offense in the first half - we just couldn't get past Danville's defensive line," said Krall. "So, we moved some people around and we were able to break through that and get some goals in."
Russell's first goal - a recovery and shot by the near post - knotted up the score with 7:33 left in the third quarter. Fellow sophomore Elleana McConnell got the assist.
Before the period was over McConnell made the score 2-0 when she broke away from Danville's defense near midfield and brought the ball all the way in for an unassisted goal.
McConnell actually lost possession of the ball for a moment near the Ironmen's goal, but she recovered it and pushed it through a defender's legs to get the goal.
Milton then poured it on in the fourth thanks to Russell, whose second goal went into the cage and then was hit out, which caused the referees to talk it over a bit before counting the goal.
That goal was a big break for Milton, but it was also a backbreaker for Danville (1-3).
"You hate to kind of (score that way), but luckily we were able to score some more goals so that wasn't really the breaker - the winning goal," said Krall. "That goal kind of gave us that last little push to kind of finish the game strong and get some more in there - and for us to look the way we need to look."
A few minutes later Russell scored again off a McConnell assist to complete her hat trick - finally.
Russell had a chance at a hat trick last week during a 6-0 win over Warrior Run, but she came up short.
"It felt pretty good (to get the three goals). In the Warrior Run game I had two goals, and I really wanted the hat trick," said Russell. "It's a thing between me and my dad. We like ice hockey together, so that's always been a connection for us."
Said coach Krall on Russell, "Alyvia is a strong midfield player, but she also does well at forward. I kind of wanted her to play defense a little bit today, but we needed some more speed up front, so that worked out well for us in the end.
"Alyvia getting a hat trick - that I wasn't expecting, so I'm really happy for her that she was able to do that. She worked really hard for those goals tonight," Krall added.
McConnell would finish the night with two goals and two assists, with her last tally coming with just 29.6 seconds left on the clock.
"After that loss to Southern, we came back, we pulled ourselves together, connected on our passes, played as a team, and we did pretty well," said Russell. "I hope this ignites a fire under us. We've had some pretty rough games - some games that were really close and we should've won but we couldn't pull it together. I just hope we continue this momentum, make it a new start and finish the season strong."
Milton next hosts undefeated Mifflinburg in a cross-over contest at 11 a.m. Saturday
Milton 5, Danville 1
at Milton
Danville (1-3) 0 1 0 0 - 2
Milton (2-3) 0 0 2 3 - 5
Second quarter
Dan-Saige Sarviss, unassisted, 3:47.
Third quarter
Milt-Alyvia Russell, assist Elleana McConnell, 7:33.
Milt-McConnell, unassisted, 4:12.
Fourth quarter
Milt-Russell, unassisted, 13:54.
Milt-Russell, assist McConnell, 10:46.
Milt-McConnell, assist Russell, :29.6.
Shots: Milton, 8-7; Penalty corners: 4-4; Saves: Milton (Alexis Reigel), 6; Danville (Jadelyn Sarviss), 3.
