WILLIAMSPROT - The MLB Draft League announced that Williamsport’s Matthew Etzel was named Hitter of the Week for the period of June 20-26.
Etzel, 20, earns his second consecutive Hitter of the Week award after batting .529 (9-for-17) with one home run and two doubles in four games for the Crosscutters. He paced all MLB Draft League hitters during the period in hits (t-9) and RBIs (t-8), ranked second in total bases (14) and steals (5) and third in batting average and on-base percentage (.619), and finished fifth in OPS (1.443).
Etzel tallied at least one hit, one run scored, one RBI and one walk in each of Williamsport’s games. He was 4-for-5 with a walk, two RBI and five stolen bases against Mahoning Valley on June 22, and he hit an inside-the-park home run the following day in a 2-for-5, four-RBI performance.
The League City, Texas, native leads the MLB Draft League in batting average (.469), on-base percentage (.547) and OPS (1.281) through 18 games this season. He also paces the Draft League in hits (30), runs scored (18), total bases (47) and RBI (20) and ranks second in stolen bases (16). Etzel has struck out four times in 75 plate appearances, drawing 10 walks.
The Southern Mississippi-bound outfielder put up big numbers this past spring as a Panola College sophomore, slashing .433/.509/.711 with 84 hits, 34 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 55 runs, 49 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 51 games. For his performance, Etzel was named the NJCAA Region XIV Player of the Year.
Lycoming College swim teams earn Scholar All-America honors for seventh straight semester
WILLIAMSPORT — For the seventh straight semester, the Lycoming College men's and women's swim teams have earned Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team honors.
The women's swim team earned the accolades for the 17th straight semester, a streak dating back to the spring semester of 2014.
The women's program was one of nine teams from the Middle Atlantic Conference selected, along with Arcadia, Hood, King's, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener and York.
The men's team earned the award for the 15th time in program history and for a record seventh straight semester. The team was one of eight from the MAC selected, along with Arcadia, King's, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener and York.
To be chosen as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher in the semester.
The Warrior men finished 7-3 overall under second-year coach Andrew Dragunas, finishing ninth at the MAC Championships. The Warrior women finished 3-7 overall and 11th in the conference, as they were paced by MAC Swimmer of the Year Katherine Brown, the first Warrior to qualify for the NCAA Championships since 1983.
CTE diagnosed in ex-MLS player Vermillion, a 1st for league
BOSTON (AP) — Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time, saying Tuesday that defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease.
The Boston University CTE Center said Vermillion, who died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020 at the age of 44, had the disease. Although it is not possible to connect any individual case to a cause, CTE has been linked to repeated blows to the head.
CTE has been found in more than 100 former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players. Vermillion, who played for the Kansas City Wizards, Colorado Rapids and D.C. United, is the first from MLS.
Vermillion began playing soccer at the age of 5 and continued for 22 years, culminating in four MLS seasons. He also played for the United States at the 1993 Under-17 World Championship and made some appearances for the Under-20 team in 1996.
After retiring in 2001 with an ankle injury, his family said, he became depressed and had problems with impulse control and aggression. Eventually, he suffered from memory loss and developed a substance abuse problem.
All have been associated with CTE, which has been linked to concussions or subconcussive blows in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.
