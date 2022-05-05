UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State and Syracuse football have announced a non-conference home-and-home series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The Nittany Lions will host the Orange on Sept. 4, 2027 and will travel to Syracuse on Sept. 9, 2028.
This will mark the 72nd and 73rd all-time matchups between the schools, with Penn State leading the series, 43-23-5. The Nittany Lions and Orange last met on Aug. 31, 2013, with Penn State earning a 23-17 victory over Syracuse at MetLife Stadium.
Syracuse’s last trip to Beaver Stadium came on Sept. 12, 2009, with Penn State claiming a 28-7 win. The Nittany Lions last traveled to Syracuse on Sept. 13, 2008, picking up a 55-13 victory over the Orange. Penn State has won the last five games of the series overall, dating back to 1989.
A total of 38 lettermen are returning for Penn State in 2022. The Nittany Lions return 12 starters – six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams. PSU will face nine teams who participated in a bowl game during the 2021 campaign.
Bucknell's Ella Payer named to Academic All-Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Team
LEWISBURG – Junior defender Ella Payer earned her second postseason honor of the week on Wednesday when she was selected to the Academic All-Patriot League Team. Two days earlier Payer earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors for the second year in a row.
Payer, who was elected team co-captain as a junior, became Bucknell’s first two-time All-Patriot League selection since Annie Gilbertson earned Second Team honors in 2016 and 2017. Payer was one of the league’s top defenders all season, and she also excelled on the draw circle.
A starter in all 16 games this season, Payer ranked third in the Patriot League in caused turnovers per game (1.38) and sixth in draw controls per game (5.13). In the final game of the season at Holy Cross, Payer shattered the school record with 15 draw controls in a single game. Her 82 draw controls this season are tied for second-most in team history, and she will enter her senior campaign ranked sixth in school history with 119 career draw controls.
Payer has also excelled off the field, where she has maintained a 3.79 cumulative grade-point average as a markets, innovation and design major, with a minor in environmental studies and a concentration in women’s studies.
Payer was one of 100 national finalists for the 2022 MADE Program, selected by the ANA Educational Foundation and based on faculty recommendation. A Dean’s List student in every semester at Bucknell thus far, Payer was selected as a 2022 Global Marketing Intern for the Tony Burch Fragrance team, where she will be working in New York City this summer for one of the world’s top cosmetics companies.
Payer is one of the women’s lacrosse representatives on the Bucknell Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and she was one of two student-athletes from her team selected to the Igniting Leaders group in the Bucknell Athletics Leadership Institute.
Bucknell finished the 2022 season with a 6-10 overall record and a 3-6 mark in the Patriot League.
