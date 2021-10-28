LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — To say the ‘21 season has been challenge for the Defenders would be an understatement. No home field, a missed game due to COVID, a challenging schedule and the absence of their head coach for multiple games has the Defenders staring at a winless season.
Loyalsock, meanwhile, is surging with a vast array of weapons, from quarterback Tyler Gee to Rian Glunk at wideout to Davion Hill at running back. It all adds up to one big headache as the Defenders hit I-180 west Friday toward Loyalsock.
Warrior Run (0-8) will hope to play spoiler as Loyalsock (5-4) is statistically in the hunt for the top seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs as No. 1 Danville is home with Southern Columbia and No. 2 Montoursville entertains Selinsgrove.
To do that, the Defenders need to find a way to get some traction in the run game, while continuing to feed top threat Derek Thomas at wide receiver. Thomas has made plays all season and despite the opposition realizing this... he still finds a way.
The Defenders haven’t scored double digits since a 27-26 loss Sept. 17 at Central Columbia.
