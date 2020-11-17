LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team has announced that Cecelia Collins, Isabella King and Remi Sisselman have each signed National Letters of Intent and will be joining the Bison next season as the Class of 2025.
Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and New York are the three states represented by the incoming class, and each signee stands 5-feet, 11-inches or taller.
“We are excited to welcome Cecelia, Remi and Isabella to the Bison family. As a group they bring excellent size, skill and versatility to our roster,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “I believe all three can help us at multiple positions and bring a competitiveness that is necessary to remain at the top of the Patriot League. In my opinion Cecelia, Remi and Isabella fit that very well with our tough, smart, together (TST) mindset.”
