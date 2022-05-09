LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University men’s outdoor track and field team capped the 2022 regular season with a strong outing at Saturday’s LHU Qualifier at the Glen Allison Family Track and Field Complex. During the day’s action, LHU honored Hunter Confair, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, and John Davern, its two graduating seniors from the class of 2022.
The Bald Eagles took the top-five spots in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as Davern, Tanner Walter, a graduate of Milton Area High School, and Confair swept the podium spots. Davern pulled away from the field and finished in the top spot with a time of 9:34.6. Walter, in his first attempt at the steeplechase, clocked in at 10:03.3 just ahead of Confair at 10:04.8.
The Bald Eagles now turn their sights to the 2022 PSAC Outdoor Championships, hosted by Millersville University, from May 12-14.
Bucknell women’s track and field finishes fourth at Patriot League Championships
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell women’s track and field team ended up in fourth place at the 2022 Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a final score of 97.5, while Navy won the meet with 281.5 points. The Mids were followed by Army (2nd, 176) and Boston University (3rd, 129). The Bison earned silver medals in the 4x100, the 400 hurdles, and the 5000. They also saw several athletes make new marks in the all-time top 10 performance lists.
Competing in her final Patriot League championships, senior Ashlyn Ramos ran the second-fastest 5000 in school history to earn silver for a second straight year. Ramos posted a 16:22.42, beating her previous mark of 16:23.75. Fellow senior Michaela Bracken, who broke the school’s 400 hurdles record in the prelims on Friday, took second in the event on Saturday with a 1:00.81. Bracken ran a 1:00.52 during the opening day of the meet to shatter the six-year-old record.
Bucknell’s 4x100 team of Bridget Lalonde, Meghan Quinn, Gianna Macones and Karen Hull earned runner-up status as well with a 47.30 to add eight points to the Bison total. The group currently holds the second-fastest time in program history, which they set earlier this spring. Four other Bison medaled with third place individual finishes. Senior Karly Forker placed third in the 1500 with a 4:32.18, Lalonde grabbed third in the 400 with a 56.43, Hull posted a 14.58 in the 100 hurdles, and Quinn took third in the 100-meter dash with a 12.29.
Bucknell continues competition when it heads to Williamsburg, Va. for the 2022 ECAC Championships. Events begin on Friday.
Bucknell men’s track and field places fourth at Patriot League Outdoor Championships
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell men’s track and field team totaled 66 points and finished fourth overall at the 2022 Patriot League Outdoor Championships on Saturday. Navy won the meet with 333 points, and the Mids were followed by Army (2nd, 239) and Boston U. (3rd, 82). Bucknell’s 4x100 relay team and Samuel Whittaker highlighted the meet with third-place finishes, and Whittaker’s mark in the 5000 ranked seventh on Bucknell’s all-time top 10 list.
Whittaker ran a 14:18.54 to beat his previous best time by 18 seconds. He was joined with a bronze medal by Kevin Boyle, Brian Scotto, Matthew Perello and Brandon Foust, whose 42.60 in the 4x100 came in just behind first-place Navy and second-place Army. A pair of Bison collected points in the 400, as Ethan Wolford-Tuffy placed fourth with a 49.70 and Rayven Sample took seventh with a 51.07.
Bloomsburg softball defeats Shepherd; eliminated by Mercyhurst in PSAC Tournament
QUAKERTOWN — The Bloomsburg University softball team’s bid for the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title ended in the second game of the day on Sunday. The Huskies defeated Shepherd, 8-6, to move on to the semifinals but fell to Mercyhurst, 4-3, to end their tournament run.
The Huskies went 3-2 in the tournament after defeating Seton Hill on the first day, 9-3, but the Huskies fell to Kutztown, 4-3, to get sent to the loser’s bracket. Bloomsburg stayed alive in the tournament with an 8-7 walk-off win over Shippensburg on Thursday night before the tournament was postponed for 48 hours due to steady rain in Quakertown. Action resumed on Sunday, and the Huskies need to win four games to claim the title. They started on the right foot as the Huskies eliminated Shepherd with an 8-6 win in the morning game. Mercyhurst ended the Huskies’ chances of playing for the title as the Lakers won the second game of the day, 4-3.
Despite falling in the conference tournament, the Huskies are currently ranked No. 4 in the Atlantic Region. They will await the NCAA selection show to see if their 28-17 record has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is slated for Monday at 10 am.
Bloomsburg baseball closes out season with 9-5 win over Lock Haven on Senior Day
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University baseball team closed out its 2022 regular season with a 9-5 victory over Lock Haven on Senior Day Sunday at Danny Litwhiler Field in Bloomsburg.
After falling behind 2-0 after the top of the first inning, the Huskies quickly responded at the plate like they have all season long — by scoring runs off the long ball. Thanks to three home runs in the first two innings, the Huskies regained control of the game and took a 5-2 lead through two innings of play. Bloomsburg then added one run in the third and two more in the fifth to score eight unanswered runs and jump out to a commanding 8-2 lead.
At the plate, Kyle OFier, Carter Chasanov and Ben Newbert got the Huskies started with their three home runs in the first two innings. Anthony Viggiano also homered in the fifth and his two-run blast raised Bloomsburg’s season total to 79 home runs, which ranks second in the conference behind Mercyhurst’s 84 home runs.
OFier finishes his career as the program’s all-time leader in career home runs with 47 and his solo homer in the first inning gives him a total of 171 career RBI, which is also a program record, and 165 runs scored, which is the second-most in program history. Newbert finishes second all-time in career home runs with 45 and second all-time in career RBI with 168. He ends the year with 22 home runs, which is a single-season record, and 59 RBI, which is the second-most hit by a Husky in one season. OFier’s 19 home runs this year rank second all-time for a single season.
The win closes out the fifth straight winning season for the Huskies, who ended the year with an overall record of 25-19-1 and conference record of 14-9-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.