Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 44 37 .543 _ Philadelphia 41 42 .494 4 Washington 41 43 .488 4½ Atlanta 41 44 .482 5 Miami 37 47 .440 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _ Cincinnati 44 41 .518 6½ St. Louis 43 44 .494 8½ Chicago 42 44 .488 9 Pittsburgh 32 53 .376 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 53 32 .624 _ Los Angeles 53 33 .616 ½ San Diego 51 37 .580 3½ Colorado 37 49 .430 16½ Arizona 24 63 .276 30
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1 Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6 Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings Philadelphia 15, Chicago Cubs 10 Arizona 4, Colorado 3 St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5 San Diego 7, Washington 4 Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-1), 9:40 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m. Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 54 33 .621 _ Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4 Toronto 43 40 .518 9 New York 43 41 .512 9½ Baltimore 28 57 .329 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 50 35 .588 _ Cleveland 42 40 .512 6½ Detroit 39 47 .453 11½ Kansas City 36 49 .424 14 Minnesota 35 49 .417 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 53 33 .616 _ Oakland 49 38 .563 4½ Seattle 45 41 .523 8 Los Angeles 43 42 .506 9½ Texas 34 52 .395 19
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5 Texas 10, Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 9, Oakland 6 Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6 L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1 Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 1:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 35 19 .648 — Toledo (Detroit) 30 24 .556 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 27 27 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 26 28 .481 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 25 29 .463 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 22 32 .407 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 21 31 .404 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 35 16 .686 — Worcester (Boston) 33 21 .611 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 32 21 .604 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 14 Rochester (Washington) 22 32 .407 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 15 38 .283 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 37 17 .685 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 34 19 .642 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 29 24 .547 7½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 23 29 .442 13 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 31 .426 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 22 31 .415 14½ Memphis (St. Louis) 21 34 .382 16½
Tuesday’s Games
Louisville 9, Memphis 3 Scranton W/B 8, Syracuse 3 Buffalo 3, Rochester 2 Durham 11, Norfolk 0 Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 5, Jacksonville 4, 11 innings Nashville 8, Gwinnett 0 Columbus 1, Indianapolis 0 St. Paul 11, Iowa 1 Omaha 7, Toledo 5
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Nashville at Gwinnett, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 35 18 .660 — Portland (Boston) 29 23 .558 5½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 29 .442 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 19 34 .358 16 Hartford (Colorado) 18 36 .333 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 32 21 .604 — Erie (Detroit) 32 22 .593 — Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 29 26 .527 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 20 34 .370 12½
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 4, Hartford 3 Altoona 12, Akron 9 Bowie 9, Richmond 4 Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2 Erie at Somerset, ppd. Reading 4, Harrisburg 1
Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Reading, Noon Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 20 16 .556 — Long Island 18 16 .529 1 Lancaster 18 18 .500 2 York 16 20 .444 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 22 12 .647 — High Point 17 17 .500 5 Gastonia 14 20 .412 8 West Virginia 14 20 .412 8
Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster 13, Lexington 9 High Point at Long Island, ppd. Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 3 York 11, West Virginia 6
Wednesday’s Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Phoenix 1, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1
Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 3 Monday, July 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Wednesday, July 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Friday, July 9: Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, July 11: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA
Tennis
Wimbledon Results
Tuesday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London Surface: Grass
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Ons Jabeur (21), Tunisia, 6-4, 6-3. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (12), United States, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
