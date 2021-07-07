Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 44 37 .543 _ Philadelphia 41 42 .494 4 Washington 41 43 .488 4½ Atlanta 41 44 .482 5 Miami 37 47 .440 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _ Cincinnati 44 41 .518 6½ St. Louis 43 44 .494 8½ Chicago 42 44 .488 9 Pittsburgh 32 53 .376 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 53 32 .624 _ Los Angeles 53 33 .616 ½ San Diego 51 37 .580 3½ Colorado 37 49 .430 16½ Arizona 24 63 .276 30

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1 Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6 Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings Philadelphia 15, Chicago Cubs 10 Arizona 4, Colorado 3 St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5 San Diego 7, Washington 4 Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-1), 9:40 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m. Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 54 33 .621 _ Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4 Toronto 43 40 .518 9 New York 43 41 .512 9½ Baltimore 28 57 .329 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 50 35 .588 _ Cleveland 42 40 .512 6½ Detroit 39 47 .453 11½ Kansas City 36 49 .424 14 Minnesota 35 49 .417 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 53 33 .616 _ Oakland 49 38 .563 4½ Seattle 45 41 .523 8 Los Angeles 43 42 .506 9½ Texas 34 52 .395 19

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5 Texas 10, Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 9, Oakland 6 Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6 L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1 Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 1:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 35 19 .648 — Toledo (Detroit) 30 24 .556 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 27 27 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 26 28 .481 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 25 29 .463 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 22 32 .407 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 21 31 .404 13

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 35 16 .686 — Worcester (Boston) 33 21 .611 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 32 21 .604 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 14 Rochester (Washington) 22 32 .407 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 15 38 .283 21

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 37 17 .685 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 34 19 .642 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 29 24 .547 7½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 23 29 .442 13 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 31 .426 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 22 31 .415 14½ Memphis (St. Louis) 21 34 .382 16½

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 9, Memphis 3 Scranton W/B 8, Syracuse 3 Buffalo 3, Rochester 2 Durham 11, Norfolk 0 Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 5, Jacksonville 4, 11 innings Nashville 8, Gwinnett 0 Columbus 1, Indianapolis 0 St. Paul 11, Iowa 1 Omaha 7, Toledo 5

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Gwinnett, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 35 18 .660 — Portland (Boston) 29 23 .558 5½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 29 .442 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 19 34 .358 16 Hartford (Colorado) 18 36 .333 17½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 32 21 .604 — Erie (Detroit) 32 22 .593 — Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 29 26 .527 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 20 34 .370 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3 Altoona 12, Akron 9 Bowie 9, Richmond 4 Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2 Erie at Somerset, ppd. Reading 4, Harrisburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Reading, Noon Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 20 16 .556 — Long Island 18 16 .529 1 Lancaster 18 18 .500 2 York 16 20 .444 4

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 22 12 .647 — High Point 17 17 .500 5 Gastonia 14 20 .412 8 West Virginia 14 20 .412 8

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 13, Lexington 9 High Point at Long Island, ppd. Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 3 York 11, West Virginia 6

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Phoenix 1, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 3 Monday, July 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Wednesday, July 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Friday, July 9: Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, July 11: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA

Tennis

Wimbledon Results

Tuesday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London Surface: Grass

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Ons Jabeur (21), Tunisia, 6-4, 6-3. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (12), United States, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Named Tom Hallion to serve as umpire crew chief, CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field), manager Dave Roberts invited Reggie Smith and Bud Black as honorary coaches for the National League, manager Kevin Cash invited Terry Francona to be honorary coach for the American League and Dave Einspahr named official scorer for the 2021 All-Star Game. American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Bryan Abreu from the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled 2B Jack Mayfield from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Sent RF Scott Schebler outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A East). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHPs Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for INF Rowdy Tellez. Reinstated RHP Thomas Hatch from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Ryan Borucki from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Jordan Weems. Optioned CF Nick Heath to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled LF Stuart Fairchild from Reno. Sent RF Kole Calhoun to Reno on a rehab assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Pablo Sandoval on the restricted list. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 2B Eric Sogard and RHP Kohl Stewart on the 10-day IL. Reinstated Trevor Williams from the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Sergio Alcántara from Iowa (Triple-A East). COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Mychal Givens from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Reed from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated LF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from Oklahoma City. Placed LHP Victor González on the 10-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded LHP Nathan Kirby to Pittsburgh Pirates. Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled RHP Robert Stock from Syracuse (Triple-A East). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day IL. Placed LF Phillip Evans on the 7-day concussion/IL. Recalled 3B Rodolfo Castro from Altoona (Double-A Northeast) and SS Cole Tucker from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RF Jaylin Davis on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Recalled 3B Jason Vosler from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Kyle Finnegan from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper and LHP Kyle Lobstein to Rochester (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Nick Goody to a minor-league contract. Minor League Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Scott Harkin. Placed RHP Vin Mazzaro on the disabled list, retroactive to July 1. Frontier League ÉQUIPE QUÉBEC — Released 1B/OF Jack Barrie. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed LHP Casey Grimm. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OF Sean Green. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Anthony Braun. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Julio Medina. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Steven Colon, INF Adrian Gomez and C Cody Young. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association ATLANTA DREAM — Suspended Chennedy Carter until further notice for conduct detrimental to the team. MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed Natasha Mack to a seven-day first contract. FOOTBALL CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted LaMar Campbell to vice president of player engagement, Jeff King to director of pro scouting, Sam Summerville from area scout to national scout, Scott Hamel from Midwest Area scout to Southeast Area scout, Brendan Rehor from combine scout to Midwest Area scout, and Drew Raucina from scouting assistant to combine scout. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Trevor Lawrence. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Mac Jones. NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Morgan Moses. Waived DB Jordyn Peters. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Demarcus Christmas on injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived LB Nathan Gerry. HOCKEY ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Alan Hepple as the team’s new director of pro scouting. BUFFALO SABRES — Named Sam Ventura vice president of hockey strategy and research. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL level. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found Columbus Crew MF Pedro Santos guilty of simulation-embellishment in the match against the New England Revolution on July 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action. ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Amar Sejdic from CF Montreal in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), with the potential to rise to $150,000 GAM if performance incentives are met, effective July 7. LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed D Julian Araujo to a four and a half-year contract extension through the end of the 2025 MLS regular season and will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot. NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Tom Judge to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of USL Championship through the 2021 season and maintains the ability to terminate the loan agreement at any point throughout the season. COLLEGE TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Paulina Ramirez to women’s volleyball assistant coach.

