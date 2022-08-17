Baseball
Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Australia; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curacao; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; JAPAN REGION, Takarazuka, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Managua, Nicaragua; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Aguadulce, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 17
Game 1: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Managua (Nicaragua), 1 p.m. Game 2: Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Middleboro (Mass.), 3 p.m. Game 3: Vancouver (British Columbia) vs. Brisbane (Australia), 5 p.m. Game 4: Bonney Lake (Wash.) vs. Honolulu (Hawaii), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Game 5: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) vs. Bologna (Italy), 1 p.m. Game 6: Davenport (Iowa) vs. Hagerstown (Ind.), 3 p.m. Game 7: Guaynabo (PR) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 5 p.m. Game 8: Pearland (Texas) vs. Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Aguadulce (Panama), 1 p.m. Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. Santa Clara (Utah), 3 p.m. Game 11: Takarazuka (Japan) vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. Game 12: Massapequa (N.Y.) vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Game 13: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m. Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m. Game 15: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m. Game 16: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m. Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 11 a.m. Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m. Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 21: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. Game 22: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m. Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m. Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 1 p.m. Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 3 p.m. Game 27: Game 17 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m. Game 28: Game 18 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m. Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m. Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 72 45 .615 _ Tampa Bay 62 53 .539 9 Toronto 61 54 .530 10 Baltimore 61 55 .526 10½ Boston 58 59 .496 14
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 55 .530 _ Minnesota 60 55 .522 1 Chicago 61 56 .521 1 Kansas City 48 70 .407 14½ Detroit 45 74 .378 18
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Houston 75 43 .636 _ Seattle 64 54 .542 11 Texas 52 64 .448 22 Los Angeles 51 66 .436 23½ Oakland 42 75 .359 32½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 75 42 .641 _ Atlanta 72 46 .610 3½ Philadelphia 65 51 .560 9½ Miami 52 65 .444 23 Washington 39 79 .331 36½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 64 51 .557 _ Milwaukee 62 53 .539 2 Chicago 48 67 .417 16 Cincinnati 45 70 .391 19 Pittsburgh 45 71 .388 19½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 35 .696 _ San Diego 65 54 .546 17 San Francisco 59 57 .509 21½ Arizona 53 63 .457 27½ Colorado 51 67 .432 30½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 Baltimore 7, Toronto 3 Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2 Texas 2, Oakland 1 Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Baltimore 4, Toronto 2 Detroit 4, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0 Oakland 5, Texas 1 Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3 Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m. Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m. Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3 Miami 3, San Diego 0 Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1 L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0 San Francisco 6, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0 Miami 4, San Diego 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings St. Louis 5, Colorado 4 Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 12:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 1:05 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 4:10 p.m. Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Double-A Eastern League Glancex-first half division winnerNortheast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 24 16 .600 — x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 23 16 .590 ½ Hartford (Colorado) 20 19 .513 3½ Reading (Philadelphia) 20 20 .500 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 17 23 .425 7 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 26 .333 20½
Southwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 27 12 .692 — Bowie (Baltimore) 26 14 .650 1½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 18 .538 6 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 20 19 .513 7 Harrisburg (Washington) 13 26 .333 14 x-Richmond (San Francisco) 12 27 .308 15 ___
Sunday’s Games
Portland 10, Richmond 7 Harrisburg 7, Reading 6, 10 innings Altoona 6, Binghamton 1 Erie 5, New Hampshire 3 Akron 7, Bowie 6 Somerset 10, Hartford 1
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Altoona 2, susp top of 7th Akron 5, Erie 1 Binghamton 8, Richmond 2 Somerset 2, Bowie 1 Reading 8, Portland 2 New Hampshire 5, Hartford 1
Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m. Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 2, 5:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 13 3 9 48 45 19 CF Montréal 13 8 4 43 43 41 New York City FC 12 6 6 42 45 27 New York 10 8 7 37 38 31 Columbus 8 6 10 34 32 27 Orlando City 9 10 6 33 28 36 Inter Miami CF 9 10 6 33 32 41 New England 8 7 9 33 36 34 Cincinnati 8 8 9 33 42 45 Chicago 8 11 6 30 28 34 Charlotte FC 9 14 2 29 30 39 Toronto FC 8 12 5 29 37 43 Atlanta 7 9 8 29 33 36 D.C. United 6 15 4 22 28 49
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 4 3 57 54 24 Austin FC 14 5 6 48 54 34 FC Dallas 10 7 9 39 38 28 Minnesota United 11 9 5 38 40 35 Real Salt Lake 10 8 7 37 33 34 LA Galaxy 10 11 3 33 37 34 Nashville 8 9 9 33 34 36 Portland 7 7 12 33 42 40 Seattle 10 13 2 32 32 31 Colorado 8 9 7 31 35 37 Vancouver 8 11 6 30 29 44 Houston 7 14 4 25 31 42 San Jose 5 11 9 24 40 53 Sporting Kansas City 6 15 5 23 26 48 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, August 13
Orlando City 1, New York 0 Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie New England 1, D.C. United 0 Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1 Toronto FC 3, Portland 1 Miami 3, New York City FC 2 Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3 Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1 CF Montréal 3, Houston 2 LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0
Sunday, August 14
Minnesota 2, Nashville 1 Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1
Tuesday, August 16
Los Angeles FC 1, D.C. United 0
Wednesday, August 17
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 19
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 21
Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 26
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 28
