WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Cole Senior had 12 tackles, including forcing a fumble that led to the Lycoming College football team’s last touchdown in a 30-27 barnburner over Wilkes University on Saturday at David Person Field, to take hold of second place in the Middle Atlantic Conference standings with two games remaining in the regular season.
Senior posted 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble to go with his 12 tackles, as helped make it a happy Senior Day for the team’s 18 seniors, including senior quarterback Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore grad, who was efficient on a rainy day, going 10-for-20 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but he still moved past Larry Barretta into fourth in program history with 5,595 passing yards, tied Jason Marraccini for fifth in program history with 41 passing touchdowns and moved past Colin Dwyer with 392 career completions.
Senior Tyjah During caught three passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, his second career 100-yard receiving game. Senior Jacob Fimbres rushed once for a team-leading 35 yards and senior Kevin Krawczyk caught two passes for 41 yards and touchdown.
Sophomore Ian Plankenhorn, a Montoursville grad, hit three key field goals to give him 11 on the season, two shy of the school record held by Jamie Fisher (2017) and John Phillips (1990).
The Warriors (6-2 overall, 5-1 MAC) allowed 399 yards to the Colonels (6-2 overall, 5-2 MAC), who allowed just 286, though the Warriors scored 17 points in the second quarter despite holding the ball for just 99 seconds.
Sophomore Coleman Witherite, a Lewisburg graduate, posted nine tackles, junior Austin Rowley had eight and junior David Tomb (Jersey Shore) added seven tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack. Sophomore Hunter Campbell posted four tackles and an interception.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday, Nov. 6, when they head to Widener for a 1 p.m. MAC game.
No. 20 Johns Hopkins takes down No. 18 Susquehanna
BALTIMORE, Md. — Susquehanna pulled to within one score at 24-17 in the third quarter, but No. 20 Johns Hopkins University scored the final 14 points of the game to hand the No. 18 River Hawks its first loss of the 2021 season with a 38-17 defeat in action from Homewood Field Saturday in Centennial Conference play.
The loss snapped a 15-game win streak for the River Hawks (7-1, 6-1 Centennial Conference), which hadn’t lost in regulation since the 2018 season when SU fell to Moravian College 21-18 on Oct. 6, 2018. The victory by Johns Hopkins University (7-1, 6-1 Centennial) placed SU, JHU and Muhlenberg College into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with two weeks to play.
It was a slow start for Susquehanna, as Johns Hopkins scored the game’s first 24 points as Danny Wolf posted three rushing touchdowns aroudn a Kyle Battles field goal to make it 24-0 with 9:45 to go in the first half. SU would get on the board with 2:52 to play in the second quarter, finishing a 13-play drive over 6:53 with a seven-yard touchdown pass from senior Michael Ruisch to Kyle Good. SU would get the ball back and Elijah Hoffman finished the first-half with a 30-yard field goal to make it 24-10 at the break.
After the intermission, Susquehanna kicked off but got the ball back after two plays thanks to Edwin Maxwell forcing a fumble which was recovered by senior Craig Roumes at the Hopkins 30. Three plays later, Ruisch would take it in himself from 12-yards out to make it 24-17 with 12:59 to go in the third quarter. On the ensuing drive, JHU used a big 34-yard pass from Ryan Stevens to Harrison Wellmann to take the momentum back, scoring at the 10:18 mark of the third quarter as Wolf took it in from two yards out.
JHU’s defense would force another fumble on the next River Hawk drive, and Stevens hit Quinn Revere for a five-yard score to make it 38-17. SU had three drives in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get much going as the Blue Jays held on for the victory. The tale of the game was turnovers, as the River Hawks lost the turnover battle for the first time in 2021 5-2, as the Blue Jays outscored SU in points off turnovers 25-7. JHU outgained Susquehanna 417-272 on the afternoon.
Junior Frankie Negrini rushed for 96 yards on the game for Susquehanna on 17 carries, while Michael Ruisch finished with 58 yards on the ground. Ruisch was also 18-for-30 for 158 yards through the air, as Samuel Darrell finished with 34 yards on five grabs. Eddie Nugent also finished with four catches for 55 yards, and Kyle Good finished with 37 yards receiving and the score. Craig Roumes finished with a team-high nine tackes, while first-year Andrew Wells tallied eight stops as well. David Gilchrist posted seven tackles, and Aaron Beverly had six stops, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Riley Gaughan had two sacks and six stops as well for Susquehanna.
Susquehanna will host No. 7 Muhlenberg College Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., Nov. 6, for Senior Day on Amos Alonzo Stagg Field in Doug Arthur Stadium.
No. 12 Shepherd crushes Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — It was a tale of two halves for the Bloomsburg University football team as the Huskies fell to Shepherd University, 62-18, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East action, Saturday afternoon. With the loss, the Huskies dropped to 2-7 for the year and 1-5 in conference action, while the Rams improved to 8-1 for the season and 5-1 in PSAC play.
Tyshaun Pollard led the Huskies with 78 receiving yards on five catches, while Alex Gooden rushed for 36 yards on nine carries. David LePoidevin finished the day 12-for-21 with one TD and one interception.
Next week, Bloomsburg is at Millersville.
West Chester tops Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven fell to 1-8, 0-6 PSAC East while visiting West Chester University improved to 6-3, 4-2 PSAC East.
