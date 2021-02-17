MILTON — It’s often not how you start the game, it’s how you finish it.
In the case of Milton’s girls basketball team on Tuesday, the Black Panthers finished their game against Midd-West very well. The start, however, was a different story.
After digging itself into a double-digit hole in the first half, Milton rallied late but the Black Panthers fell just short of a comeback win as Midd-West escaped The Jungle with a 42-40 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory.
“We probably should’ve come to play early in the game, and we clearly didn’t,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “Midd-West beat us in every aspect of the game early and we put ourselves in such a big hole and we almost climbed out of it, but we didn’t.
“I’ve seen Midd-West on film and I know they are much improved team over the past couple of years, so I certainly expected this to be a hard-fought game,” added Milton’s coach. “Fortunately we were able to come back and make it close, because at one point it wasn’t (close). I figured it would be a dogfight, and unfortunately we didn’t come out on top.”
Midd-West (6-7) held Milton (4-8) to just four points in a forgettable first quarter, and 14 overall in the opening half to take a 27-14 lead into the locker room.
“We’re just not consistent enough on the offensive end, and we struggled to shoot consistently on offense,” said Davis. “I feel like we’re getting good looks at the basket, but we’re not finishing our shots.”
The Black Panthers began getting out of their funk in the third quarter as Abbey Kitchen laid the ball in off an offensive rebound before getting another basket from a Crystal Hamilton assist on back-to-back possessions.
Key free throws by Morgan Reiner and a basket by Kyla Rovenolt followed late in the period to help Milton win the quarter.
Regardless, Milton still trailed Midd-West 35-24 entering the final period.
The game would get interesting in the fourth when Hamilton began the quarter with a pair of layups, the second of which ignited a 14-0 run that brought the Black Panthers to within 41-40 of Midd-West with 41.5 seconds remaining.
“I think our pressure created a lot of easy baskets, just like theirs did the entire first half. They were scoring at will while we couldn’t make anything in the first half,” said Davis. “Then we got a little confidence I think in the second half with a couple of steals and breakaways and we were just giving ourselves easier looks and I thought we shot the ball fairly well from the free throw line, which helped too.”
Milton lost out on its chance to win the game by committing two turnovers at the wrong time combined with a couple of inopportune misses — one each by Hamilton and Morgan Reiner — in the waning moments.
Despite the loss Milton is still clinging onto the eighth and final spot for the upcoming District 4 Class 4A playoffs, and coach Davis hopes the effort his girls gave in the second half carries over into the next game (St. John Neumann home on Friday) and eventually the district tournament.
“I think we have to find a way to play for four quarters and execute early in the game and not have to rely on helter skelter towards the end to try to get us back into it, but I think we did some good things and maybe we saw that if we play some good defense we can get some transition baskets, which will help us offensively, and I think that’s kind of what happened in the second half.
“Hopefully, we can grow from that (effort in the second half) and move forward,” added Milton’s coach.
Midd-West 42, Milton 40at MiltonScore by quarters
Midd-West 8 19 8 7 — 42 Milton 4 10 10 16 — 40
Midd-West (6-7) 42
Rylee Shawver 3 1-2 7; Makenna Dietz 4 0-4 8; Chloe Sauer 2 1-2 5; Bella Fave 6 1-5 13; Alexis Walter 3 2-3 9; Leah Ferster 0 0-2 0; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Snyder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 5-18 42.
3-point goals:
Walter.
Milton (4-7) 40
Kiersten Stork 2 4-7 8; Leah Walter 2 0-0 4; Morgan Reiner 4 2-2 10; Crystal Hamilton 3 0-0 6; Abbey Kitchen 3 2-2 8; Kyla Rovenolt 1 0-0 2; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2; Larissa Shearer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 8-11 40.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score: Milton, 47-15.
