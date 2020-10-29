TURBOTVILLE - For four years, Warrior Run's Lauren Trapani has paced the field. Fittingly, in her final appearance at the District 4 Cross Country Championships, she took home another gold and paced her team to a second-straight District 4 Class 2A championship.
Trapani crossed the finish in 18:38 as a steady rain fell on a course that endured four races over the course of the day Thursday at Warrior Run.
Teammate and fellow senior Alyssa Hoffman surged past Danville's Coyla Bartholomew in the final yards to make it a one-two finish for the Defenders on their home course. Hoffman clocked in at 19:29. Sophomore Sage Dunkleberger took fifth (20:09), senior Alanna Ranck eighth (20:24) and freshman Sienna Dunkleberger 10th (20:29). Mikaela Majcher took 21st (21:05) and Kelsey Hoffman 38th (23:00) to complete the team win.
Trapani said she and her teammates were anxious to begin the fall cross country season after having no track and field season in the spring.
"The team did well," said Trapani. "Over the years it's been a pleasure with this team. Most of the team stayed together. It's hard to believe I'm a senior. It seems like yesterday I was a freshman."
And while the weather was certainly a factor, it wasn't enough to deter the Defenders from taking home a second-straight district title, and third in four years (2017, Class A)
"We made the best of the situation, and ran with a positive attitude," said Trapani.
Hoffman showed she had plenty in the tank as she completed the final 200 yards for second. She closed the gap with Bartholomew over the final 150 yards and closed the deal in the final 40 yards.
"We're all just really happy," she said. "We were hopeful coming in to this season after last season, especially after we were told we may not have a season.
"I'm happy we were together and I was happy to see the younger girls coming up."
Hoffman's second-place finish was a dramatic improvement over last year's 11th-place run.
Only the top Class 2A team and the top-six finishers not part of the winning team advanced to the PIAA Championships set for Saturday, Nov. 7 in Hershey.
Danville finished second, Selinsgrove third and Lewisburg fourth.
Lewisburg's finishers were Olivia Beattie in 13th, Hannah Mirshahi in 14th, Sarah Mahoney 19th, Samantha Wakeman 22nd, Maggie Daly 25th, Delaney Humphrey 28th and Kyra Binney 32nd.
Milton took seventh. Karenza Musser led the Panthers with a 40th-place finish. Emma East was 43rd, Mercedez Farr 48th, Jacklyn Hopple 60th, Jillian Hopple 62nd, Aliana Ayala 68th and Morgan Solomon 79th. Only Musser and Solomon are seniors.
Mifflinburg followed in eighth with sophomore Marissa Allen in 31st, Emma Hyder 41st, Cassie Ebersole 55th, Elaine Oberheim 67th, Kailie Stephens 74th, Kendall Houtz 76th and Jayden Rothermel 85th. Oberheim and Stephens are seniors.
District 4 Class 2A Championships
at Warrior Run High School
Top 10 and locals
Girls
Team standings: 1. Warrior Run (SQ) 26; 2. Danville 59; 3. Selinsgrove 79; 4. Lewisburg 93; 5. Shikellamy 97; 6. Montoursville 186; 7. Milton 253; 8. Mifflinburg 268; 9. Hughesville 271; 10. Wellsboro 278
Individuals: 1. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 18:38; 2. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 19:29; 3. Coyla Bartholomew (SQ), Danville, 19:30; 4. Shaela Kruskie (SQ), Selinsgrove, 19:43; 5. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 20:09; 6. Grace Petrick (SQ), Danville, 20:16; 7. 7. Victoria Bartholomew (SQ), Danville, 20:23; 8. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 20:24; 9. Alyssa Keeley (SQ), Shikellamy, 20:27; 10. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 20:29; 11. Elli Ronk (SQ), Shikellamy, 20:33; 13. Olivia Beattie, Lewisburg, 20:38; 14. Hannah Mirshahi, Lewisburg, 20:41; 19. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 21:01; 21. Mikaella Majcher, Warrior Run, 21:05; 22. Samantha Wakeman, Lewisburg, 21:14; 25. Maggie Daly, Lewisburg, 21:23; 28. Delaney Humphrey, Lewisburg, 21:41; 31. Marissa Allen, Miflfinburg, 21:59; 32. Kira Binney, Lewisburg, 22:15; 39. Kelsey Hoffman, Warrior Run, 23:00; 40. Karenza Musser, Milton, 23:17; 41. Emma Hyder, Mifflinburg, 23:19; 43. Emma East, Milton, 23:30; 48. Mercedez Farr, Milton, 23:53; 55. Cassie Ebersole, Mifflinburg, 24:42; 60. Jacklyn Hopple, Milton, 25:30; 62. Jillian Hopple, Milton, 25:39; 65. Kate Amato, Shamokin, 25:54; 67. Elaine Oberheim, Mifflinburg, 26:09; 68. Aliana Ayala, Milton, 26:19; 70. Gina Carapellucci, Shamokin, 26:26.
Class A
Top 10 and locals
Girls
Team standings: 1. Wyalusing (SQ) 38, 2. Southern Columbia 51, 3. Troy 57, 4. Towanda 108, 5. Northeast Bradford 117, 6. Canton 142
Indivduals: 1. Kennedy Marsh (SQ), Montgomery, 21;17; 2. Katie Moncavage (SQ), Southern Columbia, 21:31; 3. Melanie Shuman (SQ), Northeast Bradford, 21:44; 4. Annabell Reck (SQ), Southern Columbia, 21:41; 5. Catherine Brown (SQ), Wyalusing, 21:48; 6. Caroline Fletcher (SQ), Mount Carmel, 21:48; 7, Kayle Beebe, Wyalusing, 21:49; 8. Carrie Claypool, Sayre, 21:49; 9. Heather Cecco, Southern Columbia, 21:54; 10. Sierra Allen, Wyalusing, 21:10; 27. Camryn Kirkner, Southern Columbia, 25:37; 28. Kylee Danglovitch, Southern Columbia, 26:04; 35. Rhyse Pursell, Southern Columbia, 27:34
