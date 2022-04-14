Women’s lacrosse
Lycoming 16, Wilkes 9Notes:
First-year Kailey Stocker posted a career-high six goals to lead the Warriors, who outscored Wilkes in all four quarters en route to a win at UPMC Field. First-years Katie Maguire and Erin Henn each added three goals and two assists and senior Erika Boyer posted a goal and three assists. Maguire also caused four turnovers and grabbed six ground balls. Sophomore Rylie Cranmer notched two goals for Lycoming (6-7, 2-3 MAC Freedom) against Wilkes (3-9, 1-4).
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 15, Wilkes 8Notes:
Tallying six goals, just one shy of his career high, senior Dominick Massaro completed his sixth hat trick of the season to lead the Warriors past Wilkes in MAC Freedom action at Schmidt Stadium. Senior Owen Zimmerman notched four goals for his ninth hat trick of the season, finishing with an assist, groundball, and caused turnover. Senior Markus Sidwell scored two goals and added a groundball and caused turnover. Senior Brandon Waden, sophomore Patrick Dwyer, who also added two assists, and first-year Troy Scozzafava all notched a goal apiece for Lycoming (7-7, 3-2 MAC Freedom) against Wilkes (4-10, 0-5).
Men’s tennisWilkes 9, Lycoming 0Records:
Wilkes is 7-5, 1-2 in MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 4-8, 0-3.
NBAPLAY-INFIRST ROUNDTuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Wednesday, April 13
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103
PLAY-INSECOND ROUNDFriday, April 15
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
FIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Saturday, April 16
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
East Eighth Seed at Miami, 1 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Monday, April 18
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Minnesota at Memphis, TBD East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, TBD Memphis at Minnesota, TBD
Sunday, April 24
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Miami at East Eighth Seed, 7 p.m. Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Boston at Brooklyn, TBD Utah at Dallas, TBD x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
Tuesday, April 26
x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
Wednesday, April 27
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
Thursday, April 28
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD x-Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD x-Dallas at Utah, TBD x-Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD
Friday, April 29
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
Saturday, April 30
x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD x-Utah at Dallas, TBD x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
Sunday, May 1
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 73 52 15 6 110 305 216 x-Toronto 73 47 20 6 100 279 226 Tampa Bay 73 44 21 8 96 239 205 Boston 73 45 23 5 95 229 199 Detroit 73 28 35 10 66 210 281 Buffalo 75 27 37 11 65 208 266 Ottawa 73 27 40 6 60 197 237 Montreal 74 20 43 11 51 193 284
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 74 48 18 8 104 247 177 x-N.Y. Rangers 75 48 21 6 102 231 191 Pittsburgh 75 42 22 11 95 247 210 Washington 73 41 22 10 92 249 212 N.Y. Islanders 72 34 29 9 77 200 200 Columbus 74 35 33 6 76 240 274 New Jersey 73 26 41 6 58 227 271 Philadelphia 74 23 40 11 57 190 269
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 73 53 14 6 112 284 201 Minnesota 72 45 21 6 96 268 223 St. Louis 73 43 20 10 96 268 209 Nashville 73 42 26 5 89 237 210 Dallas 73 42 27 4 88 215 217 Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 Chicago 73 24 38 11 59 194 260 Arizona 73 22 46 5 49 181 271
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 73 45 19 9 99 258 181 Edmonton 74 42 26 6 90 256 235 Los Angeles 76 39 27 10 88 220 225 Vegas 74 40 29 5 85 238 221 Vancouver 74 36 28 10 82 217 210 Anaheim 75 29 33 13 71 210 245 San Jose 72 29 33 10 68 186 229 Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2 Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2 Washington 9, Philadelphia 2 Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT St. Louis 4, Boston 2 Ottawa 4, Detroit 1 N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO Minnesota 5, Edmonton 1 Nashville 1, San Jose 0, OT Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2 Calgary 5, Seattle 3 Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 0 New Jersey 6, Arizona 2 Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus 5, Montreal 1 N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 9, Los Angeles 3
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m. Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m. Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m. Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Daniel Tillo on waivers. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for release or assignment. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach and selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodríguez from St. Paul (IL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Koch from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHPs Sergio Romo on the 10-day IL and Casey Sadler on the 60-day IL. TAMPA BLUE RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Dusten Knight from Durham (IL). Placed Luis Patino to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Durham (IL).
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP John Brebbia from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Yunior Marte and OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).
Minor League BaseballAtlantic League
STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Signed 1B Joseph Impeduglia to a one-year contract.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Blake Garrett and LHP Brandon Sherman to Glacier Ridge (Pioneer League). LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded RHP Alex Merithew to Southern Maryland (Atlantic League). SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Braxton Davidson and OF Clint Hardy. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Alex Rangel.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Denver G Facundo Campazzo one game without pay for a shoving incident in a game on April 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fined Los Angeles Lakers G Wayne Ellington $20,000 for escalating the incident on social media. Women’s National Basketball Association ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Que Morrison to a training camp contract. CHICAGO SKY — Signed Gs Kayla Wells and Lexi Held to training camp contracts. CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed Gs Kiara Smith, Jordan Lewis and Nia Clouden to required tender contracts. DALLAS WINGS — Signed G/F Jasmine Dickey, F Jazz Bond and G Veronica Burton to rookie scale contracts. INDIANA FEVER — Waived F Emmas Cannon. LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed F Mya Hollingshed, C Aifuwa Faustine, Gs Aisha Sheppard and Kierstan Bell to rookie scale contracts and G Deja Winters to a training camp contract. Signed G Khayla Pointer to a required tender contract. MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G CeCe Hooks, G/F Chloe Bibby and F Kayla Jones to training camp contracts and C Hanna Sjerven to a rookie scale contract. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed Fs Nyara Sabally, Lorela Cubaj and Sika Kone to required tender contracts. PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Mael Gilles, F/C Macee Williams and F Maya Dodson to rookie scale contracts. SEATTLE STORM — Signed C Elissa Cunane, Gs Evina Westbrook and Jade Melbourne to required tender contracts.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signe OL Blake Hance to an exclusive rights contract. DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jessie Lemonier to an exclusive rights contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Steven Nelson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed R Carlton Agudosi. Signed WR/KR Janarion Grant to a one-year contract. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C John Beecher to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka and D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Ben Meyers to a one-year contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Reassigned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Adam Wilsby to a two-year entry-level contract. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Tanner Laczynski, D Egor Zamula and G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released RW Yushiroh Hirano from a professional tryout contract (PTO). BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Brayden Watts to a professional tryout contract (PTO). COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Wyatt Aamodt to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Tristan Berube from a professional tryout contract (PTO). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed RW Kohlen Olischefski to professional tryout contract (PTO).n ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned G Tom Aubrun and F Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL). Recalled D Jacob LeGuerrier from Indy (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released F Stephen Bayliss from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Justin Young to the active roster. Activated F Josh Winquist from reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Matthew Barnaby. Signed F Jordan Martel to the active roster. Loaned D Darien Kielb to Bakersfield (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Alec Calvaruso to a standard player contract (SPC). IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Sam Skinner. INDY FUEL — Signed D Dominic Dockery to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Seamus Malone from reserve. Placed Fs Canon Pieper and Quinn Ryan on reserve. Placed G Justin Kapemaster on injured reserve, retroactive to April 10. Placed F Karl El-Mir on injured reserve, retroactive to April 4. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Ara Nazarian from injured reserve. Placed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on injured reserve retroactive to April 4. Placed F Jake Elmer on reserve. MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Stefanos Lekkas from reserve. Placed G Jeremy Brodeur on reserve. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Hayden Lavigne. Placed D Garrett Johnston on reserve and F Derian Plouffe on injured reserve retroactive to April 2. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed G Michael Bullion on reserve. READING ROYALS — Signed G Brody Claeys to the active roster. Added G Marc Gosselin as emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Mason Millman and F Jackson Cressey from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Morrison and Tyler Kirkup on reserve. Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL). TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs Mitchel Heard and Jesse Mychan from reserve. Placed Fs T.J. Hensick and John Albert on reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on injured reserve retroactive to April 11. TROIS-RIVIERES — Activated F Jonathan Joannette from reserve. Placed F Nicolas Lariviere on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brendan van Riemsdyk from reserve. Loaned F Branden Watts to Bakersfield (AHL). WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Blake Christensen from injured reserve. Activated F Bobby Butler from reserve. Placed Fs Chris Ordoobadi and Ethan Price on reserve.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
