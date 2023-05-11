LEWISBURG — Wednesday's Heartland-II contest between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg featured a pair of teams heading in opposite directions with the postseason quickly approaching.
The Wildcats got a complete-game win from Taylor Stewart as well as some timely hits to beat the Green Dragons 8-1 at the Pawling Sports Complex and clinch a spot in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
Mifflinburg (10-7 overall) seems to be putting things together at the right time as the Wildcats picked up their third win in the last four games.
"Yes, it was (a good win). It was a little ugly at times, but we'll take it," said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. "The girls have started to gel a little bit. We had some struggles there in the middle of the season where we took some tough, uncharacteristic losses, but the girls have really kicked it in here in the last couple of weeks, and they are coming on strong at the right time."
And with nine freshmen and sophomores playing key roles for the Wildcats this season, qualifying for districts is big, especially after the team failed to make the postseason in last year.
"Yes, for such a young group (qualifying for districts) is such a huge accomplishment for them," said Hernandez. "Not only did they win the HAC-II, but they also qualified for districts (too), and that's a pretty big deal for them."
On the other hand, Lewisburg's chances at reaching the postseason took another hit when the Green Dragons (4-8) fell to their cross-county rivals.
Lewisburg has eight games remaining in the regular season, and the team must win six of them to return to the playoffs and contend for its second straight district title (the team won the Class 3A title last year but plays in 4A this year).
"We just didn't come out and hit the ball. We (also) didn't pitch very well, we didn't have our game and we didn't play well," said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. "I think the girls pressed a little bit tonight. They knew we needed this one, and they knew it would've knocked Mifflinburg out of first place (in the HAC-II), and I think they put a little too much pressure on themselves to go out and get one, and it just got to them."
Stewart helped her own cause by hitting an RBI single in the first inning to get her team out to an early lead.
The Wildcats' lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Hope Swarey came home after Anna Pachucki was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Madison Fohringer followed to bring home Lily Martin with a fielder's choice.
Mifflinburg added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth - all on hit-batsmen - to take a 6-0 lead before Lewisburg broke the shutout in the bottom of the sixth on a Gracie Murphy groundout that brought home Carley Wagner.
A home run by Evelyn Osborne in the seventh would put the game well out of reach of Lewisburg and provide even more momentum for the Wildcats.
"Yeah, that really helped out there in the end. Our girls hit the ball well and they had good, long at-bats, and that helped," said Hernandez. "Yeah, anytime you're up 3-4 runs it's always good to get a couple of extra runs to pad your lead a little bit.
"The girls kind of stalled out there for a little bit (in the third and fourth), and a couple of extra runs got their momentum back and their energy back up in the dugout," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Stewart, a freshman, finished with a one-hitter on seven strikeouts and just two walks.
"She's done really well this year controlling (the games). She has good control of her pitches and she just motors right along through the game," said Hernandez on his ace pitcher.
Stewart got into a little bit of trouble against Lewisburg, but a 6-3 double play in the fourth ended one threat, and a rally by the Green Dragons in the sixth was cut short when Kimmy Shannon was caught stealing second.
"Things just didn't go our way tonight, and that happens sometimes," said coach Wagner, whose team is right back at it with a game at Shikellamy today at 4:30 p.m.
"We have two more games this week, and six next week. We got to win six of the eight, but we're going to give it a shot," said coach Wagner.
Mifflinburg next hosts Muncy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 120 012 2 - 8-5-3
Lewisburg 000 001 0 - 1-1-0
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Kimm Shannon, Carley Wagner (6) and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Stewart. LP: Shannon.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Evelyn Osborne, 2-for-4, HR (7th, 1 on), walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Anna Pachucki, walk, RBI, run; Madison Fohringer, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Stewart, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Olivia Fetterman, RBI; Aubrey Fluman, RBI; Lainey Miller, walk; Hope Swarey, 2 walks, RBI, run; Lainey Martin, walk, run; Chloe Showalter, walk, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3; Wagner, walk, run; Gracie Murphy, RBI; Shannon, 1-for-2, walk; Mattison Lytle, walk.
