Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 33 12 .733 — Philadelphia 28 16 .636 4½ Brooklyn 27 16 .628 5 New York 25 20 .556 8 Toronto 20 25 .444 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 24 21 .533 — Atlanta 22 22 .500 1½ Washington 18 26 .409 5½ Orlando 16 28 .364 7½ Charlotte 11 34 .244 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 16 .644 — Cleveland 28 17 .622 1 Indiana 23 22 .511 6 Chicago 20 24 .455 8½ Detroit 12 35 .255 18
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 30 13 .698 — New Orleans 26 18 .591 4½ Dallas 24 21 .533 7 San Antonio 14 31 .311 17 Houston 10 34 .227 20½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 31 13 .705 — Utah 23 24 .489 9½ Minnesota 22 23 .489 9½ Oklahoma City 21 23 .477 10 Portland 21 23 .477 10
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 24 18 .571 — Golden State 22 22 .500 3 L.A. Clippers 23 23 .500 3 Phoenix 21 24 .467 4½ L.A. Lakers 20 24 .455 5 ___
Monday’s Games
Boston 130, Charlotte 118 Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119 Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103 Golden State 127, Washington 118 Toronto 123, New York 121, OT Atlanta 121, Miami 113 Utah 126, Minnesota 125 Memphis 136, Phoenix 106 L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 130, Toronto 122 San Antonio 106, Brooklyn 98 Denver 122, Portland 113 Philadelphia 120, L.A. Clippers 110
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Detroit, 3 p.m. Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m. Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 34 5 4 72 166 94 Toronto 45 27 11 7 61 152 121 Tampa Bay 42 28 13 1 57 152 122 Florida 46 21 20 5 47 152 158 Buffalo 43 21 19 3 45 163 150 Detroit 43 18 17 8 44 134 149 Ottawa 43 19 21 3 41 126 139 Montreal 45 19 23 3 41 120 163
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120 New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116 N.Y. Rangers 45 25 13 7 57 144 120 Washington 47 24 17 6 54 150 133 Pittsburgh 43 22 15 6 50 139 130 N.Y. Islanders 45 23 18 4 50 136 124 Philadelphia 45 19 19 7 45 127 145 Columbus 44 13 29 2 28 111 172
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 45 26 12 7 59 156 119 Winnipeg 45 29 15 1 59 149 118 Minnesota 43 25 14 4 54 138 120 Nashville 44 21 17 6 48 122 128 Colorado 42 22 17 3 47 131 121 St. Louis 45 22 20 3 47 141 160 Arizona 44 14 25 5 33 119 161 Chicago 42 12 26 4 28 98 157
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130 Seattle 44 26 14 4 56 161 139 Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157 Edmonton 46 25 18 3 53 169 152 Calgary 45 21 15 9 51 143 136 Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173 San Jose 45 13 23 9 35 137 172 Anaheim 45 12 28 5 29 105 190 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Buffalo 1 Boston 6, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 6, Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1 New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO Dallas 4, Vegas 0 N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1 Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1 Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Washington 2 Montreal 4, Winnipeg 1 Philadelphia 5, Anaheim 2 Toronto 5, Florida 4, OT Nashville 2, Columbus 1 Chicago 4, Buffalo 3, OT Edmonton 5, Seattle 2 Arizona 4, Detroit 3, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m. Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90 Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 109 98 Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112 WB/Scranton 34 18 11 2 3 41 101 87 Lehigh Valley 36 17 14 3 2 39 103 110 Bridgeport 38 16 15 6 1 39 128 135 Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 99 110 Springfield 37 15 17 1 4 35 104 114
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 35 24 9 1 1 50 128 109 Utica 36 19 11 5 1 44 115 109 Rochester 33 19 12 1 1 40 110 111 Syracuse 34 16 13 2 3 37 128 118 Belleville 36 15 18 3 0 33 119 131 Laval 37 14 18 4 1 33 130 140 Cleveland 35 14 17 2 2 32 118 137
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96 Milwaukee 36 21 13 0 2 44 129 109 Rockford 36 20 12 2 2 44 124 112 Manitoba 34 19 12 2 1 41 106 105 Iowa 36 18 14 2 2 40 109 109 Grand Rapids 36 14 19 1 2 31 96 136 Chicago 34 12 18 3 1 28 96 131
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96 Calgary 35 24 10 1 0 49 132 87 Abbotsford 35 22 11 1 1 46 125 104 Colorado 36 21 12 3 0 45 105 91 Ontario 34 20 13 0 1 41 108 92 Tucson 36 15 17 4 0 34 117 132 San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136 Henderson 39 14 22 0 3 31 100 110 Bakersfield 34 12 19 2 1 27 91 112 San Diego 37 11 26 0 0 22 99 140 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Syracuse 5, Utica 1 Iowa 2, Grand Rapids 1 Bridgeport 6, Springfield 2 Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 2
Tuesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 1 Manitoba 2, Chicago 0 Ontario 7, Colorado 3
Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
