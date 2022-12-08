BEAVER — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted to permit NIL activities by students at member institutions. This gives Pennsylvania high school athletes the ability to monetize their name, image and likeness when promoting brands through advertisements, appearances, sponsored social-media content and other marketing opportunities.

“Without question, this new policy is a game changer, and we couldn’t be more excited for Pennsylvania athletes,” said Jim Christiana, CEO of M:7 Sports — an integrated sports agency specializing in marketing, strategy and NIL for athletes and brands. “Our dream is to help our athletes achieve their dreams through empowerment, and the PIAA’s decision represents one more path to do just that.”

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.