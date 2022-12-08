BEAVER — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted to permit NIL activities by students at member institutions. This gives Pennsylvania high school athletes the ability to monetize their name, image and likeness when promoting brands through advertisements, appearances, sponsored social-media content and other marketing opportunities.
“Without question, this new policy is a game changer, and we couldn’t be more excited for Pennsylvania athletes,” said Jim Christiana, CEO of M:7 Sports — an integrated sports agency specializing in marketing, strategy and NIL for athletes and brands. “Our dream is to help our athletes achieve their dreams through empowerment, and the PIAA’s decision represents one more path to do just that.”
In July 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that collegiate athletes could finally profit from their NIL, opening the door to high-school changes. Today, Pennsylvania joins nearly two dozen other states now permitting NIL activities at the high-school level.
“Athletes can now start growing and capitalizing on their personal brands in high school, giving them a great head start when they get to college,” said M:7 Sports COO Jen Nolfi. “Our mission is to help our athletes take full advantage of their NIL opportunities and provide businesses the opportunity to elevate their brands and invest in the futures of young athletes.”
M:7 Sports is an integrated sports agency specializing in marketing, strategy, and NIL for athletes and retailers. While some agencies focus solely on securing contracts, and others focus only on marketing or PR, at M:7 Sports we do it all, bringing the best in visual, verbal and strategy together seamlessly for maximum impact and optimal success. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Phillies select active duty Navy aviator in MLB Rule 5 draftSAN DIEGO — The Philadelphia Phillies took U.S. Navy aviator Noah Song in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, hoping the former top pitching prospect can still be effective once he completes his military service.
There is no definitive date on when the 25-year-old Song might be able to join the Phillies.
Song was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continues his active duty and he won’t count on the 40-man roster, the pool from which major league teams can select players for the 26-man active roster.
Song impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate in 2019, with a 1.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. With a fastball clocked in the upper 90s mph, the right-hander dominated that year as a senior at the U.S. Naval Academy, going 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings.
The Red Sox drafted Song in the fourth round — he likely would’ve gone much higher, but his impending military service caused teams to back off.
In November 2019, Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a memo clearing the way for athletes at the nation’s military academies to delay their service commitments and play pro sports after graduation. Song’s request to have those new rules retroactively applied to his case was denied.
Song began school as a flight officer in the summer of 2020 and finished that phase last April. He started additional aviation training in May.
Song was among the 15 players, including three Boston pitchers, taken in the big league phase of the Rule 5 draft, which wasn’t held last year because of the MLB lockout.
Washington took righty Thad Ward from Boston’s Triple-A roster with the first pick. Baltimore took Red Sox minor league pitcher Andrew Politi with the ninth choice and the Phillies chose Song with the 11th selection.
Teams pay $100,000 to take players in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft. The players must stay on the big league roster next season or go on waivers and, if unclaimed, be offered back to their original organization for $50,000.
Lycoming’s Rowley, Plankenhorn earn D3football.com All-Region honorsWILLIAMSPORT – Senior Austin Rowley and junior Ian Plankenhorn each earned a slot on the D3football.com All-Region I team, the website announced on Wednesday. Rowley picked up first-team safety accolades and Plankenhorn was a third-team pick as a kicker.
Rowley was indispensable to the Warriors in 2022, as he became the first player in program history to earn three all-conference honors in the same season, earning First Team All-MAC honors as a safety, Second Team All-MAC on special teams and Honorable Mention All-MAC as a returner. The senior finished second on the team with 67 tackles, fourth in the conference with 4.4 solo tackles per game, and second in the league with four interceptions. Plus, he also recovered a fumble to tie for the team lead with five takeaways and he added four tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He was named MAC Defensive Player of the Week after notching a pair of interceptions against Alvernia. On top of that, Rowley led the MAC with an average of 11.0 yards per punt return.
Rowley is the eighth Warrior to earn all-region honors as a safety and the second in a row, joining junior Hunter Campbell (Enola, Pa./East Pennsboro), who was a third-team all-region pick in 2021.
Plankenhorn, already the only D3football.com All-Region kicker in program history after earning second-team accolades in 2021, earned his second straight First Team All-MAC honors en route to the repeat honors on the all-region team. The junior finished second in the conference by hitting six field goals. He averaged 57.7 yards on kickoffs, including 12 touchbacks and giving opponents an average drive start at their own 26-yard line, four yards better than opponents.
The Warriors finished 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the MAC under 15th-year head coach Mike Clark. Lycoming ended a 65-year association with the MAC at the end of the season and will join the newly-formed Landmark Conference for football in 2023, rejoining historical MAC rivals Susquehanna, Juniata, Moravian and Wilkes.
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year dealSAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.
Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP’s contract had not been publicly announced.
New York general manager Brian Cashman declined to confirm the agreement. But he said he was “optimistic that we’re in a good place,” and he credited Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner for the team’s position while making reference to Hal’s late father, George.
“I’ve been here a long time,” said Cashman, who has been the Yankees’ GM since 1998, “and I know how George Steinbrenner did business and how he went about doing business, in recruiting free agents and retaining free agents, and he was intimately involved. And I saw a lot of that in this process, too.”
Cashman said he didn’t get any sleep Tuesday night. He texted with Judge, and Hal Steinbrenner and manager Aaron Boone spoke with the slugger on the phone.
“I wanted to talk to him and make sure he knew, certainly, how I felt about him, but how we felt about him, too,” Boone said.
Judge, who hit an American League-record 62 homers last season, will earn $40 million per year, the highest average annual payout for a position player. The contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest in baseball history. Trout and Betts were already under contract when they signed those deals.
The Yankees made a long-term offer to Judge before last season that was worth $213.5 million over seven years from 2023-29. But the outfielder turned it down in the hours before opening day in April.
The 6-foot-7 Judge bet on himself — and won.
Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ AL home run mark while powering New York to an AL East title. He also tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missed a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.
With his new long-term deal, Judge could be in line to become New York’s first captain since Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season. Cashman said any decision on a captain would be made by Hal Steinbrenner and his family.
Judge was selected by New York in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2016, homering in his first at-bat. The four-time All-Star has 220 homers and 497 RBIs in seven big league seasons.
AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 millionSAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup.
A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.
The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
San Diego also met with Aaron Judge and Trea Turner before the big stars opted for different teams. The Padres reached the NL Championship Series this year before losing to the Phillies.
“From our standpoint, you want to explore and make sure we’re looking at every possible opportunity to get better,” general manager A.J. Preller said before the Bogaerts deal surfaced. “We’ve got a real desire to win and do it for a long time.”
The 30-year-old Bogaerts was one of the headliners in a stellar group of free-agent shortstops that also included Turner, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
Bogaerts, who’s from Aruba, terminated his $120 million, six-year contract with Boston after the season. The four-time All-Star forfeited salaries of $20 million for each of the next three years after hitting .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs in 150 games.
Bogaerts is a .292 hitter with 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons — all with Boston. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2013 and 2018.
Bogaerts becomes the latest veteran hitter to depart Boston after the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020. Rafael Devers has one more year of arbitration eligibility before he can hit the market.
Bogaerts had his best big league season in 2019, batting .309 with a career-best 33 homers and 117 RBIs. He had 23 homers and 103 RBIs in 2018.
In 44 postseason games, Bogaerts is a .231 hitter with five homers and 16 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.