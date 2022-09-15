MIFFLINBURG — When her Wildcats scored off a set piece early in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against Midd-West, Mifflinburg coach Emily Stauffer hoped the goal would spark the offense to put more balls in the cage.
The ensuing goals didn’t come for the Wildcats, but they did for the Mustangs.
Midd-West scored two unanswered goals, including the game-winner with 8:08 left in the second overtime by Lorna Oldt, to escape with a 2-1 Heartland-II victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“Absolutely (this loss stings), especially after scoring first,” said Stauffer. “We’ve been having issues scoring, so the fact that we came out and scored on a really nice set piece, I thought that would bring fire to us.
“Evidently, that brought fire to the Mustangs,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg (2-4) was awarded three penalty corners in a row early in the second period, and following the third one the Wildcats finally hit paydirt.
Taylor Koch inserted the ball to Evelyn Osborne, who then passed it off to Lainey Miller who was stationed by the left post to get the tip-in with 12:35 to go before halftime.
Mifflinburg kept Midd-West (3-2) off the board until 3:34 into the fourth quarter when Sarah Shupp scored off an assist by Sydney Jordan.
According to Stauffer, the goal was a result of a lack of discipline defensively.
“We’ve been having trouble with our basics and being disciplined in our basics, and that’s what failed us,” she said. “No discredit to Midd-West at all because they came to play, and them tying up the game was huge.”
The Wildcats had plenty of opportunities the remainder of the game to retake the lead.
Mifflinburg had 10 penalty corners in the second half and in the two overtime periods combined, but the Wildcats couldn’t put any one of them together to result in a goal.
All total, Mifflinburg led Midd-West 13-4 in penalty corners, and that alone was a matter of concern for Stauffer.
“That is something we’ve really hit on this season — that’s one set piece in field hockey,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Field hockey is open field 100 yards, and corners are set plays that we need to capitalize on.
And the fact that we did do it one time should’ve been a motivator that we can do it, and we should’ve done it later in the game,” added Stauffer.
Following all those missed chances only built up the drama for Mifflinburg, which saw the game end when Midd-West scored off its fourth corner of the game.
Delaney Klingler inserted the ball to Shupp, who then passed it to Oldt for the goal into the left side of the cage.
It was just a simple matter of the Mustangs breaking through that defensive wall the Wildcats built late in the game.
“We had some big tackles, but what failed us is when we were swinging and not being disciplined in our tackles and our defense,” said Stauffer. “We had a brick wall back there for the majority of the game, and it’s said that the few times we weren’t (a brick wall defensively) are the times that Midd-West capitalized.”
Mifflinburg next hosts East Juniata at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 2, Mifflinburg 1 (2 OT)
Miff-Lainey Miller, assist Evelyn Osborne and Taylor Koch, 12:35.
MW-Sarah Shupp, assist Sydney Jordan, 11:26.
MW-Lorna Oldt, assist Delaney Klingler and Shupp, 8:08.
Shots: Midd-West, 7-5; Penalty corners: Mifflinburg, 13-4; Saves: Midd-West (Paris Seibel), 5; Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 6.
