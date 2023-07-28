WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Ethan Bomgardner is among an accomplished group of seven players who will join the Lycoming College men’s basketball team in 2023-24, second-year head coach Mark Linebaugh announced on Thursday.
The group includes four guards and three front court players, including Bomgardner, as the Warriors will need to replace seven graduating seniors from a team that finished 16-10 overall and 11-5, good for second in the MAC Freedom in 2022-23.
Bomgardner, a 6-foot-5 forward, was a three-year letterwinner for Mifflinburg. He was a first-team all-conference and all-area pick as a senior after averaging 14.6 points per game. Bomgardner also was a second-team all-conference pick as a junior.
The remaining members of Lycoming's incoming class are:
Jalen Godette, C, 6-11, Monrovia, Md.
Misaias Herrera, G, 6-2, Katy, Texas. Herrera was a two-year letterwinner. He averaged 13.2 points as a senior, and he hit 133 3-pointers as a senior, sixth-most in Texas.
J.T. Kirbie, G, 5-7, Spring, Texas. Kirbie was a three-year letterwinner at Klein Cain H.S. who was a second-team all-district and Academic All-District pick as a senior, and set school records for career assists and steals.
Hayden Pardoe, F, 6-6, Mill Hall/Central Mountain. Pardoe was a three-year letterwinner at Central Mountain. He averaged 21 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game as a senior, earning conference MVP honors. Pardoe finished his career with 940 points, 359 rebounds and 126 blocks in 57 games
Connor Shanahan, G, 5-10, Chester Springs/Downingtown East. Shanahan was a three-year letterwinner at Downingtown East. He led the league with an average of 23.6 points per game as a senior to earn first-team all-area and second-team all-league honors.
Shanahan also scored more than 50 points in a game twice, and he earned first-team all-league honors after averaging 20 points as a junior. Finished his career with 1,048 points in 56 career games.
Aiden White, G, 6-1, Newport News, Va./Bridgeland (Texas). White was a two-year letterwinner at Bridgeland and was a second-team all-district honoree as a senior.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
