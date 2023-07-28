Ethan Bomgardner

WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Ethan Bomgardner is among an accomplished group of seven players who will join the Lycoming College men’s basketball team in 2023-24, second-year head coach Mark Linebaugh announced on Thursday.

The group includes four guards and three front court players, including Bomgardner, as the Warriors will need to replace seven graduating seniors from a team that finished 16-10 overall and 11-5, good for second in the MAC Freedom in 2022-23.

